This device is designed to let you eat cheese puffs without getting unsightly orange dust everywhere.

Amazon is full of bizarre products you never imagined would be sold online.

In honor of Amazon Prime Day, the retailer’s annual mega-event, here are the dozen weirdest items we found on its virtual shelves.

Amazon‘s newly-extended Prime Day event yields 48-hours of mindless browsing through the online marketplace. While there are plenty of Prime Day deals to discover, there are also troves of wacky products to find.

Here are 12 bizarre items you can buy on Amazon:

1. A 20 carat, $325,500 engagement ring.

This cushion cut, 20 carat diamond has VVS2 clarity and is GIA-certified, but the description suggests that the diamond’s GIA color rating is beyond a Z, meaning it is very yellow, as opposed to clear.

(For reference: Paris Hilton’s engagement ring was 20 carats and worth $2 million, but its color rating and clarity were likely far superior.)

The description says the Rachel Koen ring, set in 18k yellow gold, “is all sparkle and shine yet classy to wear every day without looking over the top.”

2. Frog dissection kit.

For those of us who weren’t scarred by 11th grade biology dissections, Amazon sells a frog dissection kit. It includes: scissors, a scalpel, forceps, teasing needles, 10 pins, a tray, an illustrated dissection guide, and an “extra-large preserved grass frog.”

3. Edible fake poop.

“Let’s face it – the old rubber fake poop is so limiting,” FUN Delivery writes in its product description for fake edible fake poop. “Sometimes you just need to pick it up and have it squish between your fingers for the right effect.” The fake poop comes as a powder that you mix with water and pipe out of the plastic bag it arrives in. The product is totally edible – its ingredients are: rice flour, tapioca flour, cocoa powder, and sugar.

4. A piece of the Berlin Wall.

If you want a little piece of German history, Amazon can deliver your own piece of the Berlin Wall, which fell in 1989. Each order contains one to five small pieces of the wall.

5. A portable, inflatable hot tub.

If you ever want to carry your hot tub with you on vacation, this inflatable one comes with a built-in hard water treatment system and an insulated cover. Water can be heated up to 104℉.

6. Can O’ Snails.

Each can contains 25-30 snails “packed in natural juices” without their shells. They can be fed to skink lizards, monitor lizards, and tegus lizards, as well as turtles.

7. Fry a computer with this USB stick.

The product description says “used on unprotected equipment, the USB Killer instantly and permanently disables unprotected hardware.” In February 2019, someone is said to have caused about $51,000 worth of damages to their alma mater’s computer lab using something like this.

8. Breakfast cereal marshmallows — and only the marshmallows.

Sick of picking through the cereal in Lucky Charms to get to the marshmallows? By The Cup sells a bag of generic, dehydrated breakfast cereal marshmallows, and only those marshmallows.

9. Life-size cutout of Jeff Bezos.

Devotees of the billionaire Amazon CEO can get a life-sized, cardboard cutout with the likeness of Mr. Bezos himself.

12. A mermaid tail blanket.

Like a Snuggie for your chest down, this mermaid tail blanket has a “stunning Italian design” and is machine washable.

10. Powdered “cheese.”

Ah, the satisfaction of licking your fingers after finishing a bag of Cheetos, for as long as one pound of “Cheez” powder lasts. That said – the reviews indicate that this powder actually makes a pretty decent pot of mac and cheese.

11. Alternately, if you hate getting Cheeto residue on your fingers: finger covers.

The product comes with three finger covers in green, purple, or blue that are dishwasher safe.

