The best-selling Amazon Prime Day deals from 18 countries around the world

Prime Day 2019 was the largest shopping event in Amazon history, with sales surpassing those of the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

This year, Prime members in 18 countries around the world shopped Amazon’s deals – double the number from the first Prime Day in 2015.

If you’re curious about what people bought around the world this year, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the best-selling Prime Day deals from all over the globe.

Prime Day 2019 took place on July 15-16 for a full 48 hours.

We spent the days sifting through the hundreds of thousands of deals to find the best ones to share with you, our readers. While the event may be over, you can still snag some residual deals over the next few days.

Whether you got all you need this Prime Day or didn’t shop at all, it’s fun to look back on the event and see which products, out of the millions sold, stood out. Prime Day deals were shopped in 18 countries around the world, by shoppers with all different needs and desires. We’re sharing the best-selling Prime Day purchases from 18 different countries.

Keep reading to find what deals Prime shoppers from Mexico, Japan, Australia and more loved most:

For reference, some deals we were unable to access and share with you from the Amazon US Site. You’ll see those noted with “n/a” and we’ve provided alternatives if you’d like similar products. Additionally, some products are listed in different currencies, to reflect their real price on their original Amazon site.

United States: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraws are portable, personal water filters that make non-potable water drinkable. This year, American Prime members rushed to stock up on LifeStraws, which were on sale for just under $10. In total, more than 200,000 LifeStraws were purchased over the course of the sales event – the demand was so high that the filters sold out frequently over the course of Prime Day.

United Kingdom: Sony PlayStation Classic Console

Shoppers in the United Kingdom got nostalgic this Prime Day, jumping at a deal to snag the PlayStation Classic – a miniature version of the original PlayStation launched in 1994 – for about $20. Pre-loaded with 20 games from the original console, and complete with two classic controllers, this set is a steal and sure to provide hours of old-fashioned fun.

Singapore: Meiji Fresh Milk

July 15 and 16 brought Singaporeans great deals on some of their favorite beverages. The best-seller was Meiji fresh milk, which you actually can’t find on Amazon in the US, but you can find plenty of other yummy Meiji sweets as well as milk from a variety of brands.

Spain: Yobola Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Spanish shoppers loved the steep discount on these Hi-Fi Bluetooth headphones. While they’re usually £139.99 ($174.08), they were on a major discount for Prime Day – and can still be found at a low price. These pairs can only be found on Amazon’s international site, but they still ship to the US.

Mexico: Nintendo Switch

Prime members in Mexico went all in on gaming deals. The Nintendo switch, an innovative device that’s a handheld and TV-based console in one, was the most-purchased product. Coming in next on the list was an HP monitor, which can be used as a complement to the switch, or on its own.

United Arab Emirates: Al Ain Bottled Water

In the United Arab Emirates, Prime members used Prime Day to stock up on household staples. Bottled water was the most popular purchase, with laundry detergent and toilet paper falling close behind.

Netherlands: Mama Bear Diapers

Carts in the Netherlands were filled with diapers from Mama Bear, Amazon’s in-house baby brand. Other practical purchases, like memory cards and lightbulbs, also topped the list.

Luxembourg: JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This durable, waterproof speaker is a popular buy all year round, but it was the most popular this Prime Day in Luxembourg. Other home and tech purchases made the list, like stainless steel pans and robot vacuums.

Japan: Happy Belly Water

Prime Day in Japan was defined by utilitarian purchases. Water bottles topped the list, followed by a practical portable charger and diapers.

Italy: Nescafé Dolce Gusto Barista Caffè Espresso

They say Italians know their coffee, so it only makes sense that the most-purchased product in Italy this Prime Day was a pack of these Italian-style coffee pods. Practical purchases like detergent and a portable charger also topped the list.

India: Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa

Smart light bulbs – which can change color and be completely controlled with just your voice – were the stars of Prime Day in India. Bluetooth headphones and a discreet bathroom fragrance also made the list of top purchases.

BoAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance, $18.98

Germany and Austria: JBL Bluetooth Speaker

A repeat best seller, the JBL Charge 3 was not only a popular buy in Luxembourg, but in Germany and Austria too.

Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, $57.93

OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket, n/a

France: iRobot Roomba 671

This robot vacuum can clean your floor without you lifting a finger – so we’re not suprised it made this best-seller list a couple of times. It was the most popular purchase among French Prime members.

China: Dove Exfoliating Scrub

Beauty products were the most-bought items among Chinese Prime members. A Dove body polish topped the list, followed by a hydrating eye cream and an at-home hair removal tool.

Canada: PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn

A PlayStation 4 Slim bundle, which comes with two hit games, was so popular on Prime Day that it’s still sold out right now. It topped the best-sellers list in Canada, along with the popular LifeStraw and 23andMe kit.

Belgium: OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket

A smart plug, which lets you control tech with your devices, was the best-seller in Belgium – we couldn’t find the exact model on Amazon in the US, but we attached a similar alternative.

Australia: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Australian shoppers loved snagging this classic, family-fun game on discount. Along with Mario Kart, practical purchases like dishwasher detergent and diapers were best sellers.

