Amazon is discounting its refurbished devices until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight — here are the best deals on the Echo Show, Kindle Paperwhite, and more

source Amazon

Amazon’s devices are normally pretty inexpensive, but they’re even more affordable if you buy them refurbished.

For a limited time, Amazon is discounting its refurbished devices, with prices as low as $30.

Discounted products include the refurbished Amazon Echo, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Kindle Paperwhite, and more.

The sale ends tonight on June 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Amazon has built an entire ecosystem of smart products and great devices. Still, buying a bunch of them can get expensive. If you want to save some cash, it’s worth looking into Amazon refurbished products, which are far cheaper than they normally are, and still very high-quality.

For today only, Amazon is selling some of its refurbished devices at a discount.

A number of different products are on sale, but if you’re interested you’ll have to act quickly – the sales end at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Check out the best Amazon refurbished device deals below.

Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 refurbished deals

source Amazon

Amazon has been building some great tablets over the past few years, and at a relatively low price, too. The Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 10 both offer a number of smart features, including Alexa support, plus you can use them to watch Netflix, read ebooks, and so on.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K refurbished deals

source Amazon

Looking to bring some smart features to your living room? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is worth considering. The device supports 4K streaming and allows you to install apps like Netflix and Hulu quickly and easily. It even has Alexa built right into it, meaning you can use your voice to play movies and TV shows, or control your smart home, search on the web, and so on.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite refurbished deals

source Amazon

Prefer diving into a book rather than watching TV in your free time? The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best ebook readers Amazon has ever released, offering a ton of storage, a backlight for reading at night, and so on. With the Paperwhite, you’ll be able to take hundreds of books on the road with you, and access Amazon’s massive library of millions of ebooks.

Amazon Echo and Echo Show refurbished deals

source Amazon

You’ve likely heard of the Amazon Echo smart speaker, which was the first smart speaker with Alexa built into it. Using your voice, you can control smart home devices, order food, and so on. If you want a slightly more visual experience, it’s also worth considering the Amazon Echo Show, which can display information like weather, upcoming calendar events, and so on.

Ring Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro refurbished deals

caption The Ring smart video doorbell source Ring

Looking to increase the security in your home? A video doorbell is a good buy. With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can see footage from outside your door on your phone, and see who’s at your door from afar. You can even chat with the person at your door when you’re not home. The Video Doorbell Pro is also on sale, boasting a slightly more refined design and a better video resolution.