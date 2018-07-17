Amazon reveals the 5 top-selling items on Prime Day as website glitches fail to spoil the holiday

caption The LifeStraw has been a top seller on Amazon Prime Day. source Amazon.com

Amazon says this year’s Prime Day is off to its strongest start ever in the United States, despite technical glitches that prevented some customers from shopping.

Shoppers have gobbled up Amazon’s own devices, like the Fire TV Stick, the Echo Dot, and the Fire 7 tablet. The Instant Pot and the LifeStraw rounded out the top five best-selling items.

Glitches on Amazon’s website started immediately as Prime Day began on Monday, as it was presumably crushed under the strain of a horde of shoppers.

Amazon says Prime Day is off to a roaring start, despite a few bumps in the road.

Though technical glitches marred the start of Prime Day and prevented many customers from shopping on Monday afternoon, Amazon says this year’s event has already beat last year’s in terms of growth.

“The first ten hours Prime Day grew even faster, year-over-year, than the first ten hours last year,” Amazon said in a press release.

Last year’s Prime Day began later in the day, with deals starting at 9 p.m. ET on July 10 and running through July 11. This year the 36-hour event began at 3 p.m. on Monday, and it continues through Tuesday.

Amazon also released a list of the top-selling items so far this year, which included the Fire TV Stick, the Echo Dot, the Fire 7 tablet, the 6-quart Instant Pot, and the LifeStraw personal water filter.

Three of the items are Alexa-enabled Amazon devices, which Amazon says it has already sold millions of for Prime Day. The Instant Pot is a frequent bestseller on days like Prime Day when it is deeply discounted. However, the LifeStraw, a portable filter designed to make water safe to drink, is new to the list.

Prime Day kicked off at 3 p.m. on Monday, but shoppers reported experiencing issues within a few minutes. Amazon later confirmed its website was having issues that left many unable to purchase items, though it didn’t elaborate on the cause.

“Some customers are having difficulty shopping, and we’re working to resolve this issue quickly,” Amazon said in a statement posted on Twitter at 4:59 p.m.

