Many of Amazon’s exclusive products look just like other brands you know and love — see them side by side

- Amazon has big ambitions for its exclusive labels, launching hundreds of brands and thousands of products within them in recent months.
- Some of its consumer-product brands, like Solimo and Mountain Falls, create products that look very similar to their name-brand counterparts.
- This isn’t uncommon: many drug stores and big general merchandise stores do the same.
Amazon has big ambitions for its private labels and exclusive brands, launching hundreds of brands and thousands of products within them in recent months. Some of its consumer product-centric brands, like Solimo and Mountain Falls, create items that look very similar to their name-brand counterparts, which Amazon also sells. Solimo is a private label, while Mountain Falls is exclusive to Amazon.com.
In some instances, without looking twice, you could mistake Amazon’s exclusive brand for the name brand.
Amazon also plays into this. It often writes in small letters on the bottle: “compare to [name brand],” and on the product page, it writes: “If you like [name brand product], we invite you to try [Mountain Falls/Solimo product].”
This isn’t uncommon. Many drug stores and big general merchandise stores do the same, offering a budget version of the name brand in a similar-looking bottle.
Amazon did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment on the similarities.
Amazon’s private labels are still in their infancy, and they may not have struck gold yet. A recent report by Marketplace Pulse found that most of Amazon’s private-label sales have come from one brand: Amazon Basics.
See how similar a select group of Mountain Falls and Solimo products look to their name-brand counterparts:
Baby lotion
Johnson’s: $7.31 for one 27-ounce bottle
Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $3 for one 27-ounce bottle
Oil-free acne wash
Neutrogena: $20.01 for a pack of three nine-ounce bottles
Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $14.98 for a pack of four six-ounce bottles
Body wash
Dial: $15.96 for four 21-ounce bottles
Solimo (Amazon private label): $12.28 for four 21-ounce bottles
Sport sunscreen
Banana Boat: $6.07 for one eight-ounce bottle
Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $4 for one eight-ounce bottle (only through Prime Pantry)
Laundry detergent
Tide: $11.97 for one 100-ounce bottle
Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $9 for one 100-ounce bottle (only through Prime Pantry)
Skin cleanser
Cetaphil: $9.52 for one 16-ounce bottle
Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $2 for one 16-ounce bottle (only through Prime Pantry)
Moisturizing body wash
Aveeno: $19.08 for three 12-ounce bottles
Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $15.73 for four 18-ounce bottles
Sugar-free energy drink
Monster:$15.48 for 10 16-ounce cans (only through Prime Pantry)
Solimo (Amazon private label): $14.99 for 12 16-ounce cans (only through Prime Pantry)
Hand soap refill
Dial: $4.28 for one 32-ounce bottle
Solimo (Amazon private label): $3.99 for one 56-ounce bottle
Body wash
Old Spice: $32.90 for six 18-ounce bottles
Mountain Falls (Amazon exclusive brand): $18.86 for six 18-ounce bottles
Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to Mountain Falls as an Amazon private label. It is an Amazon.com exclusive brand that is not owned by Amazon.