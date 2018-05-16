Amazon customers should be paying $785 for Prime membership — here’s why

JPMorgan estimates that Amazon Prime membership is worth $785 annually, versus the $119 that Amazon is now charging customers.

The value of the membership has increased 12% since last year, with the addition of new perks like free two-hour delivery of groceries from Whole Foods through Prime Now, the report by JPMorgan said.

Prime is the “best deal in shopping,” the report said.

Amazon Prime customers are paying a tiny fraction of what the service is actually worth, according to a new analysis by JPMorgan.

Amazon recently raised the annual fee for its Prime membership to $119, up from $99.

JPMorgan analysts analyzed all the perks that Prime membership now offers, including free two-day shipping on millions of items and same-day delivery of Whole Foods groceries, to find out whether Amazon is charging a fair price.

According to the analysis, Prime membership is actually worth far more – an estimated $785 annually – than what Amazon is charging. The value of the membership has increased 12% since last year, analysts found.

Here’s how JPMorgan’s analysis of Prime’s various perks breaks down:

source JPMorgan

In the report, JPMorgan analysts called Prime the “best deal in shopping.”