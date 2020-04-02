Amazon extends its remote work policy for corporate employees through April 24

caption FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin in Washington source Reuters

Amazon has asked corporate employees outside mainland China to continue working from home through April 24 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Amazon had about 798,000 full-time and part-time employees at the end of 2019, but it’s unclear how many employees the guidance covers.

Amazon has extended its remote work guidance due to the coronavirus crisis, asking “corporate office employees who work in a role that can be done from home” to do so through April 24.

“In light of COVID-19, we are extending Amazon’s work from home guidance globally, with the exception of mainland China,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an email. “All corporate office employees who work in a role that can be done from home are requested to do so through April 24.”

The company has also updated its COVID-19 response blog to indicate the extension. Amazon had about 798,000 full-time and part-time employees at the end of 2019, but it’s unclear how many employees the guidance covers.

Apart from Amazon’s corporate workforce, the company in mid-March said it planned to hire an additional 100,000 warehouse workers to assist with an “unprecendented” demand amid the crisis. Business Insider reported late last month the company has enacted various forms of shutdowns in some customer service centers around the country.

