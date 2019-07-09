Every college student should sign up for Amazon Prime Student — it doesn’t cost anything for the first 6 months

caption The six-month trial period for Prime Student is much more generous than the 30-day period for regular Amazon Prime. source ShutterStock

Amazon Prime Student is one of the best life hacks for anyone with access to their “.edu” email address.

You get a six-month trial of Prime Student and then pay 50% less than other Prime users ($6.49/month) after the trial ends.

Prime Student comes with almost all of the perks of a regular AmazonPrime membership, plus some college-specific benefits. It lasts four years or until your listed graduation date, whichever comes first.

Prime and Prime Student members also get access to Prime Day 2019 discounts on July 15-16. We’ve already started compiling all the best deals across tech, home, kitchen, and more. Bookmark our list of the best Prime Day deals and check back frequently for updates.

Students are eligible for lots of discounts, and one of them is the life hack of Amazon Prime Student, which gives students a no-cost, six-month trial and then a discounted rate of $6.49 per month or $59 per year for Prime Student after the trial ends.

In comparison, Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial and is $12.99 per month or $119 per year after the trial period ends. By taking advantage of Prime Student, you save 50% on a Prime membership after your six-month trial of paying nothing- and you’ll have access to even more Prime perks than normal.

To sign up for Amazon Prime Student, you’ll need your student email. From there, Amazon will ask for an intended graduation year. That’s it. So if you still have access to your university email, literally any time is a great time to take advantage of this offer.

If you don’t have an .edu email address, you can sign up using an alternate form of proof of enrollment.

caption Signing up for Prime Student is easy with an .edu email address. source Amazon

Amazon Prime Student comes with most of the Prime benefits that the average person cares about, like free two-day shipping on over 100 million eligible items, unlimited streaming of tons of popular movies and TV shows, unlimited photo storage, 30-minute early access to select Amazon Lightning Deals, and unlimited access to over a thousand books on Prime Reading.

Prime Student also comes with exclusive perks, like college deals and promotions – where Amazon finds the deals, and you can shop the savings. Prime Student also works with hundreds of vendors to surface great deals just for students. You can save up to 90% on college textbooks, and you can try to trade them in for an Amazon Gift Card later.

As a Prime member, you’ll also get access to Amazon Prime Day deals on everything from new TVs to Instant Pots to Echo smart speakers. Prime Day 2019 is being hosted July 15-16 in a 48-hour event, so now is a particularly good time to start a Prime Student trial.

Prime Student memberships will last for four years or until you graduate (based on the date you input when you sign up) – whichever comes first.

