Amazon Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching — check out the best deals we expect to see again this year

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption These products were among the most popular deals from last year’s Amazon Prime Day. source Insider Inc. Graphics

Of the many products we receive and test at Insider Picks every day, we’ve never received a time-travel machine. If we did, however, you know we’d use it to take a peek at the best deals of Amazon’s much-anticipated yearly event, Prime Day.

Amazon doesn’t usually release any details until a couple weeks before the big online-sales event, but what we can tell you is Prime Day 2019 will probably take place in mid-July, it will run for 24 hours or longer (last year’s Prime Day was the longest yet at 36 hours), and the deals will be even bigger and better than before.

You’ll be able to browse featured deals on this Amazon page on Amazon Prime Day, but the real page you’ll want to bookmark is this article. We’ll be sifting through the more than 1 million deals anticipated to land on Prime Day and showing you only the best deals so you can save time and get on with your day.

Whether you missed out on last year’s Amazon Prime Day or just want a refresher on what to expect this year, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best deals that were hits among Business Insider readers like yourself in 2018:

caption The Amazon Echo’s price dropped by $30 last Prime Day. We expect to see a similar or greater discount this year. source Guillermo Garszon/Business Insider

And here were some of the best deals sitewide from last year’s Amazon Prime Day. The following list will give you an idea of the types of brands and products, if not the exact products, that could be on sale this year.

For an even closer look at all the best deals from last year, visit our Prime Day 2018 page. You can find deals sorted by category (tech, beauty and skin care, etc.), price (under-$25, under-$50, etc.), and more.

Remember, you must be an Amazon Prime member in order to access Amazon Prime Day 2019’s best deals. Check out all the great benefits a Prime membership affords in addition to Prime Day access, then sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

If you have more burning questions about Amazon Prime Day 2019, read our Amazon Prime Day FAQ. For any unanswered questions you may still have, email us at insiderpicks@businessinsider.com.

Learn a little more about 20 Prime Day 2018 best-sellers and deals to expect below.

Tuft & Needle mattress

source Amazon

Tuft & Needle’s mattresses feature a pressure-relieving adaptive foam that doesn’t trap heat like traditional memory foam slabs and results in medium firmness and support levels that many sleepers will like. They arrive in a box and are easy to set up, plus they come with a 10-year limited warranty.

Fire TV Stick

source Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 [Prime Day price on older generation model, $19.99]

With the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can stream media to any TV with an HDMI input. Popular services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, Showtime, Sling, and NBC are all available in addition to Amazon Prime Video. With Alexa capabilities, you can control the TV with your voice. The Stick is small enough to take with you when you travel, so you can plug it into a hotel TV, too.

The Fire TV Stick on sale last year was an older generation. The link above is for Amazon’s newest Fire TV Stick.

Eufy robot vacuum

source Amazon

At just $160, Eufy’s vacuum is more affordable than its robot vacuum competitors, but no less effective. Standing at about three inches tall, it easily sneaks under tables and couches to tackle the dirt of the most difficult-to-reach areas. The vacuum can run for 1.5 hours at a time, then recharges automatically.

Bose noise-cancelling headphones

source Amazon

These wired headphones, available in two different versions for both Apple and Samsung device owners, are a fan favorite. They’re particularly effective for traveling, sitting comfortably over your ears and blocking out the roar of the airplane cabin as you enjoy the clear sound quality of your music. Last year, it was sold at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Echo speaker

source Amazon

The Echo features Dolby speakers that play 360-degree audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response, plus seven microphones so it can hear your commands even as music is playing. Available in three different fabric finishes and one wood finish, it doesn’t look too bad either, blending into living room or kitchen settings.

Kindle Paperwhite

source Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, $129.99 [Prime Day price on older generation model, $79.99]

The most popular Kindle, now available in a shiny new waterproof form, was $40 cheaper on Amazon Prime Day. Everyone on our team who has bought a Paperwhite loves it – it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold, and it makes it infinitely more convenient to enjoy books on the go.

The Kindle Paperwhite on sale last year was an older generation. The link above is for Amazon’s newest waterproof Kindle Paperwhite.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

source Amazon

Whether you’re in the room right by the door or thousands of miles away, you can see exactly what’s happening on your porch with this smart video doorbell. It monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision, then sends alerts to your phone or Echo device when motion is detected. Depending on who the visitor is, you’ll be able to greet them with enthusiasm, or put necessary safety steps in place.

