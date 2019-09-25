Amazon has announced a whopping 8 new Echo devices — here’s how to buy all of them

source Amazon; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Amazon announced eight new Echo devices during its annual launch event in Seattle, WA, as well as several other products and features for its Alexa voice assistant.

The lineup includes an upgraded version of its bestselling Echo Dot and Echo speakers, as well as a new premium Echo Studio speaker, and the highly anticipated Echo Buds headphones.

We’ve got a list of each new product, alongside its price and release date.

Amazon just concluded its annual launch event in its home city of Seattle, WA. As usual, the company unveiled a laundry list of new devices, as well as some new features for Fire TV and its Alexa voice assistant.

The event included a few incremental upgrades to new devices. For example, the Echo Dot has an LED clock now, the Echo got bigger, and there’s now yet-another size of Echo Show smart display. There are also a few new Echo and Ring products that are up for preorder now and a few more that are currently invite-only.

We’ve got preorder dates, prices, and specs for each product that was announced today.

Here’s a list of everything Amazon announced at today’s event:

Echo Dot with Clock

The new Echo Dot is identical to the 3rd-Gen Echo Dot (released last year) with a big difference: It’s also a clock. This Alexa-enabled speaker sports an LED digital clock face, and can display timers and alarms. You can tap the top of the device to snooze.

Echo (3rd Gen)

The third iteration of Amazon’s original Echo speaker that’s taller and wider than its predecessor and, per the company, sounds better as well. It also comes in a new color (Midnight Blue) in addition to the usual Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone.

Echo Studio

The Echo Studio is a new premium smart speaker with Alexa built in. With five directional speakers and built-in microphones, it’s able to customize its audio output to the room that it’s in. Like Amazon’s Echo Plus and second-gen Echo Show, it has a built-in smart home hub that you can use to control Zigbee-compatible devices.

As a bonus, the Echo Studio can be paired with Fire TV devices to deliver killer audio from your movies and TV shows.

Echo Show 8

If the five-inch Echo Show 5 was too small for you, but the 10-inch 2nd-gen Echo Show was too big, the 8-inch Echo Show 8 is for you. The smart display features a camera for video chat (with a shutter, for those afraid of snoops), and crisp display where you can watch movies, follow along with video tutorials, and take advantage of Alexa skills that have visual elements.

Echo Glow

Don’t let the name confuse you: The Echo Glow isn’t an Echo Speaker. It’s an accessory similar to Amazon’s Alexa Buttons that operates in tandem with an Echo. The Glow is essentially an Alexa-powered nightlight. It can change color, dim, and create cool pulse and flicker effects.

Echo Flex

Echo Flex Motion Sensor, $14, available now

Echo Flex Smart Nightlight, $14, available now

The Echo Flex is a wireless Echo speaker that plugs directly into a wall outlet. With its built-in USB port, you can charge your phone, or connect an accessory. Amazon is selling two: a smart nightlight and a motion sensor, which you can use to automate your Routines and smart-home devices.

All-New Ring Stickup Cam

The new Ring Stickup Cam works indoors and outdoors and can run from an outlet, its own battery, or an optional solar-powered accessory. Like its predecessor, it offers 1080p video, motion detection, and night vision.

Ring Indoor Cam

The Ring Indoor Cam is Ring’s first-ever indoor security camera. It’s much smaller than the rest of Ring’s lineup, and also its cheapest device to date.

Ring Alarm Retrofit Kit

As its name implies, Ring’s Alarm Retrofit Kit allows you to connect a Ring alarm to any home-security system you already have.

Smart Oven

The Amazon Smart Oven is a microwave oven that you can control with Alexa, building upon last year’s bestselling AmazonBasics Microwave. It doesn’t have a microphone or speaker, but does offer a “scan-to-cook” feature. If you scan the barcode of the item you’re heating up, Alexa will pull up the optimal time and settings. If you don’t have an Echo, don’t worry; the Oven comes with a free Echo Dot.

Echo Buds

Amazon has partnered with Bose to make the Echo Buds, the first pair of earbuds with hands-free Alexa functionality. The headphones pack in five hours of battery life (according to Amazon) and noise-reduction technology.

Echo Frames

Echo Frames are prescription glasses that offer hands-free Alexa functionality. With four tiny speakers, Alexa will deliver reminders, messages, and other phone reminders. So you aren’t constantly bombarded, you can use their “VIP filter” to customize which notifications you receive. To get a pair, you’ll need to request an invitation from Amazon.

Echo Loop

The invitation-only Echo Loop is a ring with Alexa built in. You’ll press a tiny button to talk to Alexa via two tiny microphones, and can also use the Loop to make phone calls (you’ll have to hold it up to your ear). The ring vibrates when you receive a phone notification

Eero (3rd-Gen)

Eero (3rd-Gen) 3-pack, $249, available now

Amazon announced an update to its Eero router lineup. The new Eero includes dual-band radio and an Alexa skill that will let you disable Wi-Fi for specific devices via voice command. This functionality will roll out to routers from other manufacturers in the coming year.