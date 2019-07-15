The best camera deals for Prime Day 2019

source Amazon

You generally won’t find a ton of Prime Day 2019 deals on cameras and accessories for photography, but if you look hard enough, there are some good ones.

Luckily for you, we searched and found the best ones. Check back often to see new deals and which ones have ended.

More and more people are taking photos and shooting videos with DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and smartphones, whether it’s for personal enjoyment, running a website, or vlogging for a YouTube channel. Not only do you need the right device, but you also need some useful accessories, like a tripod or fast memory card.

Luckily, Prime Day is here, and while you’re less likely to find deals on very-high-end cameras, there are some good discounts on accessories, including instant cameras and photo printers.

We’ve rounded up the best cameras and accessories from recognized brands that are on sale. Having covered cameras and accessories for nearly 20 years, I’ve focused on products that are truly a deal, and from companies that I can recommend or have used or even own. Some of these deals are for a limited time, so we will be updating this page throughout Prime Day, adding new deals and removing expired ones.

Photographers love Manfrotto tripods for a reason: They are well-constructed and reliable. They are usually quite pricey, but today you can get this aluminum tripod with a horizontal column and three-way pivoting head for almost $100 off. The three-way head lets you easily adjust your camera to the desired position, while the Easy Link Connection lets you add accessories to your set-up, such as flashes or microphones.

This tripod can carry up to approximately 20 pounds, while the legs have tight locks to ensure it doesn’t collapse on you. You can also fold the legs real wide for low shots. It’s not as lightweight as carbon fiber tripods, but depending on your workflow, the 5.5-pound weight is reasonable.

Note that this deal is shipped from Amazon in the UK and does not qualify for Prime shipping.

If you’re a casual photographer, this 60-inch tripod will suit most needs. It can support cameras, lights, phones (adapter not included) up to 6.6 pounds, and the adjustable base has two level-indicators to help you keep things straight. It’s only 3 pounds, and it measures 25 inches when collapsed and up to 60 inches when fully extended (legs and center post). We like that it has a quick-release mounting plate, which makes swapping cameras easy. Plus, it comes with a carrying bag.

Want to give your photos that magazine look, or just better shots of products you’re listing on eBay? This all-in-one portable photo studio makes it easy. The whole thing folds down flat; when opened, it measures 25 by 30 by 25 inches, which is enough room for small to relatively large-sized objects. It even has built-in LED lights to illuminate all around the object, so that every detail shows up in the final photo. Don’t like the white backdrop? Just add some colored paper or some unique background. Because of how well lit the object will be, even photos shot with a smartphone will come out nicer looking, giving it that professional look.

Pick up this large-capacity microSDXC card for your GoPro and you’ll have a good amount of storage space for 4K videos before you need to swap out for a new one. It also works with smartphones, Nintendo Switch, or any device that uses microSDXC, and it comes with an adapter so you can even use it as a standard SD card in high-end cameras. This is one of SanDisk’s high-performance cards, so it’s able to keep up with devices that require fast processing speeds, whether it’s saving an image or video, or loading an app or game file.

The iPhone is a fantastic camera, but a big problem among many users is that they quickly run out of storage. Instead of paying for costly online storage, offload photos and videos to this flash drive. With a Lightning connector on one end, simply connect to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, and use the companion app to back-up content. Then, plug the standard USB-A connector on the other end to a computer and save that content for prosperity or editing. Having used this device for our iPhoneography, we can attest that it works well, easy to use, and a helpful accessory, particularly for iPhone owners with smaller storage capacity.

People are taking more photos and videos than ever, but that also means we have a lot of photos and videos to manage. The ibi is a 2-terabyte device that stores your photos not only from your phone, but also computers, tablets, external hard drives, cloud services, and social media – enough room for more than 500,000 photos or more than 200 hours of videos, depending on the type of files. And instead of just serving as a digital graveyard, the ibi helps manage your photos so can easily search for them. Since it’s connected to the internet, you can privately share select photos with friends, family, or colleagues.

If you’re dipping your toes into the GoPro world or upgrading from an older model but on a budget, the Hero5 Black is a good consideration. Why? Because two years ago, this was the flagship model yet it is still a powerful performer and introduced many of the features found in the latest Hero. It was the first high-end Hero to go completely waterproof without a casing, and it can shoot excellent 4K video and 12-megapixel photos. In fact, we still use this camera for many of our shoots because of the great image quality, ease of use, and advanced controls.

Note that the camera comes in non-retail packaging.

Print your photos from your phone instantly with the Sprocket Portable Printer from HP. Using 2 by 3-inch Zink photo paper, it’s a quick and fun way to share photos in the moment with friends, or, peel off the back and stick it to a wall or photo book. The Sprocket is compatible with both iOS and Android phones, and uses Bluetooth for pairing. It’s small and lightweight, so you can just toss it in a backpack or deep coat pocket.

For $30, you get not one but four of the AmazonBasics Medium DSLR bag. With a padded interior, it can carry a small-to-medium-sized DSLR or mirrorless camera, plus two lenses or one lens and some accessories. There’s also a slot for a tablet and compartments for additional small accessories. It comes with an adjustable strap. Do you really need four? Probably not, but you could use the extras for other gear or gift them.

Instant film photography continues to be popular, and the best is the Instax from Fujifilm because we love the photo quality – nicely saturated colors with an analog feel. If you have a kid who’s been wanting one, Prime Day has a deal on the Instax Mini 26, which comes with a pack of 10 film with multicolored backgrounds. The Mini 26 has a compact size, and it’s simple to use: just frame your shot with the viewfinder and press the shutter button, and then wait for the image to pop out.

Want to make Hollywood-style movies from your phone? Part of what makes a video look professional is stabilization and smooth panning and tilting. You can’t achive that with your hands, but you can with this slider system for smartphones and compact cameras like GoPros and point-and-shoots. You can set it to glide across a rail at nine different speed levels, shoot 360-degree time-lapse movies. There’s even a remote control for manual operation. It’s battery-powered, so you can use it anywhere. With the GripGear Movie Maker, you can create professional-looking movies without the big budget.

Many professional photographers and videographers protect their gear with Pelican cases, especially when traveling. This large-capacity case is designed to keep out water and moisture. It’s on wheels and has an extendable handle, making it easy to move around without carrying it. It can be locked to protect it against theft, and there’s a valve to release pressure. You can purchase custom foam to fit your particular camera, or cut the included foam to fit. You can also use this case to haul anything else, not just cameras.

Professional photographers and videographers do one important thing after they’re done shooting: backing up their content. Cameras and computers can fail unexpectedly, so it’s a good idea to make a copy of your content, whether it’s 4K footage for a client or treasured family photos. Don’t leave photos and videos on a memory card or computer: back up that content to an external hard drive like Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub. This version has 10 terabytes of storage, which is more than plenty for most people. Our experience with Seagate drives have been positive, and the two USB ports on the front can be used for quick transfers of files from a camera; it can also recharge phones and other USB-powered devices. Supports both Mac and Windows. This drive includes a two-month trial of Adobe CC Photography plan.

