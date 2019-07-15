Ring Video Doorbells on super-sale for Prime Day 2019 — 2 of the discounted home security systems come with free Echo Dots

source Amazon

Home security may not be the most exciting dinner party conversation, but whether you want to talk about it or not, it’s still really important. Luckily, Prime Day 2019 is happening now, and it features some great deals on systems that can improve the safety of your home without costing you too much.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Ring deals:

All of Amazon’s devices are heavily discounted during Prime Day 2019, including (clearly) its home security system Ring.

Ring is one of the best on the market – the Video Doorbell Pro made our list of best doorbells to buy and is on sale for $169 – $80 less than the original price. Prime Day has lots of Ring deals depending on your personal home setup and what you’re looking for – a Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell with a camera, a full 14-piece kit, or even a bundle with an Echo (if you don’t already have two around your house).

Below, learn more about Ring’s devices and services that are on sale right now.

Ring Video Doorbell with a free Amazon Echo Dot

If you don’t have an Echo, now’s the time to grab one in a bundle with the Ring Video Doorbell. You can use the Echo as both a speaker and microphone for your Ring doorbell, but it can, of course, also be used to play music, read the news, make calls, and more.

If you don’t want an Echo Dot, you can opt not to get one, but the price for your Ring Video Doorbell will still be $69.99. You’re just getting the Dot for free here along with a major deal on the doorbell itself.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a free Amazon Echo Dot

This is another valuable bundle with the Echo, but this time it includes the Ring Pro. For someone who wants a sleek and streamlined home security system, the Pro definitely has the advantage on the standard Ring.

If you don’t want an Echo Dot, you can opt not to get one, but the price for your Ring Video Doorbell Pro will still be $169. You’re just getting the Dot for free here along with a major deal on the doorbell itself.

Ring Video Doorbell

If you’re looking for a starter video doorbell, this is a reasonable price for peace of mind.

It pairs with your Alexa-enabled device, phone, tablet, or PC to announce when motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed, and you can talk to visitors – or even trespassers – through your Echo as the Ring has a microphone and speaker. It works in homes and apartments without additional wiring, too.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

If you’re looking for something with more bells and whistles, try the Pro version.

It has four interchangeable face plates to match your decor better, and is sleeker than the standard Ring Doorbell. You’d need to hard wire the Pro into an existing system, which takes all of 15 minutes, and ensures that you’ll never need to change the batteries.

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit

For a complete home security system, this 14-piece kit has it all.

It has everything you’d want to keep tabs on every inch of your home – eight sensors to put around doorways and windows, two motion detectors to put around the perimeter of your space, two keypads to put inside your house or apartment to set up the system, a range extender, and a base station.

Ring Spotlight Cam

For extra security, try getting a camera with lights and sirens. Just don’t be fooled by the slim set of LED lights on the side of the camera – the brightness goes up to 300 lumens and the camera itself has a 140-degree horizontal view and 78-degree vertical view, so it will cover and illuminate a good amount of ground.

Ring Stick Up Cam

While most of the Ring cameras and systems are meant for outdoor use, this one can be used indoor and outdoor. It can easily be adjusted and mounted on walls, tables, and more, and the white face-plate is pretty minimal too so no one will even know it’s there.