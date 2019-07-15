The best Prime Day 2019 deals that Amazon UK Prime members can get right now

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2019 haa deals on more than 1 million products. This year, Prime Day runs for a full 48 hours, starting on 15 July and ending on 16 July.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the best deals on Amazon UK for Prime Day 2019 across all categories. We’ll be updating this page as the deals are released.

Amazon Prime Day has only been around for five years, but that hasn’t stopped it from quickly becoming one of the biggest retail holidays to exist. Rivaling major US shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day is synonymous with great deals, and lots of them.

Prime Day 2019 is running for a full 48 hours, starting on 15 July at 00:01 a.m BST and ending on 16 July at 11:59 p.m. BST. It’s offering some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Alexa-enabled smart devices, kitchen appliances, home goods, and much more.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial – remember Prime Day deals are only accessible for Prime members. If you are a Prime member already, make sure to invite your family members to your account so they can shop Prime Day too. Use the Amazon app to keep an eye on any products you’re expecting, or hoping, to go on sale on either 15 July or 16 July.

Here are the best deals of Prime Day 2019 on Amazon UK:

Amazon Echo deals

Whether you’re asking Alexa to turn off your lights, turn on your favorite song, or tell you the weather, Echo speakers are pretty fun to use – and they’re practical, too.

The Echo Show (pictured) has the addition of a screen, which means it has all of the capabilities of a standard Echo, plus visual features. You can see your calendar, recipes, music lyrics, and even make video calls. We’re expecting great deals on the Show, and many other Echo devices as well.

Prime Day Echo deals:

Kindle deals

A Kindle e-reader puts millions of books at your fingertips. All Kindles are thin, lightweight, and portable, making them the perfect companions for your commute, beach vacation, or wherever you like to read.

Last year, Amazon offered a deal on Kindle Unlimited, the monthly membership that gives you unlimited access to over 1 million books. Prime members could try three months of the service for just £1 – it was one of the most popular purchases among our own readers. There were plenty of other Kindle deals, and we’re expecting similar (if not more) savings this year.

Prime Day Kindle deals:

Amazon services

Amazon has a plethora of services that can help make your life more efficient, affordable, and exciting. They include everything from Amazon Home Services, which helps you find professionals to tackle home tasks, to Audible, which lets you listen to your favorite audiobooks wherever you are. This Prime Day, we’re not just expecting great deals on Amazon devices, but on all kinds of Amazon services as well – here are the ones we know of so far.

Prime Day Amazon services deals:

Sleep deals

Most of us spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so it’s a good idea to invest in products that help us sleep better, like cosy blankets and supportive mattresses. Luckily, Prime Day will bring lots of deals on all things sleep-related, so you don’t have to spend that much money to turn your bedroom into the sleep haven of your dreams.

Prime Day mattress deals:

Prime Day sheets deals:

Prime Day pillow deals:

TV and home cinema deals

Whether you’re looking to turn your old flat-screen into a smart TV with an affordable streaming stick or upgrade your viewing experience with a home cinema system, Amazon has something for all needs and budgets. Expect great deals on all kinds of TVs and related tech, from media streamers to smart TVs with your favorite streaming platforms built right in.

Prime Day TV deals:

Prime Day media streaming device deals:

Prime Day home cinema system deals:

Computer deals

With back-to-school season just a few months away, now’s the perfect time to pick up a new laptop, tablet, or desktop. We’re expecting big savings on all kinds of tech products, so whether you’re looking for a sleek tablet or a durable desktop, we’re sure you’ll find something you love for less.

Prime Day laptop deals:

Prime Day tablet deals:

Prime Day desktop deals:

Speaker deals

A great speaker can transform the experience of listening to your favorite songs and watching your favorite team play on TV. There are so many speakers and soundbars out there, all suited for different setups – we’re expecting some great ones to be on sale for Prime Day.

Headphones deals

Amazon has a huge selection of headphones for all of your listening needs – like wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, wired earbuds, and Bluetooth headphones. If you’ve been waiting for big savings from brands like Bose and Sony, we’ve got you covered with the best Prime Day deals on headphones.

Prime Day headphones deals:

Smart home deals

It’s easier than ever to make your home connected with the myriad smart home deals on Prime Day. Light bulbs, security cameras, and speakers are just some of the devices we saw on sale last year. Ring, the smart-doorbell brand owned by Amazon, has seen great discounts on past Prime Days – you’ll likely see deals on smart thermostats, speakers, and TVs too.

Prime Day smart home deals:

Kitchen deals

We love adding new cooking gadgets and accessories to our kitchens, especially when we can get them for a great price. We’re keeping an eye out for savings on items like air fryers, blenders, microwaves, and Instant Pots, plus small appliances and gadgets from classic kitchen brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and OXO.

Prime Day cookware deals:

Prime Day kitchen appliance deals:

Vacuum deals

Whether you enjoy shopping for vacuums or not, we can all agree that they’re a necessary purchase. If you’re looking to clean the floors with minimal effort, go for a robot vacuum that’ll do most of the work for you. We’ve already predicted some Eufy and iRobot deals, but if you want to go for something classic, Prime Day is probably a good time to splurge on a powerful Dyson vacuum.

Prime Day vacuum deals:

Prime Day robot vacuum deals:

Health and beauty deals

When it comes to stocking up your medicine cabinet and makeup drawer, Amazon makes everything easy. With Prime, you can pick up all the basic health and personal-care products you need in one simple transaction – and have them quickly delivered to your doorstep. This Prime Day, we’re thinking Amazon will have great deals on health and personal-care essentials, like bath and body products, vitamins, and more.

Prime Day health deals:

Prime Day beauty deals: