The best beauty and skin-care deals you don’t want to miss during Prime Day 2019

source Facebook

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is June 15-16 this year, which means you have two whole days to take advantage of steep discounts on basically everything.

We found tons of amazing deals on luxury beauty products – which rarely ever go on sale.

We combed the offerings to find the top beauty and skin-care deals from brands like Mario Badescu, Supergoop, Sally Hansen, and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2019‘s deals have expanded into luxury beauty – a category that is hardly ever on sale to begin with – and the savings are steep.

That means there’s never been a better time to stock up on things like highly-rated skin-care tools you’ve been dying to try or a cult French micellar water you used to hoard overseas. Amazon has an impressive selection of beauty goods at decent prices, but Prime shoppers can save even more money during Prime Day 2019.

Most of the deals show the sale price front and center, but if you see ones that just have a discount on the original list price, you’d see the sale price once you add the item to your cart and check out. Either way, we’ve done the math for you so you can see exactly what price you’d be paying.

Here are the best makeup and skin-care deals from brands like Bioderma, Supergoop, Mario Badescu, Sally Hansen, and more:

Want to stay updated on everything Prime Day 2019? Bookmark this page and our master guide to the best deals of Prime Day.

<a target=”_merchant” href=”https://www.amazon.com/?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=biip_071619_amazon-day-prime-20&linkCode=ur2&linkId=5d68157766558607e9b6d7cdeda63672&camp=1789&creative=9325″ data-analytics-product=”” data-analytics-product-module=”Product Prime Day” data-analytics-product-area=”insider-pick-primeday-button” data-analytics-product-price=”1″ class=”insider-pick-button insider-pick-button–large”>Shop Prime Day Deals</a>

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

source Amazon

Save big on this collagen-replenishing cream. It’s a bit price, but you won’t need a lot each time so the jar will last you several months.

Bioderma Sensibo H20 Micellar Water

source Facebook

This French pharmacy staple is a gentle cleanser that removes makeup and doesn’t have to be rinsed off when you’re done washing. In fact, one of our editors used it when she couldn’t wash her face after getting her eyebrows microbladed.

Clarisonic Mia Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

source Facebook

The famed Clarisonic Mia gets a smart upgrade with an app that syncs with the device to track skin changes and progress.

Supergoop Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen with Olive Polyphenols

source Amazon

Supergoop’s mineral sunscreen with SPF 40 is a favorite among shoppers for its clean formula and ample sun protection.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo

source Facebook

This duo includes two of Mario Badescu’s best-selling facial mists – Rosewater and Green Tea.

Waterpik Electric Water Flosser

source Amazon

Inconsistent flossers might want to invest in a simple to use, yet effective Waterpik for super-clean teeth.

Grande Cosmetics Conditioning Peptide Mascara

source Facebook

A mascara that not only lifts and volumizes, but treats eyelashes with growth-encouraging peptides and waxes.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

source Facebook

Repair damaged and over-dyed hair with Olaplex’s fan-favorite repairing formula. Seriously, it has a 4.1-star rating with more than 2,000 Amazon shopper reviews.

Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women’s Razor Blades

source Amazon

Get a six-pack of luxe white tea-infused razor blade refills at a fraction of their usual cost.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

source Facebook

A top choice among cat-eye devotees, Stila’s fine-tipped liquid liner is on major sale for the entire Prime Day event.

Burt’s Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set

source Amazon

This essentials kit contains travel-sized versions of Burt’s Bees bestsellers – Soap Bark, Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream, and of course, the Beeswax Lip Balm.

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain

source Facebook

This olive and avocado butter-infused multipurpose stain uses beeswax to hydrate lips and pulls double-duty as blush.

Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

source Amazon

Good dental hygiene starts with your toothbrush and Philips Sonicare makes some of the best. This one claims to remove up to 10x more plaque than manual toothbrushes.

PUR Pressed Mineral Makeup

source Facebook

A mineral powder foundation with lightweight coverage and SPF 15 for added sun protection.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

caption Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, $4.99 (originally 12.83) [You save $7.84] source Facebook

Sally Hansen is primarily a nail-care brand, but believe it or not, Airbrush Legs is one of the brand’s cult products. It’s a spray-on makeup that smooths out your skin tone and gives your legs a slight bronze glow – perfect for special occasions.

CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium 1 ¼” Straightening Hairstyling Iron

source Facebook

CHI’s ceramic and titanium flat iron has slightly longer plates for an easier time styling longer hair.

Wella EMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray

source Amazon

Give your locks a quick dose of volume with this lifting spray that adds texture and grit.