8 ways pet lovers can get the most out of their Amazon Prime membership — and spoil their pets

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

You already use your Amazon Prime membership for free two-day shipping, Subscribe & Save, and more, so why not use the system to spoil your pets?

Creating an Amazon profile for your pet will save you 20% off on your first pet food order and give you custom recommendations and deals for products your pet loves.

Use features like Subscribe & Save, Dash Buttons, Amazon Music, Amazon Photos, plus your Alexa-enabled devices for your pet. Read on to see how!

How does the look on your pet’s face make you feel when you get yet another Amazon package, and it’s not for them? It’s pure disappointment. Instead, you bought yourself another miracle face mask and grass flip-flops (because you live in the city and miss the feel of grass) at 1 a.m.

You can completely avoid this awkward exchange of looks by using your Amazon Prime membership to benefit your precious pets. (Editor’s note: Don’t stop making those purchases you absolutely need. No one is judging you for your late-night Amazon crimes.)

In the end, you already pay for your Prime membership, so why not maximize your nickels and dimes? Your pets will thank you instantly, and you can thank us later.

If you haven’t signed up for Prime yet, sign up here and make sure to read on below so your pet can get in on the action as well.

Here are 8 ways to use your Amazon Prime membership for your pets:

Create an Amazon pet profile for a 20% discount on your first pet food order

source Darwin Wiggett / Getty Images

You probably didn’t know that you can build a profile for your pet in your Amazon account. Once you do that for your dog, cat, fish, bird, horse, reptile, or small animal, you’ll be eligible for a one-time use, 20% off discount on your first pet food order.

In addition to that sweet discount, your pet’s profile will be customized by Amazon’s algorithms to suggest coupons, deals, and product recommendations that Amazon thinks your furry (or scaly) friend will love.

It’s easy. You’ll be asked what type of animal they are, their breed, name, age, weight, and gender. Additionally, you can input their favorite food brands and flavors, toys, and if they have any dietary restrictions or preferences. Shopping for them will become so much easier and they’ll be spoiled more than they already are.

Use Amazon Dash Buttons when you can’t get to a pet store

source RyanJLane / Getty Images

If you forgot to go to the pet store, or just can’t access one easily, you can use an Amazon Dash Button to quickly order all of your pet’s needs. What once used to be a physical button that you could place on your appliances or home products, is now totally virtual. It allows you to make quick purchases whenever you actually need more of something.

You can add Dash Buttons to your Amazon account for items you purchase frequently with Prime shipping, like dog treats and kitty litter. Using the Amazon mobile app or website on your smart device or your personal computer, one click can reorder everything your pet needs. No entering your shipping and billing address or finding the credit card you want to use – it’s perfect for when you’re in a dash.

Use the Subscribe & Save feature for routine pet medications

source FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

While Dash Buttons allow you to order products whenever you need them, the Subscribe & Save feature is perfect for products used on a schedule-basis, like a heartworm medication or flea-and-tick treatment.

Not only does the Subscribe & Save feature ensure that you’ll have your product exactly when you’ll need them, but it saves you money on eligible pet products. Just filter your search by “Prime” and “Subscribe & Save Eligible,” to instantly save 5% on your purchase or up tp 20% if you purchase five or more products in one month using auto-delivery.

Use AmazonFresh and Prime Pantry to shop for your pet’s food

source aleksandrovaphoto / Getty Images

Amazon Fresh and Prime Pantry are two online-grocery services offered by Amazon as an add-on to your Prime Membership. These services are great for people who rely on public transit to get to and from the store.

The most notable difference between the two services is that Amazon Fresh offers perishable or fresh items like meat, dairy, and vegetables – including refrigerated pet food and Whole Foods products – while Prime Pantry does not.

You can add Amazon Fresh to your Amazon Prime account for $14.99 a month and Prime Pantry for $4.99 a month or a one-time shipping fee of $7.99. Both services offer a 30-day free trial so you and your pet can try them first before making a commitment.

Sign up and shop at Amazon Fresh or Amazon Pantry here.

Combine your Amazon Prime membership with your hands-free Alexa device

source Amazon / Meiko Arquillos / Getty Images

Life gets busy and sometimes you don’t have time to sit down and order something online. If you haven’t signed up for auto-delivery or discovered the new e-Dash Buttons, you can utilize one of your hands-free Amazon devices like the Echo to place an order.

The scenario: You’re cooking in the kitchen as your dog sits and waits for food to fall on the floor. Because they’re being so patient you reach into their treat box and pull out the last cookie from the bottom. You tell them to remind you to buy more dog treats, but as much as we wish they were capable of doing that, your dog fails to do so.

Instead of asking your furry friend to remind you, you can ask Alexa to either set a reminder to buy dog treats, or simply ask your shopping-enabled device, “Alexa, add (item) to my shopping cart.” It’s then added to your cart where you can either leave it or check out instantly.

Use your Alexa-enabled devices to help sooth and entertain your pets

source Leo_Kostik / Getty Images

With your Prime membership, you gain access to a selection of Amazon Music content of about two million songs. And on Amazon Music there is a dedicated selection of music curated just for your pets! Believe it or not, observations have noted pets reacting calmly to classical music. Various playlists have been created to help sooth your pets, especially when you need to leave during the day to go to work.

You can add on Amazon Unlimited Prime Music (access to 50 million songs) for $7.99 a month with Prime, or purchase it for $9.99 a month as a non-Prime member.

Use Audible to train and bond with your pet

source FatCamera / Getty Images

Audible has a number of pet-training audiobooks, like “The Power of Positive Dog Training” and “Total Cat Mojo,” that you can listen to when you’re working, running, cooking, or enjoying time with your pet. It makes training your new best friend easy so everyone is happy in the long run.

Audible and non-audible members can download two of these audiobooks for dogs completely free (“Cesar Millan’s Guide to Audiobooks for Dogs” and “Cesar Millan’s Guide to Bringing Home a Shelter Dog“).

If you’d like to access all of Audible, you can access a 30-day free trial or add it to your Amazon account for $14.95 a month.

Save and share your precious memories together using Prime Photos

source Fernando Trabanco Fotografía / Getty Images

Anyone who has a pet knows their camera roll consists mostly of pet pics, and although storage on smartphones has grown over time, you still seem to have more photos than your phone can handle.

Never delete a photo with Prime Photos. This feature is offered to everyone who is a Prime member, at no additional cost. Enjoy unlimited photo storage and share photos with up to five family members and friends through your tablet, laptop, iOS or Android phone, or through your Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Snap that Instagram for their influencer page, your camera roll just became limitless with Prime Photos.