34 Prime-eligible Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon that are all under $25

Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift doesn’t have to require months of preparation or hundreds of dollars.

Below, I’ve rounded up 30+ of the best gifts on Amazon – all under $25 and Prime eligible.

If the enthusiastic reaction of moms everywhere to handmade cards, misshapen ornaments, and school plays is any barometer, getting your mom a great gift doesn’t have to mean emptying your wallet.

And thanks to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping perk, it also doesn’t require weeks of planning or circling the mall’s packed parking lot for 15 minutes.

Amazon is also perhaps the retailer with the most advantage where affordable, great gifts are involved. It’s home to a horde of quality, cult-favorite products – though you may not have the time to get through all of them yourself. Thankfully, that’s what we’re here for, and we’ve created a cheat sheet below. Scroll to find 30+ of the gems that are Prime-eligible, under-$25, and solid gifts you can feel good about giving Mom this year.

Below are 35 great Prime-eligible Mother’s Day gifts under $25:

A deep-conditioning hair mask

Encourage Mom to take some time to pamper herself with this deep conditioning treatment. It’ll cost you fewer than $15, has more than 3,500 five-star reviews, and was ranked the best hair mask for damaged hair in the Insider Picks Buying Guide.

A hair towel that cuts drying time by 50% and prevents damage

Aquis’ cult-favorite hair towels can cut the amount of time it takes your hair to dry in half – a claim we’re happy to report holds up. The proprietary fabric also means there’s less damage to wet hair while it dries.

A stainless steel water bottle for temperature regulation

Takeya’s affordable sport water bottle is perfect for running errands or hitting the gym. It’s sleek, durable, and its double-wall vacuum insulation will keep drinks hot up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

A few Insider Picks team members swear by Takeya bottles. I found ice cubes in this model 24 hours after filling it.

A hidden gem $15 cast iron fry pan

The Victoria Cast Iron 12-Inch Skillet Fry Pan is the perfect skillet for cooking just about anything. It’s well-designed, extremely affordable, and durable like you’d hope a cast iron pan would be. It has a long primary handle and a shorter secondary handle for steadying the pan as you carry or move it, and it has good depth and a wide surface perfect for searing steaks. The large pour spouts on either side make it easy to rid the pan of grease without any mess. It’s also our top overall pick in our Buying Guide for cast iron skillets.

An award-winning cookbook

This New York Times Best Seller and winner of the 2018 James Beard Award for Best General Cookbook teaches cooks how to master cooking techniques by looking at those four important elements – salt, fat, acid, and heat – that are in everything we cook and eat. It also includes 150 illustrations and infographics that reveal an atlas to the world of flavor by renowned illustrator Wendy MacNaughton. The book has also now been adapted into a Netflix series.

A popular micellar water

If you asked a beauty veteran what to pick up from a famed Parisian pharmacy, this micellar water would be on the top of the shortlist. The company estimates that a bottle is sold every two seconds, and it’s firmly seated on Amazon’s best-selling skin-care products. It gently cleanses skin and removes makeup without disrupting the skin’s natural hydrolipid film. Thanks to the water’s unique physiological pH, you shouldn’t even have to rinse. It’s also formulated to work with any skin texture.

A cutting board shaped like her favorite place

Celebrate Mom’s favorite place on earth with these customized state cutting boards, which she can use during meal prep or for serving.

Smart light bulbs that connect to Amazon Alexa and Google Home

A smart light bulb is a perfect gift to get someone who’s been getting more curious about starting their own smart home or just loves the perfect ambiance. TP-Link’s bulb connects to the internet and can be controlled through a smartphone app, or a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

An external battery

Make sure Mom never has to deal with the frustration of a dead phone again. The Anker PowerCore is equipped with high-speed charging tech and carries enough juice to provide nearly a full charge for iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9, or almost two charges for an iPhone 8.

A famous hot sauce made from peppers grown in over 30 community gardens in the Bronx

This all-natural, tangy hot sauce is best known for its part in the popular Youtube series “Hot Ones.” It’s made from Serrano peppers grown in over 30 community gardens throughout the Bronx. Small Axe Peppers has also been credited with revitalizing the Bronx.

A cute loose-tea infuser

Add some fun to Mom’s tea time with a silicone tea infuser shaped like a cute animal – for example, this relaxed, reclining bunny.

An indoor organic herb garden

Spade to Fork kits are made in a family-owned, 40-acre farm in rural Oregon – and each plant sprouting box set contains the seeds and growing tools necessary to build an organic home garden.

Handmade essential oil bath bombs

These bath bombs are handmade, eco-friendly, and melt quickly into warm, sudsy water in a bathtub. The six scents are made by professional American perfumers, and your gift will arrive nicely packaged and ready to be gifted.

A plug that turns ‘dumb’ devices into smart devices

Turn her appliances into smart devices without shelling out hundreds of dollars. These plugs create smart outlets (no hub required) that will work with voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana. She’ll also be able to turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app.

