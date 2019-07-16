The best Prime Day deals on baby products like car seats, play mats, and monitors

- source
- We rounded up the best last-minute baby product deals for Prime Day 2019, which ends tonight at midnight PT.
- One standout deal is the Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $134.99 (originally $169.99).
- Don’t have time to sift through millions of deals? We’ll be doing it for you. Check out the best deals of Prime Day 2019 here.
This year, Prime Day is a stamina-defying 48-hour event, but an avalanche of savings can be too much of a good thing. Insider Picks is helping to sift through the madness and distill it into only the best and most relevant deals for you. In this case, that’s the best baby products you can find in the sales today.
To help you save time, we’ve rounded up the best deals and separated them into categories below, including the best strollers, cribs, bedding, toys, hygiene, under $100, under $50, and under $25.
The best overall baby deals
1. Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, $155.59 (originally $194.49) [You save $38.90]
The Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat has over 2,500 five-star reviews and a 4.6 average Amazon rating. It works for weights between five and 65 lbs. and converts between rear-facing infants to forward-facing toddlers. A four-position extension panel adjusts to give kids an extra five inches of legroom so kids can stay rear-facing for longer.
2. Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $134.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $35]
The Safety 1st 3-in-1 car seat has over 2,000 five-star reviews and a 4.4 average Amazon rating and is designed to last through three of your kid’s stages – from rear-facing at five-40 lbs. to a belt-positioning booster at 40-100 lbs. It has a quick-fit harness and a machine-washable seat pad.
3. Skip Hop Explore and More 3-Stage Activity Center, $83.19 (originally $130) [You save $46.81]
Skip Hop’s Activity Center was designed in collaboration with a pediatrician and should keep your kid playing with it from as little as four months to their toddler years. It has a 360-degree rotating seat that turns and stretches, a discovery window so baby can see their feet (working on spatial awareness), and has a grow-with-me feature that converts the gym into a table for coloring and playing. You can also attach toys to the side.
4. Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Convertible Highchair, $121.16 (originally $189.99) [You save $68.83]
Graco also makes a convertible 6-in-1 highchair with over 800 five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.6 on Amazon. It can seat two children simultaneously, has six height adjustments and three recline positions, and a one-hand removable tray with a dishwasher-safe insert.
5. NatureBond Silicone Breastfeeding Manual Breast Pump, $11.19 (originally $29.99) [you save $18.80]
The crowd-favorite NatureBond Breastfeeding Pump has amassed over 1,800 five-star Amazon reviews. It collects milk using natural suction pressure with a soft silicone design. A new, patented “dual ring” design varies silicone thickness so moms can adjust the suction force according to their comfort level.
The best baby monitor deals
The best deals on baby monitors for Prime Day 2019:
- Netvue Baby Monitor with Night Vision, $39.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $10]
- Babebay Baby Monitor with 3.5-Inch Screen Display, $71.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $18]
- Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor and Floor Stand, $299 (originally $279.99) [You save $80.99]
The best crib deals
The best deals on cribs for Prime Day 2019:
- Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit, $293.20 (originally $379) [You save $85.80]
- Serta Cali 4-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib, $215.99 (originally $269.99) [You save $54]
The best bedding deals
The best bedding deals for Prime Day 2019:
- Burt’s Bees Baby Fitted Crib Sheet, $13.59 (originally $16.99) [You save $3.40]
- Biloban Toddler Waterproof Crib Mattress Pad Cover, $13.94 (originally $24.99) [You save $11.05]
- Brolex Crib Bed Skirt, $7.40 (originally $36.99) [You save $29.59]
The best car seat deals
The best deals on car seats and accessories for Prime Day 2019:
- Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, $155.59 (originally $194.49) [You save $38.90]
- Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $134.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $35]
- Graco SnugRide SnugLock, $135.99 (originally $169.99] [You save $34]
- Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat, $159.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $40]
- Chicco KidFit 2-in-1 Belt Booster Car Seat, $79.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $20]
- Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector, $19.98 (originally $24.97) [You save $4.99]
The best highchair deals
The best deals on highchairs for Prime Day 2019:
- Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Convertible Highchair, $121.16 (originally $189.99) [You save $68.83]
- Joovy Nook High Chair, $70 (originally $119.99) [You save $49.99]
- Ingenuity Trio 3-in-1 High Chair, $79.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $20]
- Hook On High Chair, $46.32 (originally $57) [You save $11.58]
The best baby toy deals
The best deals on baby toys for Prime Day 2019:
- Skip Hop Explore and More 3-Stage Activity Center, $83.19 (originally $130) [You save $46.81]
- Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Baby Play Mat and Activity Gym, $54.39 (originally $85) [You save $30.61]
- Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout Cover, $7.67 (originally $13) [You save $5.33]
- Baby Einstein 5-in-1 Activity Gym, $39.59 (originally $59.99) [You save $20.40]
- Baby Einstein Neighborhood Friends Activity Jumper, $69.83 (originally $99.99) [You save $30.16]
The best stroller deals
The best deals on strollers and accessories for Prime Day 2019:
- Delta Children The Clutch Stroller, $119.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $30]
- Graco Fastaction Fold Jogger Travel System, $239.99 (originally $319.99) [You save $80]
- Skip Hop Grab & Go Stroller Organizer, $18.40 (originally $23) [You save $4.60]
The best nursing deals
The best deals on nursing products for Prime Day 2019:
- Kids N’ Such Nursing Cover with Sewn-in Burp Cloth, $20.79 (originally $39.99) [You save $19.20]
- Lansinoh Breastfeeding Starter Set for Nursing Mothers, $16.88 (originally $24.99) [You save $8.11]
- NatureBond Silicone Breastfeeding Manual Breast Pump, $11.19 (originally $29.99) [you save $18.80]
- Lansinoh Washable Nursie Breastfeeding Pillow, $11.26 (originally $24.99) [You save $11.26]
- Lansinoh Stay Dry Disposable Nursing Pads, $18.14 (originally $39.96) [You save $21.82]
The best baby tech deals
The best deals on baby smart devices for Prime Day 2019:
- Weallnersse Digital Non Contact Fever Thermometer, $18.71 (originally $35.99) [You save $17.28]
- Nearbebe Care Infant Monitor, $90.29 (originally $129) [You save $38.71]
- Snuza Hero Baby Movement Monitor, $102.99 (originally $109.99) [You save $7]
The best baby registry deals
