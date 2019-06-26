30 cool products that just launched on Amazon exclusively for Prime members

source Amazon

From celebrity collaborations to teases of early Prime Day deals, Amazon is pulling out the stops to promote its annual sales event, Prime Day. This year, it’s truly an event – it’ll last an entire 48 hours from July 15-16.

Amazon wants to exceed its members‘ expectations this Prime Day, and one way it’s attempting to do so is with Prime Day Launches. The products in this collection have never been seen before and are choosing Amazon as their launch platform. Thousands of Prime Day Launch products are available worldwide now, with more being added as Prime Day 2019 approaches.

They include kitchen tools, skin-care and grooming products, and kids’ toys from both popular and niche brands. Below, you’ll find the 30 best Prime Day Launch products so far. If you like shopping and trying the latest products before anyone else, you’ll enjoy thumbing through these launches.

Remember, all Prime Day promotions and deals are only available to Prime members. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (and if you decide you don’t want to continue, you can cancel it once Prime Day is over).

Prime Day-specific benefits include access to Lightning Deals on July 15-16 and access to some of the best deals internet-wide. Year-round, there are dozens of other benefits of a Prime membership.

Shop the 30 best Prime Day Launch products below.

A way to make healthy fried foods

source Amazon

This air fryer has a 3.5-liter non-stick basket and a temperature range of 200-400 degrees Fahrenheit, letting you cook a range of foods (vegetables, chicken, leftovers) using 80% less oil than a traditional fryer.

A pair of comfortable over-ear Bluetooth headphones

source Amazon

Kygo Life is a Norwegian lifestyle brand that makes audio products as well as other accessories. These headphones feature 23 hours of playback and pair with the Kygo Sound App.

A camera bag

source Amazon

Photographers will want to pick up this durable, well-organized camera day pack, which organizes all your gear, accessories, and maybe even a small snack.

Acne-zapping stickers

source Amazon

These Hydrocolloid patches from skin-care brand No B.S. absorbs the fluids from your pimples and promotes rapid healing to calm down blemishes.

A powder face wash

source Amazon

The unique formula contains bamboo charcoal to draw out impurities and AHA-rich papaya enzymes to exfoliate the skin. It comes out of the bottle like a powder, but all you need to do is add water to turn it into a cleansing foam.

A drawing tablet

source Amazon

Artists love the tablets from this brand. It presents vivid colors, has a 178-degree wide-view angle, and comes with a battery-free stylus.

An all-in-one trimmer

source Amazon

Groom and trim every part of your body with this comprehensive 29-piece kit, which includes a body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and extra-wide hair clipper.

A robot vacuum

source Amazon

This innovative vacuum cleaner sensor scans your home so it can develop a map of the layout and clean efficiently every time. It also includes a mopping feature, aided by a 500 mL water tank.

A 10-piece cookware set

source Amazon

The ceramic, non-stick pans are safe to cook with and have great heat-transferring properties. The set is all you need for everyday cooking tasks – and you can get it for just $100.

A reef-safe sunscreen

source Amazon

The SPF 30 daily sunscreen contains “superplants” like the Juanilama herb, which soothes irritation and blemishes, and Fierrillo vine, an anti-inflammatory vine that helps fight the effects of pollution.

A ‘Star Wars’ collector’s item

source Amazon

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan and a Funko fanatic, this detailed Millennium Falcon piece is a collectible you can’t miss.

A 2-in-1 phone case and battery pack

source Amazon

Your phone will always have enough power while sitting in this charging case. It’s so slim it’ll even work with wireless chargers when it’s time to juice up.

Another pair of headphones from Kygo Life

source Amazon

Though its battery life (16 hours) isn’t as long as the A9s from earlier in this article, this pair is more affordable. It’s super lightweight at less than 0.5 ounces and it can fold into your bag.

An easy-wear pomade

source Amazon

The pomade has light-to-medium hold and a matte finish, featuring natural ingredients to add texture to your hair without gunking it up.

A fragrance made by a feminist brand

source Amazon

The scents of pear flambé and sugar cane combine in this sweet, fruity fragrance.

A mesh Wi-Fi system to cover your entire home

source Amazon

TP-Link’s mesh technology optimizes Wi-Fi traffic so you’re always enjoying the fastest speeds, no matter where you’re browsing and streaming in your house. It covers up to 4,500 square feet.

A Journey Girls doll

source Amazon

Standing at 18 inches tall, the Kyla Doll has long, perfectly brushable hair and an interchangeable outfit.

Truly wireless earbuds

source Amazon

Workout wire- and hassle-free with a pair of truly wireless earbuds. You can easily change tracks and take calls with one button, plus they’re waterproof.

A hybrid iron

source Amazon

Go cordless with the hybrid steam iron so you can iron your clothes more easily, then reattach to the base to reheat it in just 25 seconds.

A nourishing skin cream

source Amazon

Use this cream if you want to improve your skin texture, brighten your skin tone, and relieve fine lines.

A slim pair of Bluetooth headphones

source Amazon

Many on-ear headphones can look bulky. This sleek pair is anything but and is available in three colors.

A water balloon launcher

source Amazon

The water balloon launcher takes three people to operate, but the effort is worth it when you see how far it catapults the balloon.

A giftable utensil set

source Amazon

Elevate your next dinner party for less, or give this classic utensil set as a housewarming gift since it comes packaged in a nice gift box.

A clay mask

source Amazon

The bentonite and kaolin clay in this mask cleans and minimizes the appearance of pores, all while moisturizing the rest of your skin.

iPhone headphones

source Amazon

Plug directly into your iPhone without the extra accessories by using these specially designed headphones.

A fun Spongebob Funko Pop figure

source Amazon

“F is for friends who do stuff together…” Try getting this iconic Spongebob song out of your head after shopping the Funko Pop collectible.

A Lego game that also teaches them how to code

source Amazon

Legos are brought into the 21st century with this coding-centric design. Kids can learn the fundamentals of code and essential problem-solving skills through over 40 interactive missions.

Pretty, iridescent face masks

source Amazon

Each mask has a different function – hydrate, luminize, or balance – but all look cool when applied on your face.

A spiralizer

source Amazon

The hype around zoodles and other spiralized vegetables is here to stay. Pick up this affordable kitchen tool and spiralize away. It has four different blades to create different shapes.

A moisturizing toner emulsion set

source Amazon

Both contain olive leaf extract, an ultra-moisturizing ingredient that your skin absorbs easily.