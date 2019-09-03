Amazon Renewed sells refurbished, pre-owned, and open-box products that look and work like new — here are 13 standout deals for college students

caption Save $100 on a pair of distraction-blocking Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones. source Sony

Managing your budget as a college student isn’t easy. From laptops to office supplies, there are many things you have to buy in order to succeed in school.

Amazon Renewed sells refurbished, pre-owned, and open-box products from top brands. They work and look like new, but are much more affordable.

All Amazon Renewed products are inspected for performance and cosmetic imperfections. In case you encounter a problem, they all come with a 90-day guarantee.

If you want to save money without sacrificing quality and performance, try looking for your next laptop, tablet, headphones, or kitchen appliance in this section.

When you’re living on a college budget, every dollar saved counts. From tech devices to small kitchen appliances, there are a lot of things you need to buy for your classes and living space, and those costs quickly add up.

Shopping for these college essentials at Amazon Renewed is a way you can save money without sacrificing quality and performance.

Amazon Renewed is a section of Amazon that sells refurbished, pre-owned, and open-box products. All Amazon Renewed products are inspected by qualified manufacturers or specialized third-party refurbishers for performance and cosmetic imperfections. Though they might not come in their original packaging, they work and look like new, and they should come with all the accessories included with a new product.

If the product doesn’t work or you’re otherwise unhappy with it, you can request a return or refund within 90 days of receipt. The Amazon Renewed Guarantee also includes free troubleshooting support in case you encounter issues with your product.

Amazon Renewed offers many college-ready products, including laptops, tablets, headphones, office supplies, and home and kitchen appliances. They come from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Dyson, and Vitamix. We rounded up the best deals on refurbished products for college students below.

Save money on popular college essentials by shopping these 13 Amazon Renewed deals:

MacBook Air

source Amazon

If you’re carrying around a laptop all over campus, you need something light and thin. There’s a reason why MacBook Air laptops are a favorite among college students. Whether you’re taking notes or creating a deck, the laptop will be speedy and reliable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

source Amazon

This small tablet is the perfect size to read ebooks, course readings, and notes. With the 5-MP front camera, you can video call your family, friends, and project groupmates.

Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones

source Amazon

One of our favorite pairs of headphones normally cost $350. You can pay $100 less for a Renewed version of these powerful noise-canceling headphones, which come with adaptive sound control that takes account of your surrounding environment. Whether you’re moving through a quiet library or busy campus center, you can stay immersed in your music.

Apple Watch Series 3

source Amazon

Connect your iPhone with an Apple Watch and you can keep tabs on notifications, make and receive calls and texts, track your fitness, and more. You’ll need to set it up first with whatever your current cell-service provider is.

Ninja Blender

source Amazon

Make smoothies and quick meals in this heavy duty blender. It has a large 72-ounce capacity so you can make drinks for your entire apartment or floor, if you’d like.

Microsoft Surface Go

source Amazon

The Surface Go weighs just 1.15 pounds. It’s the perfect balance of power, performance, and portability, and it can be supplemented with a keyboard.

Samsung Chromebook 3

source Amazon

You’ll never have to fight for an outlet at the campus coffee shop. For less than $200, you can get this Chromebook with an incredible battery life – 11 hours on a single charge. If you won’t need a laptop for anything other than web-based tasks, get this affordable device.

Philips Hue bulbs

source Amazon

Smart bulbs are by no means a necessity, but they are a simple luxury that can instantly upgrade any room – especially dingy apartments or dorm rooms. They’re really easy to install and compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. You can dim or brighten the lights, set them to timers to automatically turn on or off, and control their color to set the mood.

GoPro Hero 5 Session

source Amazon

Any post-graduate will tell you to take lots of photos and videos during your time in college. You’ll thank yourself later. For casual weekend trips and spring break escapades alike, bring along a GoPro action camera. It captures 4K video and 10MP photo, and it’s waterproof up to 33 feet.

VIZIO Class Smart TV

source Amazon

Watching TV will be a nice break from the chaos of college – trust us, you deserve it. The smart TV has apps like Netflix and Hulu built in, so you can start watching your favorite shows and movies right away. It’s also Chromecast-enabled, letting you stream entertainment onto the big screen through your phone.

Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones

source Amazon

These headphones work well for workouts and study sessions. They give you up to 12 hours of battery life, and if you’re pressed for time, five minutes of charging will give you one hour of playback.

Brother Compact Laser Printer

source Amazon

This fast, reliable, and compact printer ensures you can print out your assignments from the comfort of your own home. It prints at up to 2400 x 600 dpi resolution and prints everything double-sided automatically to save paper.

Keurig K250 Single Serve Coffee Maker

source Amazon

A strong cup of coffee is one of the few ways to jolt yourself awake for an 8 a.m. class. Get your own coffee maker and it’ll save you money on expensive campus Starbucks brews. You can brew at least four cups at a time and it works with multiple K-cup pod sizes.