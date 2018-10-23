A huge Amazon warehouse Prime Day outage may have been caused by moving off Oracle’s databases

caption Oracle co-founder, chief technology officer and executive chairman Larry Ellison source Business Insider

Amazon did not have a great Prime day this year.

The ecommerce giant’s website crashed, and sales slowed down due to a technical problem at one of Amazon’s warehouses in Ohio.

It turns out that the warehouse outage was caused by Amazon moving off Oracle’s database software to its own technology, CNBC reported. This delayed 15,000 package deliveries and wasted $90,000 in labor costs, not including the hours spent by engineers troubleshooting, according to CNBC’s reporting.

Previously, Amazon announced it would move completely off Oracle’s database by 2020. Oracle cofounder, chief technology officer and executive chairman Larry Ellison has since scoffed at the idea, saying “it’s kind of embarrassing” that Amazon uses Oracle’s databases to power its business.

Oracle also responded saying that just a year ago, Amazon spent $60 million on Oracle software. And on Monday at the Oracle OpenWorld keynote, Ellison compared Amazon’s database to a semi-autonomous car, saying, “You get in, you start driving, you die.”

The Ohio warehouse was the largest of the 13 warehouses that moved its database off of Oracle’s before Prime Day, CNBC reported.