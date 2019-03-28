Many of Amazon’s exclusive products look just like other brands you know and love — see them side by side

caption Amazon’s oil-free acne wash looks very similar to Neutrogena’s. source Amazon

Amazon has big ambitions for its exclusive labels, launching hundreds of brands and thousands of products within them in recent months.

Some of its consumer-product brands, like Solimo and Mountain Falls, create products that look very similar to their name-brand counterparts.

This isn’t uncommon: many drug stores and big general merchandise stores do the same.

Many of Amazon’s private-label and exclusive brands likely look pretty familiar to consumers.

Amazon has big ambitions for its private labels and exclusive brands, launching hundreds of brands and thousands of products within them in recent months. Some of its consumer product-centric brands, like Solimo and Mountain Falls, create items that look very similar to their name-brand counterparts, which Amazon also sells. Solimo is a private label, while Mountain Falls is exclusive to Amazon.com.

In some instances, without looking twice, you could mistake Amazon’s exclusive brand for the name brand.

Amazon also plays into this. It often writes in small letters on the bottle: “compare to [name brand],” and on the product page, it writes: “If you like [name brand product], we invite you to try [Mountain Falls/Solimo product].”

This isn’t uncommon. Many drug stores and big general merchandise stores do the same, offering a budget version of the name brand in a similar-looking bottle.

Amazon did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment on the similarities.

Amazon’s private labels are still in their infancy, and they may not have struck gold yet. A recent report by Marketplace Pulse found that most of Amazon’s private-label sales have come from one brand: Amazon Basics.

See how similar a select group of Mountain Falls and Solimo products look to their name-brand counterparts:

Baby lotion

caption Johnson’s baby lotion (left) vs. Amazon’s Mountain Falls baby lotion (right). source Amazon

Johnson’s: $7.31 for one 27-ounce bottle

Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $3 for one 27-ounce bottle

Oil-free acne wash

caption Amazon’s Mountain Falls oil-free acne wash (left) vs. Neutrogena’s oil-free acne wash (right). source Amazon

Neutrogena: $20.01 for a pack of three nine-ounce bottles

Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $14.98 for a pack of four six-ounce bottles

Body wash

caption Amazon’s Solimo body wash (left) vs. Dial’s body wash (right). source Amazon

Dial: $15.96 for four 21-ounce bottles

Solimo (Amazon private label): $12.28 for four 21-ounce bottles

Sport sunscreen

caption Banana Boat’s sport screen (left) vs. Amazon’s Mountain Falls sport sunscreen (right). source Amazon

Banana Boat: $6.07 for one eight-ounce bottle

Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $4 for one eight-ounce bottle (only through Prime Pantry)

Laundry detergent

caption Amazon’s Mountain Falls laundry detergent (left) vs. Tide’s laundry detergent (right). source Amazon

Tide: $11.97 for one 100-ounce bottle

Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $9 for one 100-ounce bottle (only through Prime Pantry)

Skin cleanser

caption Cetaphil skin cleanser (left) vs. Amazon’s Mountain Falls skin cleanser (right). source Amazon

Cetaphil: $9.52 for one 16-ounce bottle

Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $2 for one 16-ounce bottle (only through Prime Pantry)

Moisturizing body wash

caption Amazon’s Mountain Falls body wash (left) vs. Aveeno’s body wash (right). source Amazon

Aveeno: $19.08 for three 12-ounce bottles

Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $15.73 for four 18-ounce bottles

Sugar-free energy drink

caption Amazon’s Solimo energy drink (left) vs. Monster energy drink (right). source Amazon

Monster:$15.48 for 10 16-ounce cans (only through Prime Pantry)

Solimo (Amazon private label): $14.99 for 12 16-ounce cans (only through Prime Pantry)

Hand soap refill

caption Amazon’s Solimo liquid hand soap (left) vs. Dial’s anti-bacterial soap (right). source Amazon

Dial: $4.28 for one 32-ounce bottle

Solimo (Amazon private label): $3.99 for one 56-ounce bottle

Body wash

caption Old Spice body wash (left) vs. Amazon’s Mountain Falls body wash (right). source Amazon

Old Spice: $32.90 for six 18-ounce bottles

Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $18.86 for six 18-ounce bottles

Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to Mountain Falls as an Amazon private label. It is an Amazon.com exclusive brand that is not owned by Amazon.