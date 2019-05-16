22 Amazon Prime-eligible gifts for Father’s Day — all under $100

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Father’s Day is June 16, which might seem far away at the moment, but with the unofficial start of summer around the corner, you might want to get ahead of shopping before things get crazy.

We’ve rounded up 22 Prime-eligible products that any dad would love. With free two-day shipping, your gift will be taken care of in no time so you can get back to your scheduled programming.

If you don’t find the perfect gift on this list, take a look at more Father’s Day 2019 gift ideas here.

The end of May is a crazy time of year. You’re gearing up for Memorial Day plans and the unofficial start of summer, and before you know, it’s the Fourth of July. Don’t let the craziness of summer make you forget one seriously important holiday sandwiched between your trips to the beach.

If you’re still lost on what I’m referring to, then this gift guide is exactly what you need.

Father’s Day is June 16 this year, so don’t get caught the week beforehand scrambling to get a gift for one of the most important men in your life. To help, we’ve rounded up 22 Amazon Prime-eligible gift ideas all under $100 so you can add to cart and continue with planning that beach getaway.

Here are 22 Prime-eligible Father’s Day gifts under $100:

A pair of noise-cancelling headphones with built-in radio

source Amazon

These are the perfect dad headphones. They not only reduce the amount of noise he hears when he’s mowing the lawn or blowing the leaves, but he can also listen to AM/FM radio since he has quite figured out how to use anything more modern. (Maybe.) The 3M headphones are also voice-activated so he can easily find the smooth jazz he likes.

A powerful waterproof speaker

source JBL

When one of your siblings inevitably kicks your bag into the pool on your next family trip along with every one of your devices inside, there’ll be no hard feelings because this portable speaker is completely waterproof. When charged, it can provide up to 12 hours of continuous music play so the party never ends.

Check out our full review here and see why it’s our favorite under-$100 speaker here.

A sweet and spicy gardening kit

source Amazon

Perfect for the dad who’s just starting out in gardening, this beginners kit provides everything that he’ll need to grow red and green peppers that he can then incorporate into dinner. The kit includes six biodegradable grow pots, six peat discs that expand to seven times their size when watered, six plant markers, and six seed sachets, plus instructions and helpful tips.

A handmade messenger bag

source Amazon

KomalC 15 Inch Retro Buffalo Hunter Leather Laptop Messenger Bag, available on Amazon for $80.99 This handcrafted messenger bag is made from genuine buffalo leather and lined with durable canvas. The bag can be carried via the top handle as a laptop case or like a messenger bag using the shoulder strap.

A master griller tool set

source Amazon

For the dad that can’t step away from his grill, make sure he has everything he needs for the start of BBQ season.

The 18-piece kit includes a barbecue fork, slotted spatula with scraper and bottle opener, basting brush, grill brush, all-purpose knife, tongs, eight corn holders, and four skewers, all designed with stainless steel and finished with wooden handles.

A Bluetooth meat thermometer

source Amazon

With this Bluetooth thermometer, your dad can walk away from the grill (or at least as far away as 300 feet) without overcooking his prized T-bone. The professional-grade thermometer uses probes with flame-proof grips to measure internal temperature and it can send the reading to your phone, or can be read right off the LED display.

A smart light kit

source Lutron

Give your dad peace of mind with a smart light switch and dimmer set. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, and your dad can schedule and automate when the lights turn on, off, and dim so he can finally stop doing it manually when people leave the living room. Installation doesn’t require rewiring, so it’s easy to set up.

A portable label maker

source Amazon

For the organized dad, this Bluetooth label maker won’t confine him to a desktop computer – he’ll be able to make labels straight from his smartphone. Choose from three Brother software and app options to help design labels easily.

A bird feeder

source Amazon

The bird-watching dad will love this 360-degree bird feeder that has two perches to give birds more space to eat and chill. The locking cap insures that the seeds are for the birds and not for pesky squirrels.

A growler that also acts as a mini keg

source Amazon

Your dad can enjoy a tall pint of his favorite craft beer with this growler and dispenser set. The quick-connect regulator and integrated pressure relief valve ensures that his beer will stay crisp, cold, and refreshing. It also comes with three threaded CO2 cartridges, so everything is ready to go.

A smart light strip

source Amazon

These light strips can go pretty much anywhere outside the house – under the stairs, around the door frame, along the driveway, and more. Dad can control the light strip and its color scheme and intensity anywhere on his mobile device or by pairing it with a voice-activated home assistant like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Check out our full review here.

A cornhole set

source Amazon

Get summer started with this classic lawn game set. The set includes two plywood targets and a total of eight weighted bags (four red and four blue). Bring the fun anywhere by packing up the game in its compact carrying bag.

A fresh cologne

source Amazon

Cologne might not be a conventional gift, but that’s the beauty of it – it’s a thoughtful and unexpected gift that will take your dad by surprise. This one has both warm and fresh notes of bergamot, waterlily, cedarwood, musk, and more.

A tennis ball basket so you can hit the courts together

source Amazon

This portable tennis ball basket can hold up to 75 tennis balls and keep them contained with its no-spill lid. The convertible handles make it easy to transport from the car to the court and double-duty as legs to prop up the basket.

A hand-held Bluetooth device for portraits and not selfies

source Amazon

This handy little device is perfect for capturing moments whether candid or forced while on family vacation.

Hold it in your hand for selfies or prop it on its tripod and use the Bluetooth remote to take group photos from up to 32 feet away. The PhotoGrip Qi also charges your phone while you use it, so you’ll never miss a photo opp again.

A heavy-duty fishing rod for all the salmon your dad can catch

source Amazon

This 8-foot lightweight rod and spinning wheel is durable enough to wrangle in “heavy action” fish like catfish, steelhead, and even salmon. The rod has stainless steel O-rings that work great with both mono or braided lines.

A bocce ball set to play at family gatherings

source Amazon

Upgrade your lawn games with this bocce ball set. The black carrying case comes fully stocked with four green balls, four red balls, one white pallino, and one measuring device.

A hands-free flashlight

source Amazon

Whether your dad is out camping, working in the attic, or just needs a hands-free light source, he’ll need a rechargeable headlamp. It has four light settings that control the three LED light bulbs, and is waterproof too.

A pair of cool cufflinks

source Amazon

Designed for the most special occasions, these cufflinks are plated with 18k gold and platinum for an elegant finish. He’ll be dressed to the nines with its intricate handmade design.

A security camera

source Amazon

This wire-free, battery-powered indoor camera can help your dad monitor the home from anywhere. He can get instant motion-detection alerts to his smart device, access live video footage, or view past recordings on the free cloud storage. Maybe now he’ll stop patrolling the windows.

A shaving kit that’s just the right size for business trips

source Amazon

This kit is all your dad will need when he’s traveling on a business trip. All four items are TSA approved, so no matter where he’s headed, he’ll always be able to maintain his look.

A heart-rate monitor made for swimmers

source Amazon

Made specifically for the pool, this heart-rate monitor is designed with a non-slip, compact material that won’t move or interfere with swimming performance. Get real time data on a Garmin-compatible watch (sold separately; we like the Garmin Vivo) or store up to 20 hours worth of data on the band, which can be downloaded onto a computer.