21 thoughtful Prime-eligible gifts for Mother’s Day that won’t end up in a landfill — all under $50

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Succulents are a great gift for busy moms because they don’t require a lot of maintenance or water. source Amazon

Amazon is a no-brainer for any Mother’s Day gift you can think of, so we’ve rounded up 21 thoughtful ideas to help you get started.

Every item is Prime-eligible (free two-day shipping!) and under $50, so it’s never too late to find a wallet-friendly gift for the most important women in your life.

If you don’t find the perfect gift on this list, check out more Mother’s Day 2019 gift ideas here.

Mother’s Day is still a couple of weeks away, but it feels like it’s actually in a few days. That’s where Amazon Prime comes in handy with free two-day shipping – no need to sweat over the time crunch or pay extra for faster shipping.

But after decades of handmade cards, art projects, and breakfasts in bed, it’s hard to come up with great gifts that don’t require some sort of DIY element. That’s why we’ve rounded up 21 thoughtful gifts that any mom would be over the moon to receive – all under $50 and available on Amazon Prime.

There’s still plenty of time to pick out a sweet – and budget-friendly – gift you’d be excited to give your mom.

Here are 21 Prime-eligible Mother’s Day gifts under $50:

A weighted blanket to help her de-stress after a long day

source Amazon

Help her relax with this 15-pound weighted blanket made from 100% cotton. The soft blanket has double stitched, reinforced edges so the inner stuffing won’t break through the fabric. Additionally, it’s made with smaller pockets than most, so the weight is more evenly distributed across the entire blanket.

A personal coffee maker so she can keep her favorite brew all to herself

source Amazon

This single-serving unit is perfect for a Sunday morning cup of coffee. She can either use her own ground coffee in a reuseable filter or a pre-made capsule to brew in about three minutes. Not only is the device compact, but its 12-ounce water tank and drip try can be easily removed for cleaning.

A mother-daughter necklace to stay connected

source Amazon

This sweet necklace will last a lifetime due to its 925 sterling silver material. It also comes gift wrapped and with a card, so you don’t have to worry about anything except presenting it to your mom.

The chain measures 19 inches, but if it is too short or long, manufacturer Efy Tal Jewelry will adjust it for free; it’ll also replace the chain should it break within the first five years.

An under-eye cream that is lightweight for delicate skin

source Amazon

This lightweight eye cream helps improve firmness and smooth out line lines around the eye. It’s triple peptide blend is effective but not irritating for sensitive skin, so it’s great for all skin types. Plus, it’s free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, sulfates, and phthalates so your mom can still stick to her clean beauty routine.

A gardening bag with all the tools she needs for her gardenias

source Amazon

Make sure mom has everything she needs to spend the afternoon gardening with this bag and tool set. The canvas carrying bag comes with all of the basic gardening essentials like a trowel shovel, rake hoe, weeder, spade, cultivator, pruning shears, watering spray bottle, and a pair of universal cotton protective gloves.

An at-home spa-like treatment that works while she sleeps

source Bliss

Let mom enjoy spa-like treatments from the comfort of her home and while she gets a good night’s sleep. These no-rinse peel pads will help skin look and feel rejuvenated with exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid, protected with vitamin E, and moisturized with licorice root and calendula flower extracts.

A gift she and her fur baby can enjoy

source Amazon

For the mom who’s obsessed with her pooch, this ceramic treat holder will not only remind her of all her children – her babies and her fur babies – but it adds a decorative touch as well. The jar is 6 inches in diameter and 8.5 inches tall with a dog bone handle for added character.

A yoga block set to help her stay balanced

source Gaiam

For the yogi, this is a great starter kit or as a replacement for her worn out equipment. The yoga block and strap can help with stability and balance to strengthen her core and improve spine alignment. In addition, the blocks and straps can help deepen her morning stretches and increase her range of motion.

A candle to remind her of home

source Amazon

These handmade candles encompass famous scents from each state – great for someone who’s moved away from their homestate. Homesick Candles are made with soy wax for a clean burn that lasts for 60 to 80 hours.

A mug that warms her heart (and her drink) each morning

source Amazon

Remind your mom that she’s the best there is with this coffee mug. This mug is made from white ceramic that is able to withstand both hold and cold drinks, and has a wide grip handle. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe.

A delicate watch that can be dressed up or down

source Amazon

This 38-millimeter Japanese-quartz watch is both equal parts fashionable and functional. The watch face has rose gold-toned hands and markers in an analog clock style on top of a 3D-printed floral pattern and finished with the leather-esque blush pink straps. This watch is not water-resistant, but we bet your mom won’t want to get such a pretty gift wet anyway.

A pair of comfy slippers that can be worn inside or outside

source Amazon

Treat your mom’s feet with these plush memory foam slippers. Available in three different colors, these slippers have a supportive insole and anti-slip and waterproof outsole for quick trips outside.

A smart speaker to help with daily tasks

source Amazon

Mom can use this mini smart speaker equipped with voice-activated Alexa to play music, take a hands-free phone call, look up recipes, check the weather, and more. This Alexa speaker has over 50,000 other skills that can help make her life so much easier.

A heart rate monitor that can help track fitness goals

source Amazon

If your mom is a fitness fiend, then she’ll love this heart rate monitor. Compatible with smartphones that have Bluetooth and ANT+ capabilities, she’ll be able to measure her heart rate and calorie burn in real time with the Wahoo app, or third-party apps like Nike+ Running or MapMyFitness. The device is also waterproof and sweatproof, and can be used up to 12 months before needing to replace the coin cell battery.

A basket of goodies you can enjoy together

source Amazon

You can never go wrong with snacks. Filled to the brim with cookies, crackers, hummus, and more, this Wine Country basket is filled with goodies you can enjoy together. Bring it to the park for a picnic, create an d’oeuvres platter before wine night, or use this to refill her secret stash of treats.

A succulent set that can be used to create a terrarium

source Amazon

Give mom 20 unique succulent varieties to place around the house or spend the day creating a custom terrarium together. Each succulent comes in a 2-inch pot with fully rooted soil and plant care instructions.

A pair of casual shoes

source Amazon

These canvas slip-ons come in black or white, and are perfect for everyday wear. The platform is less than an inch tall, so walking around would be comfortable for moms of all ages.

A tea kettle that boils water in minutes

source Willow & Everett

Mom can enjoy a lovely cup of tea with this 3-liter stainless steel teapot. It has a non-slip, silicone handle that won’t burn hands and a five-layer design to boil water quickly and efficiently. Also included is a loose leaf tea infuser that’s perfect for making a single cup of her favorite tea in minutes.

A salon-grade hair dryer with anti-frizz technology

source Amazon

Help give your mom a salon-grade blowout every day with this lightweight hair dryer. It has two speeds and three temperature options, and comes with a concentrator attachment for easy styling. On top of all that, it features ionic technology to help with static and frizz.

A seed spreader to make yard work less of a pain

source Amazon

For the outdoor mom, help alleviate back strain and increase productivity with this battery-powered seed spreader. The Scotts spreader has a 5-foot spreading radius and can cover up to 2,500 square feet per fill and charge. It also has over 20 settings so she can target both big and small areas with little effort.

A decorative wooden calendar so she never forgets an important date

source Amazon

Unlike traditional calendars that show every single day, this is meant for just the special ones that your mom cares about like birthdays (as in, yours), anniversaries, and holidays. The set comes with 50 wooden heart pieces and hangers that she can write on and place under each month.