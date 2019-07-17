The 16 best Prime Day deals you can still get your hands on even though the 48-hour sale event ended last night

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Prime Day 2019 officially ended last night, but not all of its deals did.

Some of the event’s best deals are still available, though they’re harder to find.

We’ve collected some of the very best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still shop below, as well as a few of the best deals still being offered by competing retailer sales.

Prime Day 2019 wrapped up last night after a 48-hour extravaganza that slashed prices on everything from beauty and skin-care to expensive tech – now most of the competing sales it fanned can slowly die down to embers.

But, while Prime Day 2019 is over, not all of its deals are – they just got harder to find. You can no longer search the site looking for Prime Day discounts, so you’d have to know what you’re looking for or get lucky stumbling upon something great.

Below, we’ve done the legwork for you and found the 16 best deals still available on Amazon, as well as a few competing offers from stores like eBay and Walmart that are worth your notice.

The 16 best Prime Day deals that are still available now:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

source Amazon

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker is still on sale for $24.99. Though small, it’s an excellent introduction to the world of smart home devices and is just as powerful as the full-sized Echo speaker, with tens of thousands of Alexa skills to help make everyday life easier.

Crest 3D Whitestrips

source Amazon

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, $32.48 (originally $68) [You save $35.52, $23.52 plus an extra $12 at checkout]

Crest Whitestrips were one of the most popular deals of Prime Day 2019, and you can still get them for more than $35 off their typical price. In our guide to the best teeth-whitening kits, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips came out on top as the best teeth-whitening strips.

One hour with them on will remove teeth stains and reveal a whiter smile, and you’ll still be able to talk and drink water while wearing them. It’s far more affordable than a professional treatment, but you should still consult with your dentist before using the strips.

Apple Watch Series 3

source Walmart

Prime Day drove plenty of competing sales this year and some of those retailers are still offering sale prices, like Walmart’s quiet discount of $80 off an Apple Watch. Use it to track workouts and daily activity, stay connected on the go, and play your go-to playlists.

Instant Pot

source Amazon

The Instant Pot can do more things – and make more food – than you would believe possible in such a small space. Depending on the model you get, you can feed families of six or more in one low-maintenance go, and it can replace 10 common kitchen appliances with one: It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.

The Duo is still on sale, as well as the more advanced Ultra, which has 21 pre-set temperatures (compared to the Duo’s 12) and more built-in programs as well as a few other upgrades.

Philips Hue Starter Kit

source Signify / Philips

We’ve ranked Philips Hue as the maker of the best smart light bulbs and the best smart light strips you can buy, so we’re never surprised by how many people take advantage of the brand’s once-in-a-blue-moon discounts like Prime Day.

The smart bulbs work with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant as well as through the app, and owners can shift between as many as 16 million colors and shades of light for the exactly right ambiance. This set includes two smart bulbs and a hub that connects them (and any future smart bulbs you buy). Bulbs are cheaper to replace, and Hue estimates them lasting 25,000 hours or 23 years with normal use.

Fire TV Stick with Amazon Voice Control

source Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is an easy-to-use and affordable streaming stick that essentially turns any regular TV into a smart TV. You can use it to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Though this Airpods deal isn’t mind-blowingly good, it’s notable because Apple rarely discounts its wireless earbuds. We’re not sure when the next time an Airpods deal will happen, so we’d recommend taking this opportunity if you’ve been on the fence for a while now.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier

source Dyson

Buy a refurbished Dyson Put Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier for $360 less than the original through eBay today. It’s sold direct from Dyson, so it’s backed by the manufacturer’s warranty. It purifies year-round (removing 99.7% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from the air), heats in the winter, and cools in the summer. I’m a big fan of this particular model, and buying certified-refurbished is a widely ignored cheat code to getting the same product for less.

Note: The purifier will show up as $299.99, but you can take an extra $60 with the code “JOY4DYSON” at checkout to bring the total down to $239.99.

Kindle Unlimited

source Amazon

Three months of Kindle Unlimited free (originally $9.99/month) [You save $29.97]

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited is free for your first three months as a new member. The service includes access to over a million books on your kindle – but you don’t necessarily need a Kindle device to use it. You can read books and magazines on any device that has the app downloaded, including your phone, tablet, and computer.

Google Home

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Walmart launched a not-so-subtle Google Week to discount Google products at the same time as Prime Day, and some of those discounts are still up on the site. The Google Home can answer questions, play songs, and control your compatible smart home gadgets. Like any smart assistant, you can also use it to get an idea of the weather and the length of your commute before you even get out of bed.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

source iRobot

iRobot may offer more advanced versions of its Roomba robot vacuums, but the best robot vacuum, the Roomba 690, proves you don’t have to spend more to get a smart and powerful cleaning solution. Just schedule a cleaning session in the app (no need to be home for it to clean) and once it’s done, it’ll automatically return to its docking station to recharge.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

source Amazon

The Rapid Egg Cooker seems like a made-for-TV gimmick, but it’s one of the most convenient and compact kitchen gadgets sold on Amazon. It cooks half a dozen eggs at once and in many different varieties: hard-boiled, soft-boiled, omelets, or poached. It’s a particularly good buy for those who live in small spaces, have limited kitchen access, or just love a good egg dish with minimal effort.

Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones

source Amazon

Bose’s ever-popular QuietComfort II headphones were discounted a whopping 50% in a fleeting Lightning Deal over Prime Day, but even a 33% discount right now is noteworthy. Bose has earned its reputation for delivering on comfort, quality, and performance. These QuietComfort headphones feature the beloved acoustic noise cancelling that travelers love for its ability to reduce the noise on an airplane so music can sound balanced, deep, and clear.

OXO On Barista Brain Coffee Maker

source Amazon

OXO On Barista Brain 9-Cup Coffee Maker, $139.97 (originally $199.99) [You save $60.02] One of the best kitchen deals of Prime Day is still running on the OXO On Barista Brain. It’s one of the few coffee makers on the market to be certified by the Specialty Coffee Association – meaning, if you’re a self-proclaimed coffee snob, you’ll taste a difference. It provides a simple experience, with a single dial to program the number of cups and start timer, and an LED interface.

Apple iPad Pro

source Amazon

If you care about the perks of owning an iPad and less about having the latest version of it, you can save more than $200 on the iPad Pro right now. If you want more than 64GB, you can also take $100 off the same model with 256GB right now too.

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender

source Walmart

The NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender works tough fruits, vegetables, seeds, and other superfoods into protein shakes, nut butters, or green smoothies. It’s powerful, compact, and infinitely convenient.