25 unique Mother’s Day gifts that are Prime eligible and guaranteed to arrive in time

Mother’s Day is a few weeks away, so you still have a decent amount of time to get a great gift for your mom.

is a few weeks away, so you still have a decent amount of time to get a great gift for your mom. But as the days fly by and shipping deadlines pass, make sure to keep some back-up options in mind. As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member, however, you should be in the clear since it offers millions of products that will ship in two days.

These 25 gift ideas across home, kitchen, tech, skin care, and accessories can make Mom happy this year – and best of all, they’re Prime-eligible.

Though an Amazon Prime membership includes a long list of benefits, nearly everyone is initially drawn to it for its convenient two-day shipping policy. If you’re like me, you often fall behind on gift shopping and by the time you figure out the perfect gift, you’ve already missed the shipping deadline and your gift won’t arrive in time.

Instead of biting your nails as you shop for Mother’s Day this year, consider Amazon a solid backup plan – because chances are your gift is going to be one of the millions of products that’s Prime-eligible.

From simple and affordable treats and accessories to fancy home and kitchen gadgets, we found 25 thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts that also just happen to be Prime-eligible, so you have the peace of mind that they’ll arrive in time for the special day.

A Kindle e-reader

Amazon’s most popular e-reader makes reading much more convenient and enjoyable – it’s light and portable, lets you download books wherever you have Wi-Fi, has an adjustable light, and boasts a long battery life.

A mini diffuser

With seven different color options and three timer options, this small diffuser is versatile and effective. Just add a few drops of essential oil to fill the room with relaxing scents.

Soft, breathable Casper sheets

Gifting an entire mattress for Mother’s Day is a little excessive (plus you might not know her mattress type preference). The soft, durable sheets from Casper is the next best thing you can give to help improve her sleep.

A strong and conveniently long charging cable

With this extra long charging cable, she’ll never be burdened by the conflict between low phone battery and a wall outlet that’s just out of reach. It’s very flexible and durable, and the weighted knot prevents it from slipping all over the place when disconnected from a device.

A portable photo printer

This top-rated printer is only the size of a smartphone, but can print out small photos to paste in scrapbooks or share with friends and family in seconds. The accompanying app lets her customize and add flair to her phone and social media photos before printing them out.

A self-watering herb garden

Many of us aren’t blessed with green thumbs, but the Click & Grow makes it seem like we have them. Above, the LED lights automatically turn on and off throughout the day and help the plants grow faster; below, smart soil and a large water tank deliver a steady supply of nutrients to the plants.

A smart device that cuts down her time spent cleaning

Whether she hates cleaning or just doesn’t have the time, a robot vac is a smart replacement for her current broom or vacuum. Roomba vacs efficiently and thoroughly clean her floors, plus they’re compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant to make everyday life at home even more seamless.

A DNA test kit

She can gain fascinating insights into her health, traits, and ancestry that she might not know about otherwise.

A luxurious oil from a popular natural skin-care brand

The antioxidant-, omega 6- and omega 9-rich facial oil is a multi-talented product that keeps her skin hydrated and glowing.

A pair of stylish sunglasses

Privé Revaux’s sunglasses are trendy, polarized, and affordable. A new pair of sunglasses is the perfect accessory to gift Mom for upcoming sunny days.

A set of gourmet honeys for the sweetest mom in the world

This Brooklyn-based indie purveyor bestowed its gift of spicy, Meyer lemon, and salted honeys on the world, and ice cream, cornbread, and even pizza have never tasted so good.

An infinity necklace

This pretty sterling silver necklace is a simple way to show your unbreakable connection to your mom.

The newest Fitbit watch

The newest Fitbit has tons of features to help anyone keep better tabs on her health. It tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep; has more than 15 exercise modes; can store songs or Pandora playlists; and has a built-in NFC chip to make secure credit card payments through Fitbit Pay.

A box of chocolates

Treat her to this classic assortment of Belgian dark, milk, and white chocolates. If you’re lucky, she might even share with you.

A coloring book that will definitely ease her stress

The realities of motherhood are treated with wit and levity in this coloring book that’s definitely not made for kids.

An Echo Spot

For users who like a more visual experience, the Echo Spot’s screen lets them see information like weather reports, song lyrics, and the front door camera at a glance. She can also make voice and video calls to other compatible Echo devices.

Korean sheet masks made from natural ingredients

Unique ingredients like olive, mung bean, and red ginseng address skin concerns of all types.

An air fryer

Health-conscious moms will appreciate this kitchen gadget that produces crispy, delicious foods without any oil.

A facial cleansing brush

The gentle LUNA mini 2 cleansing brush is easy to take on the go – while traveling, at the gym, or anywhere else where she wants to keep up her beauty routine.

A sleek glass tumbler for tea and fruit waters

Brew tea or coffee and make fruit-infused waters with this durable, double-walled glass tumbler. It comes with a neoprene sleeve to prevent condensation.

A KitchenAid mixer

This stand mixer is a kitchen mainstay and comes in many gorgeous colors, from sweet pastels to bold jewel tones. It’s a powerful mixer she can use for making dough, whipped cream, and anything in between.

If your mom is the list-making, planner type, this smart notebook will keep all her notes light and organized. The pages can be stored to the cloud, then wiped clean with a damp cloth.

A denim tote

Casual, spacious, and comfortable to carry, the eco-friendly recycled cotton tote will become her everything-bag that works for errands, lunch dates, the beach, and more.

The most adorable baby shoes ever

These genuine leather, soft-soled moccasins will be the most stylish shoes at daycare and preschool.

A cleverly designed cheese board

The cheese slicer, serving fork, and spatula attach to the magnetic board so she can entertain without perpetually wondering where the tools disappeared off to. The actual serving tray is made from a handsome acacia wood.