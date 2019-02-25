Amazon mourns ‘terrible tragedy’ as police video shows trail of wreckage after cargo plane crash

caption FOX 26 Houston footage of the Amazon cargo plane crash. source FOX 26 Houston/Facebook

Amazon said its thoughts are with the crew killed after one of its cargo planes crashed outside Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

Two bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of the Boeing 767 cargo jet.

Police posted a video of the debris, which stretches for a mile along Trinity Bay.

Captain Sean Archuleta has been named as one of those on the cargo flight.

Amazon said it is mourning a “terrible tragedy” after an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crashed into a bay outside Houston, Texas, on Saturday, killing three people on board.

Police said they have recovered two bodies after the Boeing 767 cargo jet, operated by Atlas Air Worldwide, went down on its approach to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. A third person is presumed dead.

In a statement on Twitter, Amazon’s SVP of operations, Dave Clark, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support.”

Business Insider has contacted Amazon for further comment.

In an update on Sunday evening local time, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said they had recovered the aircraft’s black boxes, which will provide information as to why the aircraft apparently nosedived into Trinity Bay during its journey from Miami.

Footage shows debris strewn across a mile-long stretch of water. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the crash site, which was left exposed after the tide was pushed south on Sunday.

On Saturday, local TV station FOX 26 Houston posted video of the aircraft while the tide was in. Debris, including a wheel was visible. Sky News has an image showing part of Amazon’s logo.

The National Transportation Safety Board is already examining wreckage from the accident.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said on Sunday that investigators have secured a video of the crash from a local jail, which shows that plane descended in a “steep nose-down” position.

Captain Sean Archuleta has been named as one of those on board the cargo flight. He is survived by his wife and two children.