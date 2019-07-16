Defiant Amazon says only 15 workers went on strike during Prime Day and shares video of warehouse employees celebrating the shopping frenzy

caption People protested outside an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota on Monday. source Courtesy of Michael Russo

Amazon said just 15 of its employees took part in a planned strike outside one of its warehouses in Minnesota.

As some employees protested, Amazon posted a video of warehouse workers celebrating Prime Day.

Amazon says an employee strike in Minnesota was a flop.

The company said late Monday that just 15 of its employees participated in the strike outside its warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, which was planned to coincide with Prime Day, one of Amazon’s biggest shopping events of the year.

“It was obvious to the 1,500-full-time workforce that an outside organization used Prime Day to raise its own visibility, conjured misinformation and a few associate voices to work in their favor, and relied on political rhetoric to fuel media attention,” an Amazon spokeswoman said. “The fact is that Amazon provides a safe, quality work environment in which associates are the heart and soul of the customer experience, and today’s event shows that our associates know that to be true. We encourage anyone to come take a tour anytime.”

The strike marked the first time Amazon employees in the US had planned a major movement against the company’s working conditions. It was scheduled to begin Monday afternoon and last six hours.

CNBC reported that about 75 people were outside the Shakopee warehouse at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, chanting “Amazon, hear our voice!” and “We work, we sweat, Amazon workers need a rest!”

While some employees participated in the strike, Amazon tweeted a video on Monday of its warehouse workers dancing and celebrating Prime Day.

Amazonians across the globe passed the #PrimeDay box to start our two-day parade of deals for #PrimeDay. Check out where it stopped along the way! ???? pic.twitter.com/gfpzTjkCtI — Amazon News (@amazonnews) July 15, 2019

This year’s Prime Day is expected to generate $5.8 billion in sales globally, according to Coresight Research.