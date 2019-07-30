Amazon turned a man down for a job but continued to use his photograph as an advertisement for the top talent that it’s looking for

- source
- Jordan Guthmann, a VP at the PR agency Edelman, said on Twitter that he applied for a job at Amazon several years ago but was rejected.
- Last week Guthmann noticed that a photograph of himself, taken during his visit to Amazon’s office for that interview, was being used to promote Amazon’s talent acquisition page.
- Guthmann’s tweet has been retweeted nearly 200 times and has over 1,800 likes. Amazon has now removed the photograph, according to PetaPixel.
Amazon may have rejected Jordan Guthmann for a job years ago, but that didn’t stop the company from using his photograph as an example of the top talent it’s looking to attract.
Guthmann tweeted a link to his photograph on the website with the following caption:
“Years ago I went to Amazon for a job interview that I did NOT get but they were taking photos and the kind person taking photos asked me if she could snap my picture and I was like sure why not anywho that’s why I’m on their jobs website today,” he wrote on Twitter.
PetaPixel was first to report the news.
— Jordan Guthmann (@JGuthmann) July 24, 2019
His tweet has been retweeted nearly 200 times and has over 1,800 likes. Amazon how now removed the photograph from its website, according to PetaPixel. A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
Most Twitter users are seeing the funny side of this:
"We value inclusivity at Amazon Recruitment, which is why we include unsuccessful candidates in our marketing materials." [tags you in post]
— Chris Leggett (@Leggetron) July 25, 2019
None of amazons pics look like the product so why should pics of “employees” be different?
— Mark Castleman (@markcastleman) July 26, 2019
Others were less amused:
Did they ever have you sign a release form? Seems unprofessional.
— Geoffrey Colon ???? (@djgeoffe) July 25, 2019
Did you sign a release? Using a person’s photo in an advertisement, you need to obtain a release. https://t.co/hsw3xUgsXP
— Takes On Tech (@takesontech) July 24, 2019