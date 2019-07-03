10 cool beauty and skin-care launches only Prime members can get their hands on before Amazon Prime Day

source Amazon

Prime Day 2019 is set to be the biggest one yet.

On top of the hundreds of thousands of deals, Amazon has also announced a concert headlined by Taylor Swift, an eight-hour live-streamed Twitch marathon full of games and contests, and last but not least, Prime Day Launches. The latter are brand-new products that have launched on Amazon – and are exclusively available to Prime members, like all Prime Day content, for a limited time.

The Prime Day Launches include a host of new products in a variety of categories, including beauty and skin care. From new acne patches from a beloved skin-care brand to vegan highlighters to holographic peel-off masks, you can check out 10 of our favorites below.

Make sure to check out all of our Prime Day 2019 coverage – you’ll be able to see everything we’ve covered so far and keep tabs on all the newest deals as they pop up.

10 of the most noteworthy Prime Day 2019 beauty launches:

No B.S. Acne Patch

source Amazon

Place a No B.S. pimple patch on top of either cystic or hormonal acne and see the sticker rapidly diminish the blemish’s severity and size. Thanks to its highly absorbent, non-irritating Hydrocolloid, the sticker can suck up all the gunk underneath the skin and promote rapid healing without disrupting your skin’s protective barrier or inviting more germs into an open sore. It’s also waterproof. Insider Picks teammates swear by a similar product by Mighty Patch.

Proactiv Amazonian Clay Mask

source Amazon

Remember when a $10 clay mask turned the internet upside down? Me too. This time, legendary acne-combating brand Proactiv is releasing their own version to pull impurities right out of your skin like a magnet.

Freeman Cosmic Holographic Peel-Off Mask

source Amazon

If you’re the kind of person who loves self-care most when it’s outlandish and… possibly iridescent… you’re going to love this $13 pack of holographic peel-off masks meant to hydrate and balance the skin.

Milani Gilded Ember Hyper-Pigmented Face & Eyeshadow Palette

source Amazon

Milani’s new hyper-pigmented eyeshadow palette comes with nine eyeshadow shades and two highlighter shades. It’s cruelty-free and ranges from soft mattes to metallic shimmers.

Mother Made Charcoal Powder Face Wash

source Amazon

Designed for sensitive skin, this water-activated powder wash uses charcoal bamboo to draw impurities from the skin and papaya enzymes to exfoliate the skin into a smoother, brighter complexion.

3INA Lip Oil Balm

source Amazon

This nourishing lip balm works to repair dry lips with a straightforward, clean mix of natural oils like argan and jojoba. It’s vegan, free of parabens, and hasn’t been tested on animals. Plus, it comes in six fresh colors.

Thrive Natural Face Moisturizer and Mineral Sunscreen

source Amazon

Thrive’s new facial sunscreen works to moisturize and repair the skin, while lightweight zinc oxide creates a physical barrier to the sun. Unlike chemical sunscreens, the key ingredients won’t be absorbed into your bloodstream – and it should be a better choice for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

3INA Makeup Highlighter Glowing Palette

source Amazon

Another new launch from 3INA is a vegan makeup highlighter palette with four warm, soft shades meant to add depth to the face. Use it for a guilt-free summer glow.

Marlowe Classic Pomade

source Amazon

Marlowe’s classic pomade has been designed for those with short hair looking for a light to medium hold and an easy matte finish. Its new Classic Pomade claims a clean, wax-based list of ingredients and natural extracts that work in tandem to leave hair the perfect amount of tousled, and not wet-looking.

Pure Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

source Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted to bypass the taste of apple cider vinegar but keep the possible health benefits, Pure now makes gummies for exactly that.