Breville espresso machine

source Breville

Enjoy the riches of cafe-quality espresso at home with this Breville machine, which also happens to be our top pick for the best espresso machine you can buy. While it’s a bit of a splurge, it’s perfect for anyone who can’t live without their daily espresso because it comes with everything you’ll need (save for the beans), it’s pretty easy to use, and it makes a smooth, delicious espresso.

Coop Home Goods pillow

source Amazon

Normally more than $150, this top-rated pillow (4.3 stars from 16,000+ reviews) can be snagged for under $50 on Prime Day. The hypoallergenic pillow has an adjustable memory foam fill and soft bamboo rayon case to help you drift off to sleep at the end of a long week of hunting for deals.

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush

source Amazon

Philips Sonicare says its popular electric toothbrush removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. That claim doesn’t sound too surprising considering the brush head cleans at 31,000 strokes per minute. There are five brushing modes to help you get a customized clean: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care, and Deep Clean.

3 months of Kindle Unlimited

source Amazon

Kindle Unlimited membership [Prime Day promotion: 3 months for $1]

Among our own readers, a top three best seller was a promotional deal Amazon ran on Kindle Unlimited – a departure from past years dominated by tech. With the deal, Prime members who hadn’t yet tried the service could sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited, and get access to over 1 million books, for just $1. The service usually goes for $30 for the same time frame.

ChefSteps sous vide

source Amazon

You can expect to enjoy the precise cooking benefits of the ChefSteps Joule at a discounted price this Prime Day. This specific model is highly popular because it’s so light and compact compared to other sous vide tools. You can control it with your phone via Bluetooth or WiFi and keep track of your food even if you step away from the kitchen.

LifeStraw personal water filter

source Amazon

A surprise best-seller of Prime Day 2018 was this personal water filter that removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from water. For anyone who hikes, camps, and travels often, therefore, perhaps its success isn’t so much of a surprise.

Anker lightning cable

source Amazon

If you already have all the major tech and appliances, you might be looking for less fancy (but equally necessary) products on sale. Anker’s ultra-durable, 6-foot lightning cable is one of those basics that did well on Prime Day. Thanks to features like wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance, it charges your device at maximum speed

Trtl travel pillow

source Courtesy TRTL

This travel pillow packs light and holds your neck at an ergonomic position for comfortable, worry-free sleeping while traveling. It was one of the most popular under-$25 Prime Day deals.

Instant Pot multi-cookers

source Amazon

Prime Day after Prime Day, Black Friday after Black Friday, the Instant Pot breaks sales records. By combining seven different kitchen appliances into one, it makes cooking and clean-up efficient and also features 14 smart programs (Soup, Rice, etc.) so all you have to do is press a button to make a delicious dinner.

23andMe DNA test

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The 23andMe DNA test offers personalized genetic reports to help you learn about your ancestry, traits, and certain aspects of your health. All you do is take a sample of your saliva, send it to the company’s lab, and wait for results.

Sonos One speaker

source Sonos

Sonos One, $199 [Prime Day promotion: came with a $50 Amazon gift card]

The speaker has Alexa built right in and fills the room with rich sound. Connect it with any other speaker in the Sonos family and the sound becomes even better. Since it connects to your phone via WiFi, the connection and quality won’t be compromised.

Echo Show smart speaker with a screen

source Amazon

Amazon Echo Show, $229.99 [Prime Day price on older generation model, $129.99]

Make a video call to a friend or family member, watch and follow recipe videos hands-free, and pull up the lyrics to sing along to the latest top 40 hit with the newest Echo Show. It’s like an Echo married an Echo Spot, with its large HD screen and eight-mic array.

The Echo Show on sale last year was an older generation. The link above is for Amazon’s newest Echo Show.

Cuisinart cookware set

source Amazon

Single pieces of cookware can cost more than $100, making this $124 13-piece set a true bargain find. If you’re looking to start anew, the bundle contains everything you’ll need for a revamped kitchen, including sauce pans, skillets, and a Dutch oven.