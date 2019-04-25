30 Amazon Prime-eligible gifts for graduates — all under $100

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Graduation gifts can leave a big impact on new grads – whether it’s something sweet to commemorate a huge life moment or a useful tool that helps them transition smoothly into their next step.

But you don’t have to spend a ton of money – or even a ton of time browsing the mall -for thoughtful, useful gifts.

Below are 30 great gifts for graduates all under $100 and eligible for Amazon Prime two-day shipping. Need more gift ideas? We also have a guide for college graduation gifts for him, for her, and graduation gifts under $100.

Graduation season can be intense.

Grads are going through the motions of ending a momentous stage of life, potentially leaving friends and family, and setting out for their next big step.

On the other hand, said friends and family are tasked with finding a thoughtful, useful gift for their grad. If you’re far removed from high school or college – or don’t have the time or patience to circle a packed mall parking lot hoping for a spot – that can be daunting.

Actually, maybe not.

Below are 30 Prime-eligible gifts your graduate will love – all under $100:

A book about capitalizing on the huge choices to make in your 20s

The decisions you make in your 20s can greatly impact the rest of your life. The best defense is a good offense and your grad should know now, before any life-altering events crop up, how to get the most out of his or her “defining decade.”

A portable printer

Sprocket uses Bluetooth and the free HP Sprocket app to make printing photos from social media accounts, smartphones, and tablets relatively seamless. This way, grads can decorate easily without needing to figure out where and how they can print on the cheap.

An Amazon gift card so they can buy whatever they need themselves

If you want to gift cash so your grad can buy whatever he or she wants, but don’t actually want to hand over a stack of bills, an Amazon gift card is a nice way to gift that same freedom and utility. Amazon has virtually everything a new grad could desire, so they’ll be able to buy something they genuinely want – which is best since they know what they need better than anyone else.

A book that focuses on positive psychology

Graduates are bound to be excited about classes ending, but continuing education can actually be a great thing when it’s self-directed and at their leisure. Grads might even realize a few months out of school that they’re actually starved for something new to think about, or they’ve just noticed that most people in the office continue to read. If you want a list to start your thinking, here are 10 books that famous CEOs loved reading.

A toolkit for unexpected leaky faucets

After graduation, the stress of a first apartment will include putting together furniture, Googling how to fix leaky faucets when your landlord avoids your calls, and enticing your friends to help mount your living room TV with pizza.

This tool set isn’t the most strictly “fun” gift, but it’s absolutely be necessary. Your grad will be thankful for the tools needed to handle whatever life throws at them, and while this isn’t something they’d immediately buy for themselves, they’ll definitely be thankful for it when the time inevitably comes.

A Hydro Flask tumbler to keep drinks hot

If they’re commuting to and from their first job or post-grad internship, help ensure they’re financially stable with a tumbler that keeps them from spending $5 on coffee every day. This double-wall, vacuum-insulated bottle will keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 24.

An Instant Pot for no-hassle meal prep

Tf the idea of tossing raw ingredients into a pot in the morning and coming home (or to a dorm) to a cooked meal appeals to them, the Instant Pot is every recent grad’s best friend. It’s an easy gateway into cooking in general, and it cuts down on how many dishes they’ll have to wash.

An Echo Dot for an unobtrusive smart gadget

The Amazon Echo Dot is a small, unobtrusive personal assistant that can help set timers while you cook, report weather and traffic, and perform more helpful tasks without taking up much room.

The Dot is also really easy to use and it’s a big plus that it’ll work with any Amazon tech purchases they make in the future since they’ll be in the same smart home ecosystem.

A journal that helps make a 5- or 10-year goal feel realistic

The Best Self Co. Journal helps people map out their five- or 10-year plans in a manageable way. It’s a nice and low pressure way to provide growth and direction after graduation whether they’re on their way to college, their first full-time job, or traveling.

The best coffee maker you can buy

The Bonavita 8-Cup coffee maker is easy to use, has a large carafe, and pre-waters the coffee grounds to make amazing drip coffee. In other words, it combines convenience with great coffee and it’s perfect to use before work or class. We voted this model the best coffee maker you can buy overall in the Insider Picks Buying Guides.

A cult-favorite book about self-discovery

There’s a reason “The Alchemist” has become such an undebatable classic and has sold millions of copies around the world. It’s a tale of wonder, self-discovery, and the wisdom needed to accurately evaluate – and build – a meaningful life. It’s transcended generations, but it’s particularly helpful for those facing life’s big questions in their 20s.

