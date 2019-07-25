LIVE: Here come Amazon’s Q2 earnings

caption Wall Street is expecting Jeff Bezos and Amazon to once again report strong earnings results on Thursday. source Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Wall Street is expecting Amazon to report another standout quarter on Thursday.

The e-commerce giant will announce its second quarter results after the market closes. Analysts polled by Bloomberg are expecting the company to report that its revenue jumped 18% from the same period a year earlier and its earnings per share by 10%.

Wall Street is expecting that, once again, Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing business, will help drive its results. On average, analysts have forecast that AWS’s revenue grew by 38% in the quarter on an annual basis, excluding the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting:

Q2 revenue: $62.5 billion. In the same period last year, Amazon posted $52.9 billion in sales.

$62.5 billion. In the same period last year, Amazon posted $52.9 billion in sales. Q2 EPS: $5.56. The company earned $5.07 in the second quarter of 2018.

$5.56. The company earned $5.07 in the second quarter of 2018. Q3 revenue: $67.2 billion. Amazon recorded $56.6 billion in third-quarter sales last year.

$67.2 billion. Amazon recorded $56.6 billion in third-quarter sales last year. Q3 EPS: $6.61. The company posted a profit of $5.75 a share in the same period a year ago.

Heading into the report, Amazon’s shares were slightly off, trading down $16.69, or about 1%, to $1984.12. But the stock is still up more than 4% just since its last earnings report in April.

We’ll be covering the results as soon as they cross the wire, so refresh this pageor click here for the latest.