Savvy, reusable alternatives to plastic wrap

Introduce Mom to Bee’s Wrap, a safe, reusable, sustainable alternative to plastic wrap that’s perfect for covering bowls, packing snacks, or saving cheese, fruit, veggies, and bread. The tech is pretty simple – the warmth of your hands softens the wax-coated wrap and, as it cools, it sticks and creates a seal to store food naturally. She should be able to use each wrap several times a week for up to a year.

A beautiful box of treats

This gift-ready box comes ribbon-wrapped with twelve tasty, gourmet, chocolate-covered sandwich cookies inside – each a different decadent flavor.

Deeply hydrating egg masks

The Egg Cream mask hydrates and brightens the skin, and it’s gotten a lot of fanfare from the Insider Picks team. It’s named as one of our own go-to cheap and effective skin care products and one of our favorite under-$25 purchases from Amazon ever. You can buy them through Sephora too, but they’re cheaper on Amazon.

A magnetic phone mount

If she uses her phone to navigate, an unobtrusive, convenient car mount is a surprisingly thoughtful gift. This version is a real favorite with over 6,000 five-star reviews. More than a few of our colleagues swear by this for hands-free navigation, and it ranked as the number one thing our readers bought on Prime Day in 2016 – and again in the top five in 2017.

A cute animal-shaped pot lid lift

These tiny pot lid lifts help get the perfect air circulation in pots and pans by propping open lids so steam can escape. They’re also pretty cute.

Fun organizational sticky notes

If she’s juggling more than her fair share of obligations, these fun (and helpful) sticky notes are a thoughtful way to make her daily tasks a bit more manageable.

A multi-functional humidifier

Urpower, the company behind the tiny humidifier that nearly broke the internet, also makes a larger version. It’s racked up over 9,500 five-star reviews and functions as an aromatherapy diffuser, humidifier, and optional low-key night light.

A sampler box of freshly roasted, single-origin coffees with unique taste profiles

Brooklyn-based startup Driftaway Coffee is best known for a process that helps its subscribers learn and explore their own personal coffee palette. This coffee sampler is a good gift and entry point for newcomers to the brand, featuring four different coffees that each have unique taste profiles. They’re freshly roasted, whole bean, and single-origin. Each bag contributes directly to sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

A hard copy of Michelle Obama’s best-selling book, ‘Becoming’

Michelle Obama’s witty, candid memoir “Becoming” has held the title of Amazon’s number one best-selling book of 2019 solidly for most of the year, as well as becoming a number one New York Times best seller. If your Mom has any interest in learning more about the former First Lady, she may love owning her own hard copy – and getting to share her favorite parts with you.

A convenient, at-home cold brew maker

Takeya’s Amazon-famous cold brew maker is an affordable, effective way to make a lot of cold brew at home without any expensive or out-of-the-way trips to Starbucks. It’s easy to use and fits nicely into most standard refrigerator doors. Personally, it saves me a few hundred dollars every year.

A better-looking Apple Watch band

Dress up a potentially bulky watch with a more unobtrusive leather style. A leather band is strong and comfortable, and the Wearlizer option is one of the most affordable options.

A rapid egg cooker

Whether Mom likes her eggs hard-boiled, poached, scrambled, or served in individual omelets, this rapid egg cooker is bound to be a big morning routine improvement. It lives up to the name with eggs ready within minutes, and it’s garnered over 7,500 five-star reviews as a result.

A camera lens kit

Upgrade mom’s mobile photography game with these four lenses: a 10x fixed telephoto lens with a manual focus ring, fish-eye lens, macro lens, and a wide angle lens.

An affordable and effective wine bottle stopper

Vacu Vin’s internet-famous Wine Saver removes the air from wine bottles to keep it tasting fresh for up to a week – both red and white.

A cinematic cookbook

Behold, the perfect cookbook for the movie buff. It converts iconic movie moments into recipes – from the redemptive birthday cake in Sixteen Candles to the elaborate timpano from Big Night.

A family-friendly board game

You may be too old to glue macaroni to a card and call it a present, but your mom still doesn’t equate value with money.

If you grab a couple of family-friendly board games and head to your parents’ place for a night in with them and your siblings, that might be the most memorable Mother’s Day gift you could give.

A mini Le Creuset stoneware Cocotte

This cute mini Cocotte from the beloved cookware brand Le Creuset is a great example of an inexpensive gift that seems far more expensive. It’s also dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

A famous $11 at-home facial

The Aztec Secret clay mask is one of the best-selling skincare products on Amazon, and with good reason. It uses 100% natural calcium bentonite clay to deep-clean pores and refresh skin. It’s so good – and cheap – that you might want to pick up an extra jar for yourself while you’re at it. It’s also one of the purchases we swear by for saving money on salon services like professional facials.

A ‘Humans of New York’ coffee table book

Brandon Stanton’s “Humans of New York” series is one of the most powerful photographic campaigns to be conducted in the 21st century, leveraging the intimacy of random human-to-human connection and the powerful community of social media. This book serves as a tangible photographic census of New York City.