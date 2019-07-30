Amazon turned a man down for a job but continued to use his photograph as an advertisement for the top talent that it’s looking for

caption Potential job applicants register for “Amazon Jobs Day” at Fall River, Massachusetts, U.S., August 2, 2017. source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Jordan Guthmann, a VP at the PR agency Edelman, said on Twitter that he applied for a job at Amazon several years ago but was rejected.

Last week Guthmann noticed that a photograph of himself, taken during his visit to Amazon’s office for that interview, was being used to promote Amazon’s talent acquisition page.

Guthmann’s tweet has been retweeted nearly 200 times and has over 1,800 likes. Amazon has now removed the photograph, according to PetaPixel.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon may have rejected Jordan Guthmann for a job years ago, but that didn’t stop the company from using his photograph as an example of the top talent it’s looking to attract.

Last week, Guthmann noticed that a photograph of himself, which was taken during his visit to Amazon’s office for an interview several years ago, was being used to promote Amazon’s talent acquisition page.

Guthmann tweeted a link to his photograph on the website with the following caption:

“Years ago I went to Amazon for a job interview that I did NOT get but they were taking photos and the kind person taking photos asked me if she could snap my picture and I was like sure why not anywho that’s why I’m on their jobs website today,” he wrote on Twitter.

PetaPixel was first to report the news.

Years ago I went to Amazon for a job interview that I did NOT get but they were taking photos and the kind person taking photos asked me if she could snap my picture and I was like sure why not anywho that's why I'm on their jobs website today… https://t.co/ehhRvnYaC6 — Jordan Guthmann (@JGuthmann) July 24, 2019

His tweet has been retweeted nearly 200 times and has over 1,800 likes. Amazon how now removed the photograph from its website, according to PetaPixel. A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Most Twitter users are seeing the funny side of this:

"We value inclusivity at Amazon Recruitment, which is why we include unsuccessful candidates in our marketing materials." [tags you in post] — Chris Leggett (@Leggetron) July 25, 2019

None of amazons pics look like the product so why should pics of “employees” be different? — Mark Castleman (@markcastleman) July 26, 2019

Others were less amused:

Did they ever have you sign a release form? Seems unprofessional. — Geoffrey Colon ???? (@djgeoffe) July 25, 2019