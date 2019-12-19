More than 3,000 Ring users’ passwords and credit card info were leaked online, potentially giving hackers access to people’s addresses and camera footage

source Facebook/Ring

The log-in information of 3,672 Amazon Ring camera owners were leaked this week, Buzzfeed News first reported.

Ring users’ personal information was left exposed, giving potential intruders access to their home addresses, credit card information, and footage from Ring cameras at their homes.

The exposure is the latest in a series of incidents involving compromised Ring cameras in the past month.

The exposed log-in information was reportedly discovered by a security researcher on an unprotected text storage website, who first posted about his discovery on Reddit.

Leaked data included people’s log-in credentials, which could grant an intruder access to their account. That would allow the potential hacker to see their name, address, credit card information, and footage from Ring cameras dating back at least 30 days.

A Ring spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. In a statement to Buzzfeed News, Ring said that the data was not stolen from Ring’s systems or network, implying that the passwords were aggregated from other companies’ data breaches.

The exposure is the latest in a series of cybersecurity issues faced by Ring owners this month. Last week, a video of a hacker gaining access to a Ring camera and harassing an 8-year-old went viral. Another woman said her Ring was compromised by a hacker who began yelling at her dog to “wake the f- up.”

Ring has maintained that these hacks are the result of users’ passwords being stolen through avenues other than its own networks, rather than some inherent flaw in Ring’s systems. Ring doesn’t require two-factor-authentication for its users to log in, but people have the option to enable it for their Ring devices.

Ring is reportedly alerting everyone whose passwords were compromised this week.