Amazon has finally revealed how many Alexa devices have been sold

Ahead of CES 2019, Amazon revealed how many Alexa devices it’s sold.

The 100 million figure includes devices that Amazon makes as well as third-party gadgets with Alexa built-in.

The announcement comes as Amazon and Google are expected to put their AI voice assistants front and center at CES.

After years of dodging the question, Amazon has finally said exactly how many devices have been sold that have its voice assistant, Alexa, built in – and it’s a lot.

In a new interview with The Verge that published late Friday afternoon, Amazon’s SVP of devices and services, Dave Limp, revealed that more than 100 million devices with Alexa built into them have been sold so far.

Limp didn’t break out specifics on how much of each device has been sold – for instance, we don’t know how many Echo Dots have been sold, although Limp told The Verge that the number has exceeded the company’s expectations and the Dot is now sold out for the rest of the month.

The 100 million figure also includes devices that are not made by Amazon, but are partner devices that have Alexa built into them. That could include everything from the Sonos One speaker to the LG v35 smartphone. In fact, there 150 products with Alexa built in, according to The Verge.

Still, it’s an impressive figure, and particularly interesting given the timing: the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show kicks off on Monday, where AI voice assistants from both Amazon and Google are expected to be front and center.