A box of freshly roasted, single-origin coffees

Brooklyn-based startup Driftaway Coffee has curated a coffee sampler for newcomers to the brand, featuring four different coffees that each have unique taste profiles. They’re freshly roasted, whole bean, and single origin. Each bag contributes directly to sustainable livelihoods for farmers and the price point for quality beans is unbeatable.

A candle that smells like home

It’s hard to put a finger on just what makes home smell like home, but one whiff of a Homesick candle is built to recall sweeter times. Uniquely specific scents are made to capture the spirit of states, cities, and even memories like road trips, backyard BBQs, and cooking in Grandma’s kitchen. If your grad’s far from home, this affordable candle is a small but meaningful gesture.

A cookbook they’ll actually use

A lot of graduates are coming out of school with little knowledge of food that isn’t mac and cheese or $1 pizza. Show them how to make some vegetables (or at least something that doesn’t come out of a box) rather than relying on the same cheap eats out of habit or lack of know-how. Plus, if they don’t love cooking, they’ll definitely appreciate Chrissy Teigen’s wit and humor throughout the book.

A weighted blanket

Similar to the comfort created by swaddling babies, weighted blankets utilize deep-touch therapy to help get deeper, more restful sleep while also helping to reduce anxiety and stress. This fan-favorite option from Amazon is relatively affordable and comes with over 2,000 five-star reviews. Read more in a personal review here.

A media streaming stick

The Fire TV Stick is Alexa-enabled, so grads can lazily leisurely control content like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access by voice. They can also stream Pluto TV, IMDb Freedive, and others for free.

A portable waterproof speaker

This under-$100 Bluetooth speaker with nearly 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon is ideal for grads who want great sound quality and durability on a budget. This one is waterproof and can withstand less-than-gentle handling.

A wireless charging pad

This wireless charging pad from Belkin works with iPhones and Qi-enabled Android devices. It has a little indicator light that lets you know when it’s charging, so you’ll never have to guess if it’s working.

An Alexa-enabled car charger

Give their car a smart upgrade with the Alexa-enabled Roav Viva. Not only can the device charge their smartphone, it can also answer questions about the weather or traffic, play music, and even tell them the news without distracting their eyes from the road or hands from the steering wheel.

An external portable battery

Jackery’s battery pack has ports for lightning and micro-USB cables to charge Apple and Android devices on the go.

An e-reader

The Kindle holds hundreds of e-books (some of which can be downloaded at a discount), has a glare-free screen, and is able to go weeks without needing to be charged. It’s great for grads who might have long commutes on the train or someone who just loves to read.

An easy way to track down their phone or wallet

You can’t go wrong with a tracker for their keys, wallet, or phone. The Tile Mate is compact, thoughtful, and useful for everyone – you might want to pick up a second pack for yourself.

An inexpensive way to make cold brew at home

The Takeya Cold Brew Maker is an inexpensive, easy way to make cold brew from home and can save them hundreds of dollars a year. Find a full review here.

A fun outdoor game

If they love spending time outdoors or are moving to a new city for college or work, a game like Spikeball is a great way to meet new people and hang out with friends.

A classic turntable with modern upgrades

If they love classic records, an affordable turntable like this one is a great way to keep the hobby going anywhere, anytime. This model comes with a built-in amplifier as well as cables that connect to speakers for even louder volume.

Coasters that remind them of home

These handmade coasters are a nice subtle way to pay homage to a hometown or college town. They’re made with natural Sapele wood and have elaborate details of their city like Detroit or Tokyo.

A NutriBullet for easy smoothies

Whether they’re moving in with roommates or finally moving in alone, they need a NutriBullet. It’s convenient, doesn’t require a ton of space, and makes fruit smoothies in under 30 seconds. This is particularly great for anyone who can’t finish fruit or veggies fast enough; if it gets a little too ripe to eat, throw it in a smoothie to avoid waste.

Fresh flowers to decorate their space

Send your grad beautiful fresh flowers using Amazon Prime – welcome to the future.

A personalized decanter

For those who are of age, a personalized whiskey decanter might be their first truly nice, but non-functional piece in their new home.

Gift cards for their many expenses

At the end of the day, the most helpful present is a gift card that can help get them through what is likely to be an expensive life change. Below are a few options for everything from books to travel.

School books: Amazon Gift Card