Amazon accidentally leaked the date of Prime Day, its heavily hyped day of sales that boasts more deals than Black Friday

caption Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 16, according to a leak. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Amazon posted a banner to its UK website declaring that Prime Day will be held on July 16.

Amazon launched Prime Day, which boasts more deals than Black Friday, in 2015.

Amazon appears to have accidentally leaked the date of Prime Day, its heavily hyped mid-summer sales event that boasts better deals than Black Friday.

The company on Thursday posted a banner to its UK website revealing that July 16 will be the date of the event, reports TechRadar.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 date leaked – 36 hours of deals start midday on July 16 https://t.co/PVGoANmvOk pic.twitter.com/bYIWMakGrE — TechRadar (@techradar) June 21, 2018

More than a dozen other major retailers have since started taking part in the event by offering their own massive sales events to counter Amazon.

In addition to running their own promotions, some retailers promised last year to price-match Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

Amazon’s deals on Prime Day are better than what shoppers might find on Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

The website analyzed Amazon’s deals on Black Friday and Prime Day and found that in 2016, 77% of Prime Day prices were better than comparable deals offered on Black Friday.