Amazon is recalling about 377,000 space heaters that can get too hot and cause fires

Amazon is recalling about 377,000 space heaters after receiving 30 reports that the units can get too hot, burn, or spark.

Four models sold by Amazon under the AmazonBasics label are being recalled. The units are imported from a manufacturer in China.

Owners will be compensated and are advised to discontinue use of the devices immediately and render them unusable.

Owners of certain space heaters sold by Amazon will have to find a replacement.

The e-commerce giant is recalling about 377,000 AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heaters sold from October 2017 through March 2019. They were all sold under the AmazonBasics private label.

Amazon voluntarily instituted the recall after receiving 30 reports from users in the US and Canada that said that the units can get too hot and malfunction, potentially burning or sparking and causing fires.

There were no reports of fire damage or injuries caused by heaters malfunctioning.

Customers who own one of the four models being recalled are advised by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission to discontinue use, cut off the plug to render it unusable, and apply for a refund. Amazon will also send emails to customers who have purchased one.

The products were sold for between $25 and $35 and were imported by Amazon from a manufacturer in China.

A representative for Amazon declined to comment further to Business Insider.

Amazon issued a similar recall in March 2018, when customers reported 53 cases of AmazonBasics-branded external power banks overheating and igniting, in at least one case causing chemical burns.