24 brands you probably didn’t realize were owned by Amazon

- Amazon owns many private-label brands.
- In fact, Amazon may own as many as 80 of the brands it carries, and according to Quartz, it has applied for more than 800 trademarks.
- Some of these private labels are obviously owned by Amazon, like AmazonBasics, but others show very little indication that they’re owned by the e-commerce giant.
In 2017, Quartz identified 19 brands that Amazon owns and reported that the e-commerce giant had applied for as many as 800 trademarks. In June, One Click Retail identified an additional five Amazon-owned brands and reported that the company may own as many as 80 of the brands it sells on its website.
Some of them are obviously Amazon-owned, like AmazonBasics. Others, however, are a little less in-your-face about being owned by Amazon.
Many of Amazon’s private-label brands were started in niche categories like batteries or pet carriers, but lately, Amazon has been branching into categories that already have well-established leaders, like paper towels, which is led by Bounty. Though Amazon may not be able to beat out its competitors in these categories, private labels help to increase customer loyalty by making them exclusive to Amazon. Some of the private-label brands, such as Solimo, are even listed as being available exclusively to Prime members.
The products Amazon sells range from basic care items like cold medicine to tech accessories, fashion, and many other categories.
Here are some of Amazon’s many private label brands:
Arabella — Lingerie
Basic Care — Pain relief and antacids
Beauty Bar — Cosmetics
Buttoned Down — Men’s clothing
Ella Moon — Women’s clothing
Franklin & Freeman — Men’s shoes
Goodthreads — Men’s clothing
Happy Belly — Fresh food
James & Erin — Women’s clothing
Lark & Ro — Women’s clothing
Mae — Underwear
Mama Bear — Baby products
North Eleven — Women’s clothing
NuPro — Tech accessories
Pike Street — Linen
Pinzon (by Amazon) — Linen
Presto — Paper and cleaning supplies
Scout + Ro — Kids’ clothing
Single Cow Burger — Frozen food
Small Parts — Spare parts
Solimo — Assorted goods
Strathwood — Furniture
Wag — Dog food
Wickedly Prime — Groceries
