Amazon’s premium music streaming service is offering unlimited access to millions of songs for less than $1 as an early Black Friday deal

Black Friday technically doesn’t start until November 23, but you can get early access to savings right now.

Currently, Amazon Music Unlimited is offering new members access to tens of millions of songs for $0.99 for the first three months (regularly priced at $7.99 per month).

You don’t need a Prime membership, but if you want to try it free for 30 days, you can sign up here.

Black Friday is officially on its way, and along with it comes plenty of early deals from Amazon. Though the big day doesn’t start until November 23, you can take advantage of savings starting now – including a major deal on Amazon Music Unlimited.

If you have an Echo device, you’ve probably asked Alexa to play a song for you. Somewhat frustratingly, you may have noticed that there’s a distinct limit to what she can play on if you’re not a member of Amazon Music Unlimited. As a consolation for your lack of membership, she generally offers a short sample of the song that cuts off just as you start getting into it.

If you’d like to avoid this happening again, it’s worth considering a membership to Amazon Music Unlimited, especially right now. Though it’ll usually run you a monthly fee of $7.99, it’s currently just $0.99 for the first three months of your membership as an early Black Friday deal.

And it’s not just on your Echo devices that you can listen to the millions of songs on the platform. Similar to Spotify, you can listen commercial-free on pretty much any device – from your computer to your tablet to your phone – via an app that curates personalized listening channels and playlists for every mood.

We don’t know when the deal will end, but we know it won’t last for long. You can start taking advantage of the deal now, which will run for three months from the date of purchase. Once the promotion is over, you can either cancel your membership or continue to pay the full $7.99 rate.

For a total cost of $1, it’d be a shame to subject yourself to all those half-played samples for the next three months.

