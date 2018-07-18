These were the top-selling items from Amazon Prime Day around the world

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
More than 100 million products were purchased on Prime Day, Amazon said.

More than 100 million products were purchased on Prime Day, Amazon said.
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

  • Amazon just wrapped up its annual Prime Day, and according to the company, it was the biggest shopping event in its history.
  • More than 100 million products were purchased around the globe. The top two best-selling products around the world were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Echo Dot.
  • Other best-selling products ranged from laundry detergent to video games. See which products were the best-selling around the world.

Amazon held its annual Prime Day earlier this week, and the company said the 36-hour event was the biggest shopping event in its history.

According to an Amazon press release, the top two best-selling products around the world were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Echo Dot. More than 100 million products were purchased around the globe.

Other best-sellers ranged from tech products like phone chargers, SD cards, and Phillips Hue light bulbs, to home products like vacuum cleaners and laundry detergent, to video games and PlayStation memberships.

In the United States, Amazon sold over 300,000 six-quart Instant Pots and 150,000 LifeStraw personal water filters, making them two of the top-selling items in the country.

Last year’s Prime Day lasted 30 hours, with deals starting at 9 p.m. ET on July 10 and running through July 11. This year, the 36-hour event began at 3 p.m. on Monday and continued through Tuesday.

See what other products were best-sellers around the world, broken down by country:

United States: In the US, the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2L6VAYo”>Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use</a> was a top seller, with 300,000 purchased.

Amazon

Shoppers also bought <a href=”https://amzn.to/2O0eK06″>23andMe DNA Tests</a> and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2NZQOKo”>LifeStraw</a> Personal Water Filters.

Amazon

United Kingdom: UK shoppers bought <a href=”https://amzn.to/2L6TK9Y”>Bosch Cordless Drills</a> and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2zLcVB7″>Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting Light strips</a>.

Amazon

They also bought a lot of <a href=”https://amzn.to/2zPRAqb”>Finish Dishwasher Tablets</a>.

Amazon

Spain: Spanish shoppers were focused on tech. One of the top-selling items was a <a href=”https://amzn.to/2mprMaN”>SanDisk Ultra 64GB memory card</a>.

Amazon

Spanish shoppers also bought the Cecotec Conga Excellence 990 4 in 1 iTech 3.0 robot vacuum cleaner.

Amazon

Singapore: In Singapore, <a href=”https://amzn.to/2LgJ1ZT”>Coca-Cola Zero Sugar</a> was a top seller.

Amazon

<a href=”https://amzn.to/2zW2yuu”>Play-Doh Shape and Learn Shape a Story</a> was flying off the shelves, and shoppers were stocking up on Kleenex Ultra Soft Toilet Tissue.

Amazon

Netherlands: Shoppers in the Netherlands were also buying a lot of tech. Two of the top-selling products were the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2uykdmF”>Osmart ZigBee Smart Plug</a> and the Philips Hue White Ambiance GU10 LED Spot.

Amazon

They also bought a lot of SanDisk Micro SD cards.

Amazon

Mexico: Shoppers in Mexico bought a ton of <a href=”https://amzn.to/2LpVRp3″>Ace Powder Laundry Detergent</a>.

Amazon

They also bought the Amazon Basics USB Lightning Cable.

Amazon

Luxembourg: Shoppers in Luxembourg loved the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2NqT5wW”>Jamie Oliver Tefal pan</a>.

Amazon

They were also buying <a href=”https://amzn.to/2JD3e7k”>Brita Water Filters</a> and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2JD3e7k”>Solar-lamp in Preserve Jar</a> with USB connectors.

Amazon

Japan: Laundry detergent was also popular in Japan, with shoppers buying <a href=”https://amzn.to/2Jzesd8″>Top Super Nanox Liquid Laundry Detergent</a> with an extra-large refill.

Amazon

They also bought a ton of <a href=”https://amzn.to/2zOCaSX”>SAVAS Whey Protein 100</a> in the cocoa flavor in Japan.

Amazon

Italy: <a href=”https://amzn.to/2zPRAqb”>Finish Dishwasher Tabs All in 1 Max</a> were a top seller in Italy.

Amazon

The <a href=”https://amzn.to/2Lit31w”>Braun Multi-grooming Kit Precision Trimmer 9-in-1</a> for beard styling and the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2Lit31w”>Hoover Rechargeable Broom 2-in-1 Freedom</a> also flew off the online shelves.

Amazon

India: In India, many shoppers bought the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2Lqaxo8″>Redmi Y2 Gold 32 GB smartphone</a>.

Amazon

Shoppers also bought <a href=”https://amzn.to/2NspBir”>Tata salt</a> and the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2NspBir”>Mi 10000mAH Li Polymer Power Bank 2i</a>.

Amazon

Germany and Austria: Everyone was buying a <a href=”https://amzn.to/2uwPmqL”>PlayStation Plus Membership</a> in Germany and Austria.

Amazon

Shoppers also were filling their carts with the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2NqT5wW”>Jamie Oliver Tefal Pan</a> and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2uykdmF”>Osmart ZigBee Smart Plugs</a>.

Amazon

France: <a href=”https://amzn.to/2uwPmqL”>PlayStation Plus Memberships</a> were also a top seller in France.

Amazon

French shoppers were all about tech on Prime Day, with other top sellers including the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2mprMaN”>SanDisk Ultra 64GB memory card</a> and the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2L4BoGB”>TP Link Wi-Fi-connected plug</a>.

Amazon

China: Health and beauty were a focus for shoppers in China, with <a href=”https://amzn.to/2JDKAMU”>Philips Sonicare Healthy White HX6730</a> Toothbrushes and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2mqgnaM”>Braun Digital Ear Thermometers</a> flying off the online shelves.

Amazon

<a href=”https://amzn.to/2LvzhI6″>Paul & Joe Beaute Moisturizing Foundation</a> was another top seller in China.

Amazon

Canada: Canada’s top sellers were similar to the US’, with the <a href=”https://amzn.to/2L6VAYo”>Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use</a> and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2O0eK06″>LifeStraw Personal Water Filters</a> being two of the top sellers.

Amazon

Shoppers in Canada also snagged many pairs of Bose’s <a href=”https://amzn.to/2LvzhI6″>QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones</a>.

Amazon

Belgium: A lot of shoppers in Belgium were buying <a href=”https://amzn.to/2JwuVyQ”>SanDisk Ultra 128GB memory cards</a>.

Amazon

Shoppers also bought a ton of <a href=”https://amzn.to/2uykdmF”>Osmart ZigBee Smart Plugs</a> and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2uu6LQy”>Philips Hue light bulbs</a>.

Amazon

Australia: Australian shoppers were all about video games. The <a href=”https://amzn.to/2Lx1Chu”>PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console</a> with Bonus Fortnite Content and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2NnmLLk”>FIFA 18 for PlayStation 4</a> were two of the top sellers.

Amazon

They also bought a lot of <a href=”https://amzn.to/2uu6LQy”>Philips Hue light bulbs</a>.

Amazon

