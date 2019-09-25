14 things an interior designer would buy on Amazon right now

caption This king-sized duvet cover looks expensive, but it only costs $28.99. source Bedsure/Amazon

Amazon is the go-to store for many online shoppers, especially for home products.

But some home decor items are better to buy online than others. Insider talked to three interior designers to find out what they would buy from Amazon right now.

Their picks include a gardenia candle by DW, a duvet cover from Bedsure, a rug by Couristan, and acrylic whiskey tumblers from Godinger.

Since its creation as an online bookstore, Amazon has evolved into a catch-all digital shopping destination, selling everything from groceries to flat screen TVs. A huge portion of the site is dedicated to home products, with an almost overwhelming number of items for shoppers to peruse.

To narrow down the options, Insider spoke to three interior designers about what they would buy from Amazon for their homes right now: Ashley Moore, the founder and principal designer of Moore House Interiors; Maggie Griffin, the founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design; and Abbe Fenimore, the founder and principal designer of Studio Ten 25.

The trio use Amazon for smaller decor items that brighten their spaces – like cloth napkins or serving bowls – but they also make some bigger home purchases from the site, such as duvet covers or rugs.

Here are the 14 things you should buy from Amazon for your home right now.

A candle is a simple purchase, but it can drastically change how your space feels.

caption Floral gardenia mixes with jasmine flowers in this candle. source DW Home/Amazon

Griffin likes to use Amazon because of how easy it makes shopping for the consumer.

“I created an Amazon list so that my Instagram followers would be able to purchase my favorite items directly from the site,” she told Insider. “I recommend a lot of beautiful tabletop items to make your next party or gathering special.”

One such item is this fresh cut gardenia candle from DW Home.

Cost: $19

This serving tray is both useful and cute.

caption It’s made of environmentally-friendly rattan. source ZYER/Amazon

Moore is a fan of this ZYER serving tray, as it “adds a touch of natural texture to any space” and is made with eco-friendly rattan.

“It’s always safe to buy baskets, candles, blankets, pillow covers, other simple decor, and even some lighting online,” she told Insider. “The descriptions are usually very good, and you know what you’re getting when you order them.”

Cost: $26

An accent bowl is a creative way to spice up your space.

caption The bowl is made of metal with a gold finish. source Creative Co-op/Amazon

Moore and Fenimore both advised that this serving bowl from Creative Co-op would be a good purchase, since it’s a simple decor piece. But both warned against buying larger furniture pieces, like mattresses or couches, online.

“You spend so much time on those surfaces and should feel them in person before purchasing,” Moore explained.

“It’s important to see an item in person in order to fully assess the quality, comfort, and fabric color,” Fenimore added.

Cost: $26

This duvet cover can easily be cleaned in both the washer and dryer.

caption The duvet cover also comes with two pillow shams. source Bedsure/Amazon

Fenimore looks to Amazon for well-made and affordable pieces for her and her client’s homes, which is why she likes this Bedsure comforter.

“There isn’t much you can’t find on Amazon,” she told Insider. “I love the ability to compare pricing, shop popular vendors, and easily discover new ones.”

Cost: $28 for a king-sized duvet cover

The mirror’s metal frame gives it a sophisticated look.

caption D-ring clips are built into the mirror, so it’s easy to hang. source Hamilton Hills/Amazon

You’ll probably be more comfortable buying this Hamilton Hills 22 inch by 30 inch mirror online than you would be lugging it home from the store. Moore recommended the piece.

Cost: $189

These cloth napkins can warm up your table, and they’re environmentally friendly.

caption The napkins are 100% cotton. source CottonLin/Amazon

“Tabletop decor is amazing on Amazon,” Griffin told Insider, adding that the site has a plethora of options. These CottonLin cloth napkins will help you save on disposable napkins as well.

Cost: $23 for an eight-pack

This chic hanging lamp can brighten your space.

caption The fixture comes with a hanging kit. source Minka Lavery/Amazon

Lighting is another item that is more convenient to have delivered, especially when it’s a larger fixture. This large overhead lamp by Minka Lavery, which Moore included on her list of must-buys, is a good example.

Cost: $269

“Sophisticated Simplicity” by Suzanne Kasler is as pretty inside as it is on the cover.

caption The book covers everything about design, from furnishings to small details. source Suzanne Kasler/Amazon

Griffin said that coffee table books are another good item to get on Amazon, since they’re a home staple that people often don’t take the time to buy.

Cost: $30

This rug has a fun pattern but a neutral palette, so it won’t overwhelm your space.

caption The purchase comes with a one-year limited warranty. source Couristan/Amazon

“I love this rug and have it in my master bathroom,” Moore gushed to Insider. If the Couristan rug is good enough for an interior designer’s home, it should work for you too.

Cost: $298

These cups offer a different take on the tortoiseshell print.

caption Each glass is handmade. source NOVICA/Amazon

Griffin selected these handmade NOVICA glasses as another great tabletop choice from Amazon. Their unique design makes them a talking point, but they’re durable as well.

Cost: $64 for a set of six

Room sprays offer an easy way to rejuvenate a space.

caption You can use this spray as an air freshener or on linens. source Caldrea/Amazon

Moore recommends this Caldrea room spray to freshen up your space. And she always advises reading the reviews – for both this product and any other purchase on the site – as “people are brutally honest on Amazon!”

Cost: $28

Having real liquor glasses on hand can elevate your parties.

caption These tumblers are acrylic, so you’ll experience less breakage. source Godinger/Amazon

“Amazon is a great resource for someone that entertains often and is looking for stylish, yet affordable serving pieces,” Fenimore told Insider.

These Godinger glasses definitely fall into that category thanks to their low price tag and intricate design.

Cost: $20 for a set of four

You can use these canisters to organize your spices and add some cuteness to your kitchen at the same time.

caption The locking lid ensures you won’t spill. source California Home Goods/Amazon

Moore added these spice holders from California Home Goods to her list because they can help her stay organized. Plus, it’s much simpler to buy them online since they’re somewhat delicate.

Cost: $27 for a 24-count

A basket is a versatile piece that you can use for storing blankets, toys, and more.

caption This basket has firm handles so you can move it with ease. source INDRESSME/Amazon

“Storage baskets are another great item to purchase on Amazon,” Fenimore told Insider. She adds that it’s best to “incorporate baskets that fit the overall look and style of the room, so they’re not an eyesore.”

This subtle black-and-white option from INDRESSME would work almost anywhere.

Cost: $29