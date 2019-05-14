22 Amazon Prime-eligible gifts for Father’s Day — all under $50

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

It’s never too early to start thinking about what to get your dad for Father’s Day – which is Sunday, June 16 this year.

It’s a no-brainer to turn to Amazon due to its massive catalog and gift ideas, so we’ve rounded up 22 Prime-eligible products any dad would love – all under $50.

Before you know, it’ll be time to thank your dad for all that he’s done for you. Between jump starting your car in the middle of the night and assembling all of the IKEA furniture for your new apartment and styling your hair when your mom’s not around, dads do a lot for us and it’s time to repay the favor.

Don’t worry though – repaying the favor doesn’t mean emptying your wallet. We’ve rounded up a list of 22 Father’s Day gifts all under $50. Plus, they’re all Amazon Prime-eligible so not only will your gift arrive way ahead of schedule, but it won’t cost you a pretty penny either. Can someone say “favorite kid?”

Here are 22 Prime-eligible Father’s Day gifts under $50:

A dad hat for outdoor adventures

source Amazon

Whether he’s going fishing or hanging out at the beach, this breathable, waterproof hat will protect his eyes, face, and neck from the sun. It comes with an adjustable drawstring chinstrap so every fit is the perfect fit.

A tablet holder for the bathroom

source Amazon

It’s a well-known joke that the bathroom can be a man cave sometimes, so allow your dad to unwind in his safe place with this tablet stand equipped with a toilet paper holder. All jokes aside, this adjustable stand can be used in the office, kitchen, or pretty much wherever your dad might need an extra hand.

A tool to help find studs during construction projects

source Amazon

The handy dad will love this trusty tool that can help locate the edge of wooden and metal studs in the wall up to 1.5 inches deep. This device also has a warning indicator that can help locate live, un-shielded wires.

A haircutting kit

source Amazon

Dad can cut his hair the way he wants with this kit that includes a hand-held clipper, cleaning brush, storage pouch, oil, and nine interchangeable combs of various lengths. The stainless steel blades on the combs are curved so they easily glide over every contour of his head.

A Bluetooth BBQ thermometer

source Amazon

If your dad likes to grill, now he can sit down and relax while the food gets to the perfect temperature using this Bluetooth thermometer. He can get notifications sent to his phone and monitor the food’s internal temperature virtually (from up to 200 feet away) instead of hovering over the grill.

An indoor putting green for the home office

source Amazon

Allow your dad to take a break from work with this portable putting green that resembles real conditions. The green comes with alignment guides at 3 feet, 5 feet, and 7 feet to help perfect his stroke. Plus, there is a built-in ball return so he doesn’t have to walk to retrieve the ball every single time.

A smart plug to control any appliance

source Amazon

Give the power to control any appliance in the house from the couch or road with this smart plug. The Wemo plug can be linked to any voice-activated home setup like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, or just download the free app – no hub or subscription needed.

A set of silk ties for special occasions

source Amazon

Gift style and swagger with this silk tie set, available in six, nine, or 12 ties. Each tie measures 57.5 inches long and 3.1 inches wide, and comes in various solid colors and patterns sure to match any suit and dress shirt combo.

A growler attachment that acts like a keg

source Spotted Dog Company

Anyone who loves craft beer will love this growler attachment capable of keeping beer fresher longer. The attachment is compatible with all standard 38 millimeter threaded growlers so your dad can dispense beer anywhere. The CO2 canisters can be found here.

A tough water bottle to keep liquids cold

source Amazon

This water bottle can help keep drinks hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 24 on long car trips and adventures alike due its double-walled insulated design. The mouth of the bottle is big enough to fit ice cubes, but small enough that he won’t splash water all over his face when he goes for a drink.

A pair of timeless cufflinks

source Amazon

For special occasions, your dad can wear cufflinks that look like the inner workings of a 20th century wind-up clock. Its metal, hollow design can add just the right amount of class to any suit worn for weddings, work, or parties.

An indoor security camera

source Amazon

This HD camera can allow dad to view an HD live stream of the home via his smartphone or view playback mode with the free rolling 14-day cloud storage that’s included. The image sensor can detect motion and alert dad, or he can verbally ask to see a certain room when the camera is paired with an Alexa-powered device.

A set of grilling baskets

source Amazon

Forget having to buy wooden skewers every time you want to grill up kebabs. These non-stick metal baskets let you easily cook meat and vegetables on all sides while keeping them safely contained within the basket – all without needing to slide food onto skewers by hand.

A powerful shovel to get to those back-breaking roots

source Amazon

Help your dad spend less time working on the yard with this specially-designed root shovel. Constructed like an inverted “V” with sharp blades, this shovel can cut through and remove even the toughest of roots and weeds.

A simple lawn game you can play together

source Amazon

Father’s Day just so happens to fall within lawn game season, so get your dad this ring toss game that you can play together. Made from solid wood with lightweight, easy-to-see plastic rings, this game will ensure that barbecues, camping trips, and days in the sun will always be fun.

A tackle box to organize fishing gear

source Amazon

Take your dad fishing with his new – and very organized – tackle box. He can use the eight tray compartments and six removable dividers to hold hooks, weights, bait, and fishing line however he wants.

A heart-rate monitor

source Amazon

Now your dad can track his heart rate, calories burned, active minutes, distance, and pace with a single device. The TICKR’s technology works via Bluetooth and is compatible with most smartphones, GPS devices, and even the Apple Watch so he can view stats in real time.

A silicone wedding band

source Amazon

For the active dad or the dad that misplaces everything, these silicone wedding bands are a great solution to expensive wedding bands. Made from premium silicone, they’re comfortable, breathable, and won’t stretch out over time.

A portable speaker

source JBL

This tiny portable speaker can play up to 10 hours’ worth of music anywhere and everywhere via the attached carabiner clip. It’s compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device and has a built-in speakerphone so you can play music and take phone calls hands-free.

An anti-theft wallet

source Amazon

This slim wallet made from genuine buffalo leather has six cards slots, an ID card slot with viewing window, and three hidden compartments for extra cards or receipts. Also, the wallet is protected with RFID technology to help prevent identity theft.

A set of crew socks with added funk

source Amazon

For the quirky dad, get him 12 pairs of fun crew socks to match his personality. These socks are made from 95% polyester and 2% spandex, and fits shoe sizes ranging from six to 12.

A smart lightbulb

source Amazon

Let your dad turn the house into a smart home with these smart LED light bulbs. Simply screw the light bulb into the socket and control via the Hue mobile app, or activate voice-control with the Philips Hue Hub and Alexa-enabled device.