21 Amazon Prime-eligible gifts for Mother’s Day — all under $100

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online.

Amazon has a ton of Mother’s Day gift ideas your mom will love, whether she’s into cooking, fitness, home decor, tech, or something totally unexpected.

We’ve rounded 21 gifts all under $100 that can be unboxed in just a few days with Amazon Prime’s free two-day shipping.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and thankfully, Amazon Prime has a ton of gifts that are all eligible for free two-day shipping. Wearables, workout gear, and luxurious body care – you name it, Amazon has it.

We’ve already combed through the catalog to hand-pick 21 gifts any mom would love – all for under $100 and eligible for free two-day Prime shipping. Now you won’t have to pay a hefty fee for expedited shipping.

Here are 21 Prime-eligible Mother’s Day gifts all under $100:

A mini K-cup coffee machine that brews a personal cup

source Amazon

Mom can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee every morning with this personal single-serve K-cup coffee maker. It can store up to nine K-cups at a time and can brew a cup of joe between six to 12 ounces, depending on how strong she prefers. Also, it comes with a removable one-cup reservoir where she can add fresh water before each brew.

A customized necklace

source Amazon

Personalize this gold-filled necklace with initials of you and your sibs, or whatever else you want, for a sweet touch. Chains are available in both 16-inch and 18-inch lengths, and the manufacturer will replace the chain within five years of purchase if issues arise.

A personal blender that she can take on the go

source Amazon

Your mom can take her power smoothie directly in the single-serving blender cup, then take the cup to-go with the bonus sip-and-seal lids, or transfer it to her favorite tumbler. This 700-watt blender is powerful enough to crush through ice and frozen fruits so there’s no need to break out the knife and cutting board either.

A timeless watch

source Macy’s

Every mom has that one watch that works for a week and then needs a new battery – again and again. Get her this simple, yet elegant 42-millimeter blush and rose gold watch made with leather and quartz. It’s also water-resistant for up to 165 feet, so she won’t need to worry at all if it gets wet.

A simple tote bag that holds everything

source Amazon

This leather tote is a great grab-and-go bag with one main compartment, two side pockets, and a removeable zippered pouch. It measures 10.35 inches long, 5.9 inches wide, and 12.7 inches high with two removeable shoulder straps – one leather and the other a woven fabric.

A two-in-one hot air brush

source Amazon

This two-in-one tool not dries hair, but also styles it at the same time. The hot air combined with the ball-tipped bristles is similar to using a barrel brush and traditional blow dryer for a DIY blowout; there’s the added benefit of ionic technology to cut down on frizz.

A weighted blanket to help unwind

source Amazon

This 100% premium cotton 20-pound weighted blanket can help mom de-stress and unwind. The blanket is extra large, measuring 60 inches by 80 inches, so if she feels like sharing, there is plenty of room for you.

A fitness tracker so she never misses a step

source Fitbit

If your mom is into fitness, this tracker can help monitor her calorie burn, resting heart rate, and heart rate zones while working out. She can also brag about her step count, distance, hourly activity, and active minutes that she achieved during the day to her friends. In addition to the fitness tracking aspects, this can also monitor her sleep schedule and the different stages of REM sleep throughout the night.

A crafting machine to create everything from cards to labels

source Amazon

For the mom who would rather make her own invitations or cards rather than go out and buy them, this Creative Station will help her complete endless DIY craft projects. This device can apply adhesives for DIY stickers, laminate signs, create magnets and more with no heat, mess, or harmful fumes.

A smart personal stylist

source Amazon

This smart Alexa-enabled device acts like a personal wardrobe assistant, capable of taking head-to-photos and six-second videos to get style advice fresh outfit ideas.

A heavy-duty cutting board

source Amazon

This lightweight bamboo cutting board is easy to move around, yet durable enough to handle the daily chopping of vegetables, meat, and more. The all-natural bamboo is antibacterial, antimicrobial, and absorbs less liquids than your basic wooden cutting board. Plus, it comes with eight removable silicone feet that can be strategically placed to drip dry and store your board.

A fashionable, yet practical diaper bag

source Amazon

This diaper backpack is fashionable and practical for new moms. It features exterior zippered pockets, insulated bottle pockets, a tech pouch, and a machine washable changing pad. The bag can also be converted into a purse if needed.

A travel mug that’s ready to go when she is

source Contigo

Moms are busy and always on the run. Make sure their coffee stays hot (or iced coffee stays cold) with this vacuumed insulated travel mug. Enjoy a sip with the push of a button, and prevent spills with its auto seal lid feature.

A nourishing body cream infused with minerals from the Dead Sea

source Amazon

This body sorbet is formulated with a blend of Dead Sea minerals that intensely moisturize skin. The cream-gel hybrid also contains restorative ingredients like vitamins E and B5, aloe vera, and chamomile extract.

A cookie press so she can max production when your sibs come home

source Amazon

If your mom produces massive amounts of cookies for literally any occasion (when can we come over?), then this cookie press will help max out her production. This manual press has a clear cylinder so she can monitor how much dough remains, and also has a comfortable crank press and hand lever to create perfect cookies every time. It also comes with 12 stainless steel disk patterns so she can create themed cookies for every occasion.

A tool set for indoor and outdoor gardening

source Amazon

This nine-piece set comes with everything a gardener would need, including a handy canvas carrying bag, weeder, gardening gloves, and more. The tote is equipped with outer pockets to house tools and inner pockets to hold more delicate things like seeds and or small plants.

An essential oil diffuser for an aromatherapy session

source Amazon

Give mom the gift of aromatherapy this year with this 150-milliliter diffuser. The product comes in either a dark brown or light brown wood finish with a 14-color option LED ring that can double as ambient lighting. The diffuser can run for about four to six hours and will automatically shut off once the water and essential oils have run out.

A plush bath robe that provides her with spa-like vibes

source Amazon

Modeled after Turkish-style robes, this bamboo-and-cotton robe is super soft, yet breathable. It’s perfect for lounging – which is all your mom should do this Mother’s Day.

A care package for a new mom

source Amazon

Being a new mom is wonderful and exciting, but can also take a toll on your body. This little set is full of clean body-care products that are free of ingredients like parabens, gluten, fragrances, and more.

A compact gym bag with specialized compartments

source Amazon

Sometimes simple is more. This waterproof gym bag is super light and compact, but it can still fit so much. It has a main compartment, outer pocket that can be slipped over a suitcase handle, and two side pockets – one of which is specifically designed to keep smelly gym shoes far away from clean clothes, and the other is designed to keep wet items away from dry clothes.

A memory foam pillow for both comfort and support

source Amazon

There might not be a better gift than the gift of a comfortable night’s sleep. This memory foam pillow is soft, yet provides the needed support to keep your neck and spine aligned through the night. On top of that, the material helps maximize circulation throughout the night.