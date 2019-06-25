Amazon has officially confirmed that the dates of Prime Day 2019 will be July 15-16

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon has officially confirmed that the dates of Prime Day will be July 15-16, 2019.

While Prime Day last year was a 36-hour event, Prime Day 2019 will be a 48-hour event.

Prime members will be able to start shopping more than 1 million deals sitewide at 12 a.m. PT on July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16 – but you can expect that at least some of the deals will continue on through the days following.

In the week leading up to Prime Day, Amazon has also traditionally released a handful of early promotions and deals. These early Prime Day deals usually revolve around Amazon devices such as Kindle e-readers and Amazon services such as Prime Pantry. Stay tuned as July 15 approaches to learn about this year’s early Prime Day deals.

Now that you know the date of Prime Day 2019, there are a few things you can do to prepare:

Read up on everything related to Prime Day 2019 here, including: