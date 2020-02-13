The best beauty and skincare deals we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day 2020

- source
- Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year, it may last for even more than 48 hours.
- Last year, we found tons of amazing deals on luxury beauty products that rarely ever go on sale. This year, we expect similarly great savings on products from top beauty and skincare brands like Mario Badescu, Supergoop, Sally Hansen, and more.
- Prime Day 2020 deals won’t be released for a while, but there are other ways you can save now. Shop online sales going on today, find coupons for your favorite stores, and browse all the latest deals here.
- Bookmark our page die all the best deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Last year, Amazon Prime Day deals expanded into luxury beauty – a category that is hardly ever on sale to begin with – and the savings were steep.
When is Prime Day 2020?
The dates have not yet been announced, but Prime Day usually happens sometime in mid-July. Last year, Prime Day started on July 15 and ended on July 16, for a full 48 hours filled with discounts. This year, Prime Day could run for more than 48 hours. That means there’s never been a better time to stock up on things like highly rated skincare tools you’ve been dying to try or a cult French micellar water you used to hoard overseas.
Is Prime Day open to everyone?
Only Amazon Prime members can access this huge sitewide sale. While we don’t know when Prime Day will begin this year, we’re pretty sure it’ll be in mid-July based on year’s past. Make sure you’re a Prime member or you’ve started your 30-day trial (you can sign up here) by then so you can take advantage of all the great deals.
What beauty deals are available during Prime Day?
Amazon has an impressive selection of beauty goods at decent prices, but Prime shoppers can save even more money during Prime Day 2020.
Last year, we saw a wide variety of deals ranging from savings on high-end beauty tools to drugstore beauty basics. Some of our favorite beauty brands like Mario Badescu,
Find some of the best beauty deals from last year’s Prime Day below:
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
- source
- Elemis
Last year’s deal: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, $89.60 (originally $128) [You saved $38.40]
Last year, shoppers saved big on this collagen-replenishing cream. It’s a bit pricey, but you won’t need a lot each time so the jar will last you several months.
Bioderma Sensibo H20 Micellar Water
- source
Last year’s deal: Bioderma Sensibo H20 Micellar Water, $9.90 (originally $14.90) [You saved $5]
This French pharmacy staple is a gentle cleanser that removes makeup and doesn’t have to be rinsed off when you’re done washing. In fact, one of our editors used it when she couldn’t wash her face after getting her eyebrows microbladed.
Clarisonic Mia Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush
- source
Last year’s deal: Clarisonic Mia Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $119.40 (originally $199) [You save $79.60]
The famed Clarisonic Mia gets a smart upgrade with an app that syncs with the device to track skin changes and progress.
Supergoop Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen
- source
- Amazon
Last year’s deal: Supergoop Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen, $19.60 (originally $28) [You saved $8.40]
Supergoop’s mineral sunscreen with SPF 40 is a favorite among shoppers for its clean formula and ample sun protection.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo
- source
Last year’s deal: Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo, $10.50 (originally $14) [You save $3.50]
This duo includes two of Mario Badescu’s best-selling facial mists – Rosewater and Green Tea.
Waterpik Electric Water Flosser
- source
- Amazon
Last year’s deal: Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, $39.93 (originally $89.99) [You saved $50.06]
Inconsistent flossers might want to invest in a simple to use, yet effective Waterpik for super-clean teeth.
Grande Cosmetics Conditioning Peptide Mascara
- source
Last year’s deal: Grande Cosmetics Conditioning Peptide Mascara, $17.50 (originally $25) [You saved $7.50]
A mascara that not only lifts and volumizes, but treats eyelashes with growth-encouraging peptides and waxes.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
- source
Last year’s deal: Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $19.60 (originally $28) [You saved $8.40]
Repair damaged and over-dyed hair with Olaplex’s fan-favorite repairing formula. Seriously, it has a 4.1-star rating with more than 2,000 Amazon shopper reviews.
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women’s Razor Blades
- source
- Amazon
Last year’s deal: Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor Blades, $12.58 (originally $22.49) [You saved $9.91]
A six-pack of luxe white tea-infused razor blade refills were sold for a fraction of their usual cost last Prime Day.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
- source
Last year’s deal: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $15.40 (list price $22) [You save $6.60]
A top choice among cat-eye devotees, Stila’s fine-tipped liquid liner was on major sale for the entire Prime Day event.
Burt’s Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set
- source
- Amazon
Last year’s deal: Burt’s Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set, $6.32 (originally $9.98) [You saved $3.57]
This essentials kit contains travel-sized versions of Burt’s Bees bestsellers – Soap Bark, Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream, and of course, the Beeswax Lip Balm.
Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain
- source
Last year’s deal: Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, $19.60 (originally $28) [You saved $8.40]
This olive and avocado butter-infused multipurpose stain uses beeswax to hydrate lips and pulls double-duty as blush.
Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
- source
- Amazon
Last year’s deal: Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Toothbrush, $83.15 (originally $149.99) [You saved $66.84]
Good dental hygiene starts with your toothbrush and Philips Sonicare makes some of the best. This one claims to remove up to 10x more plaque than manual toothbrushes.
PUR Pressed Mineral Makeup
- source
Last year’s deal: PUR Pressed Mineral Makeup, $14.46 (originally $29.49) [You saved $15.04]
A mineral powder foundation with lightweight coverage and SPF 15 for added sun protection.
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs
- source
Last year’s deal: Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, $4.99 (originally 12.83) [You saved $7.84]
Sally Hansen is primarily a nail-care brand, but believe it or not, Airbrush Legs is one of the brand’s cult products. It’s a spray-on makeup that smooths out your skin tone and gives your legs a slight bronze glow – perfect for special occasions.
CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium 1 ¼” Straightening Hairstyling Iron
- source
Last year’s deal: CHI Ceramic and Titanium Straightening Iron, $97.98 (originally $139.98) [You saved $42]
CHI’s ceramic and titanium flat iron has slightly longer plates for an easier time styling longer hair.
Wella EMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray
- source
- Amazon
Last year’s deal: Wella EIMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray, $11.76 (originally $16.80) [You saved $5.04]
Give your locks a quick dose of volume with this lifting spray that adds texture and grit.
Milani Gilded Ember
- source
- Milani Cosmetics
Last year’s deal: Milani Gilded Ember, $14.99 (originally $19.99) [You saved $5]
This hyper-pigmented eyeshadow palette includes a range of warm colors that would look great during the summer and well into fall.