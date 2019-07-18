Amazon Prime Day pricing glitch meant people bought thousands of dollars worth of camera gear for $94.50

caption Some shoppers snapped up this Sony camera for $94.50. source Amazon

A pricing glitch on Amazon’s website over Prime Day meant that some shoppers saved thousands of dollars on camera gear.

One shopper said they bought a $3,000 telescope lens for under $100.

While some have already had confirmation that items are being shipped, others are awaiting confirmation and wondering if Amazon will cancel their order.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A pricing glitch on Amazon’s website over Prime Day meant people were able to buy thousands of dollars worth of camera gear for under $100.

According to the photograph and camera news site PetaPixel, one shopper noticed that a $548 Sony a6000 and 16-50mm lens bundle was listed on Amazon for $94.50 and shared this on Slickdeals on Monday, the first day of the Prime Day sales.

The post hit the front page and it wasn’t long before comments began to flood in as camera enthusiasts expressed their delight and shared other giant savings. For others, however, the deal did not show up, suggesting that there may have been glitches on Amazon’s website.

source Slickdeals

“Literally everything is 94.48. I have bought like 10k worth of stuff that was like 900 dollars total,” one shopper wrote.

“Everything with the prime day tag on my account is 94.48. I just bought a 3000$ telescope for 94.48,” another said.

“Bunch of camera gears including above $2000 are priced at < $100. Definitely price error and will be canceled for sure.” another added. The comments continue on Reddit.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The Sony camera that sparked off the Slickdeals discussion was listed by a third-party merchant but fulfilled by Amazon. This means that Amazon handles the shipping, customer service, and returns for the order.

Screenshots of other heavily discounted items of camera gear shared with PetaPixel showed that some items were being sold and shipped by Amazon itself.

While some shoppers on Reddit and Slickdeals said their orders have already shipped, others are still awaiting confirmation and wondering whether Amazon will cancel the order.