I use Amazon’s Prime Pantry on a semi-regular basis since it’s so convenient — and it’s running a great Prime Day deal now

The fifth annual Amazon Prime Day starts on July 15 and goes through July 16, but you can get early access to savings right now.

Currently, Amazon’s Prime Pantry store is offering new subscribers $10 off their first order of $40 or more with a 30-day free trial Pantry membership when they use the code “PANTRY” at checkout.

Additionally, now through July 31, existing Prime Pantry members can get free shipping on all orders with no order minimum.

I use Prime Pantry on a semi-regular basis to restock on toiletries, cleaning supplies, snacks, drinks, and more since it saves me a trip to the store without costing me more money for the added convenience.

You can only take advantage of the deal if you have a Prime membership. Sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Prime Pantry exists for people like me who don’t always have time to go to a physical store and shop, letting Prime members shop thousands of household essentials, many of which aren’t available elsewhere on Amazon (like Cap’n Crunch Crunchberries cereal, which is very essential to my household.) Pantry-exclusive coupons save you even more money on these items.

I use the store on a semi-regular basis to restock on toiletries, cleaning supplies, snacks, drinks from the comfort of my couch. And I like that I can buy single boxes of cereal and bottles of shampoo as I need them for prices I’d find in Target or Walmart – I don’t have to commit to an unnecessary six-month supply of anything or pay more for the added convenience of shopping online. I pay a flat $5.99 shipping fee each time I place an order regardless of how much or how little I buy – that’s it. There’s also an option to subscribe and save on shipping if you intend to use Prime Pantry on a more frequent basis.

Read more: I used AmazonFresh to order groceries to my door next-day – here’s how the service works

New subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial Prime Pantry membership, which includes unlimited free shipping on all orders of $10 or more. They can also save $10 on their first Prime Pantry order of $40 or more when they enter the code “PANTRY” at checkout. After the trial period is over, Prime members pay $4.99 a month for their Prime Pantry membership, but it’s easy to opt out at any time. Non-subscribers pay a flat $5.99 shipping fee per order.

Now through July 31, current Prime Pantry subscribers can get free shipping on all orders with no order minimum. If you don’t subscribe to Prime Pantry, you can get free shipping on orders of $25 or more with a regular Prime membership.

So far, I’ve been impressed with the packaging of my Prime Pantry boxes; I’ve yet to receive a damaged item or have a problem with a missing one. But it’s worth keeping in mind that all Prime Pantry boxes are shipped using ground shipping due to their size and weight, taking 1-4 business days to arrive.

Already subscribed to Amazon’s fresh grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh? Then you may not need to sign up for a Prime Pantry membership since free shipping on all orders of $35 or more is included as a benefit for all Amazon Fresh members. If you plan on frequently making small orders – over $10, but below $35 – then an Amazon Prime Pantry subscription may benefit you.

Read more: AmazonFresh vs. Prime Pantry – here’s the difference between Amazon’s grocery delivery services

If you’re considering subscribing to either Prime Pantry or Amazon Fresh, or both, now is an especially great time to do so, since Amazon has discounted both services in the lead up to Prime Day. You can also find valuable discounts on Amazon’s digital services like Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and Amazon Music Unlimited, all of which are offering special promotions for Prime Day 2019.

