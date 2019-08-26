9 celebrities who donated money to Amazon fire relief efforts

caption Vanessa Hudgens, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lana Condor have supported Amazon rainforest relief efforts. source Kyusung Gong/Getty Images for Conservation International; Christopher Jue/Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate, with approximately 10,000 new fires started recently.

So far in 2019, the amount of fires has doubled the previous year’s quantity. Some of the fires were intentionally created by farmers looking to use the land for agricultural purposes. But due to hot temperatures and dry conditions, a result of climate change, the fires have been spreading farther at a rapid rate.

There are some simple ways that people can help out, which include staying informed about the crisis and reducing the amount of paper and wood used. Several celebrities have also been donating to various organizations and encouraging fans to do the same.

Here are nine celebrities who have donated money to Amazon relief efforts.

Vanessa Hudgens donated to the Amazon Conservation Team.

The actress said that she donated “to try to proactively help.”

“The amazon on fire affects us all. PLEASE find an organization that can help the devastation that’s happening to the lungs of our planet,” she wrote on Instagram.

Read more: 6 things you didn’t know about Vanessa Hudgens

Violett Beane, known for her role as Jesse Wells on “The Flash,” gave money to several organizations.

caption Violett Beane in May 2019. source Andrew Toth/WireImage

The “God Friended Me” actress posted a screenshot on her Instagram story, which showed emails she received from the Rainforest Alliance, Amazon Watch, WWF, and Rainforest Trust.

“Donate what you can. Share if you can’t,” she wrote.

“Umbrella Academy” star Robert Sheehan made a monthly donation to the Rainforest Alliance.

caption Robert Sheehan in February 2019. source George Pimentel/Getty Images for Netflix

“If you like me feel utter despair at what’s happening to the #AmazonRainforest this is a REALLY good way to help. I just made a small monthly donation to @RnfrstAlliance for forests, wildlife & the future health of our planet. For the price of a coffee,” the actor tweeted, sharing a link to the organization’s site.

Sheehan also said that he plans to follow the Rainforest Alliance’s 30-day sustainability challenge.

Read more: Here’s where you may recognize the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ from

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Lana Condor gave money to the Rainforest Alliance.

caption Lana Condor in December 2018. source Sarah Morris/Getty Images

The actress shared a screenshot from the organization, which thanked her for her gift, on her Instagram story. She also nominated “TATBILB” costars Janel Parrish and Noah Centineo, Manny Gutierrez (known as Manny MUA), and “X-Men” star Sophie Turner to donate.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental initiative called Earth Alliance pledged $5 million to Amazon relief.

DiCaprio is a co-chair of the organization, along with Laurene Powell Jobs and philanthropist Brian Sheth.

Earth Alliance created an emergency fund specifically for the preservation of the Amazon, with money raised going to five local organizations: Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida (Kayapo), Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), Instituto Kabu (Kayapo), Instituto Raoni (Kayapo), and Instituto Socioambiental (ISA).

“Set It Up” star Zoey Deutch donated money to the Rainforest Alliance.

caption Zoey Deutch in July 2019. source Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Taking to her Instagram story, Deutch encouraged Aubrey Plaza, Camila Mendes, and Nina Dobrev to give their money.

Camila Mendes, who stars as Veronica Lodge on “Riverdale,” took up the challenge, too.

caption Camila Mendes in September 2018. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Mendes donated to the Rainforest Alliance and nominated “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka and “Riverdale” costar Charles Melton to give.

“Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch also donated money.

caption Madelaine Petsch in May 2017. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She gave to the Rainforest Alliance and nominated three people to chip in as well: “Riverdale” costars Vanessa Morgan and Zoé de Grand’Maison, and her boyfriend, musician Travis Mills.

“Pitch Perfect’s” Skylar Astin contributed to the cause as well.

caption Skylar Astin in May 2019. source Andrew Toth/WireImage

He revealed the donation on his Instagram story and nominated actors Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jane Levy, and Sutton Foster to give to the Rainforest Alliance.