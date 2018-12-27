Making returns on Amazon isn’t usually free, but it can be if you follow a simple rule

source Getty/Contributor/Boston Globe

Returns for most items purchased on Amazon aren’t free.

Amazon will deduct the price shipping if customers use the provided shipping label, or allows customers to ship items back themselves on their own dime.

Amazon will foot the bill only if the cause for return is its own fault, like a broken item due to shipment.

All items purchased using Alexa come with free returns, however.

Sure, you can return the items you bought to Amazon. But it’ll cost ya.

Returns for most items purchased on Amazon aren’t free, contrary to what some shoppers believe. As customers go through the returns process on Amazon.com, the company clearly explains that it will deduct the price of shipping if customers use the provided shipping label.

Alternatively, customers can ship items back themselves to Amazon on their own dime.

Either way, discretionary returns for most items are not free. Amazon will only foot the bill if the cause for return is its own fault, like a broken item due to shipment, and not if a customer has simply changed their mind.

As for how much Amazon will charge to return the item, the page for returns on Amazon.com explains it like this:

“The return shipping estimates are based on standard shipping costs. When the return is not the result of our error, estimated return shipping costs will be shown in this summary as charges or deductions from your refund.”

Items can be grouped together in shipments as appropriate, even if they were not purchased together.

“Alexa, give me free returns”

There is a way to get out of paying for shipping, however. Amazon offers free returns in some categories, like clothing, jewelry, and accessories nearly across the board.

But Amazon also offers free returns for all items ordered through its Alexa voice shopping platform. According to the Amazon.com help page, the return shipping charge will be levied as normal, but will then be refunded within seven days of the refund for the return.

That makes sense, as it removes a worry for customers that they might accidentally order something while using the platform and not realize it until it arrives.

Voice shopping has been growing, but slower than predicted. Amazon did say that voice shopping with Alexa tripled over the holiday season when compared to last year, however.

So if you’re ordering something that you think you might want to return, make sure you ask Alexa for it to qualify for a free return.

Read more: Traditional retailers have a key advantage over Amazon in the race to make online returns better

Returns are a weaker area for Amazon, as most customers would rather just return the item to a store, according to a survey by UPS, putting it at a disadvantage to incumbents with thousands or hundreds of big box stores.

It’s likely Amazon realizes this limitation. It’s investing heavily in other ways to make returns cheaper for them and easier for consumers, including returning them to Amazon pickup locations or some Kohl’s department store locations through an expanding partnership. These two drop-off options are always free.