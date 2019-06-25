Amazon has officially confirmed that the dates of Prime Day 2019 will be July 15-16

- source
- Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be July 15-16, 2019.
- The popular annual sales event will be live for 48 hours, starting at 12 a.m. PT on July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16.
- We’ll be helping you navigate all the deals as they’re released. Find all of our Prime Day 2019 coverage here, and bookmark our master list of the best deals here.
While Prime Day last year was a 36-hour event, Prime Day 2019 will be a 48-hour event.
Prime members will be able to start shopping more than 1 million deals sitewide at 12 a.m. PT on July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16 – but you can expect that at least some of the deals will continue on through the days following.
In the week leading up to Prime Day, Amazon has also traditionally released a handful of early promotions and deals. These early Prime Day deals usually revolve around Amazon devices such as Kindle e-readers and Amazon services such as Prime Pantry. Stay tuned as July 15 approaches to learn about this year’s early Prime Day deals.
Now that you know the date of Prime Day 2019, there are a few things you can do to prepare:
- If you’re not yet a Prime member, start your free 30-day trial now. The 30-day time frame will include Prime Day and grant you access to all its member-exclusive deals.
- Download the Amazon app before July 15 so you’ll be able to “watch” Lightning Deals and keep track of the deals you want to grab.
- Start thinking about the products you hope to save on during Prime Day. Some of our suggestions: Instant Pot multi-cookers, iRobot Roomba vacuums, and Philips Hue smart lights. You can also see popular deals our readers loved on last year’s Prime Day.
