32 last-minute gifts that are Amazon Prime-eligible and guaranteed to arrive in time

I almost always default to Amazon when I need last-minute, well, anything. Because I love procrastinating, I use it most frantically to buy gifts.

Once you’re on Amazon, you can breathe a little and remind yourself to calm down – it’s impossible not to find a good gift that will arrive in time.

Armed with a Prime membership and lightning-fast typing and scrolling skills, you can browse the huge collection of Prime-eligible products and emerge triumphant, having crossed off gifts for everyone on your list.

If time is catching up to you, we’ve created a cheat sheet to the best 32 gifts on Amazon that will also reliably arrive before Christmas.

A tribute to the illustrator behind the iconic worlds and characters of ‘Star Wars’

Dive into the fascinating artistic process of creating the Star Wars universe. The never-before-seen-or-published illustrations and interviews paint a picture of the hard work of designer Ralph McQuarrie.

A cool home decor piece for transit enthusiasts

Umbra Subway Wall Hook, $30, available at Amazon Part art piece and part functional organizer, the subway-inspired wall hook reminds them of the joys (and terrors) of riding public transportation.

A LEGO toy that gets them hooked on coding

The 847-piece set can be transformed into five different moving models, from a robot cat to a playable guitar. It’s best suited for kids ages 7 through 12, who will spend hours tinkering and learning how to build these robots.

Cozy flannel pajamas

Plaid flannel PJs remain a classic holiday gift, one they can immediately change into upon receiving.

Best-selling noise-cancelling headphones

These comfortable headphones cut out surrounding noises so they can enjoy the crisp and clear listening experience with no distractions. It also has Alexa built right in for hands-free music control and information access.

An electric kettle that’s as sleek as it is effective

This beautifully minimalist kettle heats up quickly, is comfortable to hold, and offers a slow, precise pour. The matte black color also looks great on their counter.

A funny party game

The premise of the game, to make the others guess what you’re saying as you wear a mouth piece, is really simple – but yields hilarious results. The base game is family-friendly, but you can add the adult expansion pack to play with explicit phrases.

A handcrafted, full-grain cover for their Field Notes or Moleskin notebook

Other than big brands, you can also find small artisans on Amazon. This maker uses leather from one of the last standing American tanneries that’s been in business for over 150 years to make handsome notebook covers.

A set of stylish and versatile nylon bags

The celestial-themed bags have a variety of uses – it’s up to them to decide how to fill these expansive and durable accessories.

The newest Kindle e-reader

This new Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest and lightest yet, plus it’s waterproof and has a longer-lasting battery. There’s no reason why they can’t read a good book anywhere now.

An affordable robot vacuum

iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums usually get a lot of the attention, but Eufy’s also do an excellent and thorough job of cleaning the house when you’re not around. It’s an especially good buy for pet owners who find themselves constantly picking up hair from the floor.

Fleece-lined socks

These cable knit, fleece-lined socks will be a hit with anyone who’s always complaining about having cold feet.

An affordable cold brew maker

It doesn’t matter that it’s winter. A true cold brew fan won’t be deterred by weather to enjoy their caffeine on ice and this maker is the easiest way to help them do so at home.

A different but also convenient way to enjoy coffee

One of our favorite coffee brands makes this delicious Vietnamese pour over that’s easy and convenient to enjoy anywhere. The filter pack is mess-free and cleverly designed to sit in their cup as they pour in the water, and the packets of delicious condensed milk make it creamy.

A media streaming stick

Compared to the regular Fire TV Stick, this new streaming stick is better optimized for HD streaming, meaning more vivid colors and crisp image quality. They can confidently cut the cord since it houses all the major streaming services and channels.

A set of travel-friendly skincare essentials

The Littles Kit from this cult-favorite skincare line contains products that keep their skin nourished and protected from day to night. If they’ve never tried anything from Drunk Elephant but always wanted to, it’s a nice sampler intro to the brand.

A powerful portable projector

It might only be the size of a soda can, but this projector features surprisingly crisp image quality and 360° sound. They can watch shows and movies on their wall or ceiling by connecting the projector to their device via HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring.

A smooth and cool silk robe

Lounging at home is cool and comfortable in this 100% pure mulberry silk robe. It has a shorter cut than most robes for an expansive range of motion – which means you won’t feel too constricted when curled up on the couch.

A coffee table book filled with gorgeous photos to inspire their next vacation

World travelers, both aspiring and experienced, need only flip through a few pages of this huge book to feel inspired to plan their next trip.

A blender for the health-conscious

You probably already know NutriBullet for making efficient blenders. One of its lesser-known models, the Balance, is “smarter” than the rest: with its built-in scale, it can track nutrition information like calories, carbs, and sugar, so they can keep better track of what’s going in their smoothie.

A popular outdoor game that was featured on ‘Shark Tank’

source Spikeball/Instagram

On a beautiful sunny day at any park in the city, you’ll probably see at least one group playing this fun and active game. With rules similar to volleyball, it’s easy to learn – so the whole family can get involved. The company even holds nationwide tournaments if your recipient gets really good at the game.

Better baking tools

GIR makes the best-designed spatulas we’ve tried – trust us when we say your home’s resident baker and cook will notice the difference in feel and construction of these premium silicone tools.

A Sonos speaker with built-in Alexa

Sonos speakers are a bit of a splurge, but their great room-filling sound and user-friendly app are why so many people love them. The new one even includes Alexa, turning it into a smart speaker.

An under-$100 turntable

Those with both an eye and ear for retro tech will appreciate that this turntable doesn’t compromise on looks or sound. Meanwhile, you’ll love that it’s not exorbitantly expensive, as some turntables can be.

A Nintendo Switch

The game console topping wish-lists for the past couple years is the Nintendo Switch, which is innovative for its ability to be played in and out of the home, with a single player or multiple players.

An insulated mug

source Facebook

Like all of Hydro Flask’s other drinkware products, this mug has a very effective double-insulated construction to keep drinks at their optimal temperature for a longer time. The mug in particular is comfortable to hold and easy to drink out of because of its press-on lid cover and spout.

Gourmet spice blends

One spice blend, salty and peppery, is perfect for meats, while the other, lemony and garlicky, goes well with seafood. The obvious combo for them to cook, therefore, is a delicious surf-and-turf.

An accessory for someone who always loses their keys or phone

This new and improved Tile device can find objects within 300 feet. It’s also twice as loud and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

A handsome stone diffuser

This handcrafted diffuser, plus 10 to 20 drops of their favorite essential oil, is the secret to creating a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere in their home.

A treat-throwing pet camera

Anxious pet parents can use this camera to keep an eye on their dog during the work day or during vacation. It features a full HD camera, night vision, two-way chat, and of course, the funnest part: the ability to toss treats to their pup.

An assortment of decorated cookies

Desserts and treats are always a crowd-pleaser around the holidays. There are 20 Oreo cookies dipped in various chocolates and toppings in this sweet assortment.

A super slim wallet

This well-designed wallet can hold a surprising number of stuff considering its slim profile. There are two quick-access slots for the cards they use most, and then a hidden pull-tab section for the rest.