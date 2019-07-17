Amazon declares Prime Day its biggest shopping event in history, surpassing the combined sales of Cyber Monday and Black Friday

caption Amazon Prime Day was the biggest shopping event in the company’s history. source Getty/Helen H. Richardson

Amazon says Prime Day sales this year surpassed the combined sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

Amazon said it sold with more than 175 million items this year, compared to 100 million items last year.

Amazon said top sellers in the US included the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health and Ancestry kits.

Amazon on Wednesday declared Prime Day its biggest shopping event in history, with sales surpassing those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Amazon said it sold with more than 175 million items sold over the 48-hour event, which started Monday. Last year, the event lasted 36 hours, during which Amazon sold about 100 million items.

Amazon said top sellers in the US included the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health and Ancestry kits. At Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, best-selling Prime Day deals included organic strawberries, red cherries, and blueberries.

The company didn’t say how many Prime members shopped during the event or provide any details on total dollar sales.

Instead, the company provided a few other statistics, including:

A record number of Prime members shopped during Prime Day in the U.S.

Prime members purchased more than 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys.

Prime members purchased more than 200,000 LifeStraw Personal Water Filters and 150,000 Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kits.

Amazon also said its top-selling deals included many of its own devices, such as the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.