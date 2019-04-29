Amazon is promising one-day Prime shipping — but skeptical customers are sounding the alarm

caption “Sounds like membership prices are going up soon,” one consumer wrote. source Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon plans to change its Prime delivery standard to one-day shipping.

Online, some customers have welcomed the news.

Others have expressed doubts about Amazon’s plans.

Amazon is slicing its Prime delivery standard in half, prioritizing one-day delivery for subscribers.

Amazon’s CFO, Brian Olsavsky, told investors in an April 25 earnings call that the online retail giant will drop $800 million on this new initiative in the upcoming quarter.

But some customers are reacting to the news with uncertainty and skepticism. Business Insider scoured the web to get a better sense of what consumers think of Amazon’s new strategy.

Some people reacted positively to the news about one-day shipping.

“Thank you, Amazon, for constantly supporting my procrastination,” one Facebook poster wrote.

A good number of posters said that they already usually receive Prime orders within a day.

“I’ve been getting a lot of one day shipping and it shocks me every time,” one commenter wrote on Facebook. “Pretty cool! I just hope they don’t make us pay an extra fifty bucks for this.”

But not everyone felt so positively about the news. Some consumers expressed worries about whether this move would prompt Amazon to increase the cost of Prime subscriptions.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment and has not implied that Prime memberships would get more expensive with this change.

“And the annual cost of a Prime membership will rise to … how much?” one Facebook poster wrote, while a consumer on Reddit wrote, “I don’t want to have to start paying more because of this.”

Still others voiced doubts about whether Amazon’s supercharged delivery standards will even affect them. At least two consumers wrote on Facebook that they wished Amazon would instead invest in improving two-day Prime shipping in certain areas.

“Seriously?” one commenter wrote. “A third of the time they can’t even get my packages to me in two days. Sometimes my Prime packages take five days or they get lost and don’t show up at all.”

Commenters also brought up a few recent controversies involving Amazon.

“Please stop,” one poster tweeted, linking to an article about unions raising concerns about the impact the one-day shipping initiative would have on warehouse workers. “Humanity doesn’t need this.”

Another consumer brought up the company’s controversial tax practices on Facebook: “Perhaps they could use the money to pay federal income tax to support the country at large. Just a thought.”