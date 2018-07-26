Amazon pops 2% after reporting record net income of $2.5 billion

caption Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, which reported much-better-than-expected earnings Thursday. source REUTERS/Rex Curry

Wall Street expected big things from Amazon in the second quarter – but didn’t get all it hoped.

The e-commerce giant’s revenue for the period, which it reported Thursday, missed analysts’ expectations, but its earnings far exceeded them, hitting a record $2.5 billion in the period.

Likewise, the company’s forecast for the third quarter was mixed compared with Wall Street’s projections. Amazon expects its sales to fall shy of analysts’ predictions but its operating profits to exceed them.

Investors initially cheered the results, sending the company’s stock up as much as 4% in after-hours trading. More recently it was trading up $41.08, or 2%, to $1,849.08.

Amazon’s second-quarter results were boosted by its North American retail business and by favorable changes in foreign-exchange rates.

Here’s what the company reported and how it compared to what Wall Street was looking for in the just-completed period:

Revenue: $52.9 billion. Analysts were looking for $53.35 billion. In the year-ago period, Amazon recorded $37.96 billion in sales.

$52.9 billion. Analysts were looking for $53.35 billion. In the year-ago period, Amazon recorded $37.96 billion in sales. Earnings per share: $5.07. Wall Street had projected $2.49 a share, but those numbers might not be comparable. Amazon posted a per-share profit of 40 cents in the second quarter last year.

Here’s what the company is forecasting for the third quarter and how that compares with analysts’ previous projections:

Revenue: Between $54 billion to $57.5 billion. Wall Street’s prior forecast was $58.03 billion. In the third quarter last year, Amazon saw $43.74 billion in revenue.

Between $54 billion to $57.5 billion. Wall Street’s prior forecast was $58.03 billion. In the third quarter last year, Amazon saw $43.74 billion in revenue. Operating income: Between $1.4 billion to $2.4 billion. Wall Street had been expecting $1.28 billion. In the same period last year, the company posted an operating profit of $347 million including the results from Whole Foods.

Between $1.4 billion to $2.4 billion. Wall Street had been expecting $1.28 billion. In the same period last year, the company posted an operating profit of $347 million including the results from Whole Foods. Earnings per share: Amazon didn’t offer earnings guidance. Analysts were expecting per-share profits of $1.68 for the third quarter. In the same period last year, it earned 52 cents a share.

Amazon’s second-quarter results benefitted from the dollar’s appreciation against other currencies, which boosted the dollar-value of its overseas sales. That factor added $760 million to its revenue and $466 million to its net income in the period.

Without the foreign-exchange effect, Amazon’s revenue miss would have been even more dramatic, and its sales growth for the period would have been 37% instead of 39%. Without that same boost – and a few other minor adjustments, Amazon would have posted $2.o7 billion in income for the quarter, or $4.14 a share – which still far exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

But Amazon’s results weren’t just a product of a stronger dollar. The company saw strong growth – particularly on the bottom line – in all of its business segments. Its North American retail business specifically fared well.

In the period, that segment’s sales rose 44% to $32.17 billion, boosted in part by the addition of Whole Foods, which Amazon didn’t own in the second quarter last year. More impressively, the North American retail businesses operating profit jumped to $1.84 billion from $436 million last year.

Other parts of Amazon’s businesses also fared well. Its international retail business’ revenue jumped 27% from the year-ago period to $14.6 billion and cut its operating loss to $494 million from $724 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing business, saw sales jump 49% from the second quarter last year to $6.11 billion. It posted an operating profit of $1.64 billion, up from $916 million a year ago.