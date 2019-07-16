The best Prime Day deals on baby products like car seats, play mats, and monitors

source Amazon

This year, Prime Day is a stamina-defying 48-hour event, but an avalanche of savings can be too much of a good thing. Insider Picks is helping to sift through the madness and distill it into only the best and most relevant deals for you. In this case, that’s the best baby products you can find in the sales today.

To help you save time, we’ve rounded up the best deals and separated them into categories below, including the best strollers, cribs, bedding, toys, hygiene, under $100, under $50, and under $25.

The best overall baby deals

The Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat has over 2,500 five-star reviews and a 4.6 average Amazon rating. It works for weights between five and 65 lbs. and converts between rear-facing infants to forward-facing toddlers. A four-position extension panel adjusts to give kids an extra five inches of legroom so kids can stay rear-facing for longer.

The Safety 1st 3-in-1 car seat has over 2,000 five-star reviews and a 4.4 average Amazon rating and is designed to last through three of your kid’s stages – from rear-facing at five-40 lbs. to a belt-positioning booster at 40-100 lbs. It has a quick-fit harness and a machine-washable seat pad.

Skip Hop’s Activity Center was designed in collaboration with a pediatrician and should keep your kid playing with it from as little as four months to their toddler years. It has a 360-degree rotating seat that turns and stretches, a discovery window so baby can see their feet (working on spatial awareness), and has a grow-with-me feature that converts the gym into a table for coloring and playing. You can also attach toys to the side.

Graco also makes a convertible 6-in-1 highchair with over 800 five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.6 on Amazon. It can seat two children simultaneously, has six height adjustments and three recline positions, and a one-hand removable tray with a dishwasher-safe insert.

The crowd-favorite NatureBond Breastfeeding Pump has amassed over 1,800 five-star Amazon reviews. It collects milk using natural suction pressure with a soft silicone design. A new, patented “dual ring” design varies silicone thickness so moms can adjust the suction force according to their comfort level.

The best baby monitor deals

source Amazon

The best deals on baby monitors for Prime Day 2019:

The best crib deals

source Amazon

The best deals on cribs for Prime Day 2019:

The best bedding deals

source Amazon

The best bedding deals for Prime Day 2019:

The best car seat deals

source Amazon

The best deals on car seats and accessories for Prime Day 2019:

The best highchair deals

source Amazon

The best deals on highchairs for Prime Day 2019:

The best baby toy deals

source Amazon

The best deals on baby toys for Prime Day 2019:

The best stroller deals

source Amazon

The best deals on strollers and accessories for Prime Day 2019:

The best nursing deals

source Amazon

The best deals on nursing products for Prime Day 2019:

The best baby tech deals

source Amazon

The best deals on baby smart devices for Prime Day 2019:

The best baby registry deals

source Amazon

The best on a baby registry for Prime Day 2019:

Stay up to date on the latest deals beyond just baby products by checking out this page, which is where you can find all of our Prime Day 2019 coverage, or by clicking a link from this list: