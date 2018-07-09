24 brands you probably didn’t realize were owned by Amazon

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
-

  • Amazon owns many private-label brands.
  • In fact, Amazon may own as many as 80 of the brands it carries, and according to Quartz, it has applied for more than 800 trademarks.
  • Some of these private labels are obviously owned by Amazon, like AmazonBasics, but others show very little indication that they’re owned by the e-commerce giant.

Amazon owns many private-label brands.

In 2017, Quartz identified 19 brands that Amazon owns and reported that the e-commerce giant had applied for as many as 800 trademarks. In June, One Click Retail identified an additional five Amazon-owned brands and reported that the company may own as many as 80 of the brands it sells on its website.

Some of them are obviously Amazon-owned, like AmazonBasics. Others, however, are a little less in-your-face about being owned by Amazon.

Many of Amazon’s private-label brands were started in niche categories like batteries or pet carriers, but lately, Amazon has been branching into categories that already have well-established leaders, like paper towels, which is led by Bounty. Though Amazon may not be able to beat out its competitors in these categories, private labels help to increase customer loyalty by making them exclusive to Amazon. Some of the private-label brands, such as Solimo, are even listed as being available exclusively to Prime members.

The products Amazon sells range from basic care items like cold medicine to tech accessories, fashion, and many other categories.

Here are some of Amazon’s many private label brands:

Arabella — Lingerie

source
Amazon

Basic Care — Pain relief and antacids

source
Amazon

Source: One Click Retail

Beauty Bar — Cosmetics

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Buttoned Down — Men’s clothing

source
Amazon

Ella Moon — Women’s clothing

source
Amazon

Franklin & Freeman — Men’s shoes

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Goodthreads — Men’s clothing

Goodthreads is a menswear brand owned by Amazon.

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Happy Belly — Fresh food

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

James & Erin — Women’s clothing

source
Amazon

Lark & Ro — Women’s clothing

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Mae — Underwear

source
Amazon

Mama Bear — Baby products

source
Amazon

Source: One Click Retail

North Eleven — Women’s clothing

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

NuPro — Tech accessories

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Pike Street — Linen

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Pinzon (by Amazon) — Linen

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Presto — Paper and cleaning supplies

source
Amazon

Source: One Click Retail

Scout + Ro — Kids’ clothing

source
Amazon

Single Cow Burger — Frozen food

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Small Parts — Spare parts

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Solimo — Assorted goods

source
Amazon

Strathwood — Furniture

source
Amazon

Source: Quartz

Wag — Dog food

source
Amazon

Source: One Click Retail

Wickedly Prime — Groceries

source
Amazon